I Like My Wardrobe to Work For Me—13 Items I Wear Again and Again
Spring is in full swing, and while it's exciting to see all the blooming flowers and the sun finally make an appearance, it can be a fickle season. In a flash, it can become frigid, cloudy, and gloomy, making your spring outfit not so practical. Transitional pieces are very important here, and I've accumulated quite a collection over the years since living in both New York City and Los Angeles. Chore coats and denim jackets are ideal for layering when there's still a chill in the air, but so are Birkenstocks and bold-colored tops when there isn't a cloud in the sky.
Over the years, I've noticed what kinds of pieces I tend to grab most often during spring, so I rounded up my 13 most-worn items that I don't plan on getting rid of anytime soon. These styles are tried and true staples, and if you want to shop similar pieces to the ones in my closet, go ahead and scroll down. There, you'll find all my editor-approved picks. You might just be surprised at your cost per wear when you recycle these season after season.
Chore Coat + Red Bag + Skort
I bought this French workwear jacket at Golden Age in Los Angeles, and it's one of my most-worn pieces every spring (and beyond). It's got that soft lived-in feel, and it's the perfect thickness for days when it's not too warm and not too cold. I often wear skorts in case a rogue breeze comes my way, and there are so many cute options on the market nowadays that won't make you look like a toddler. For accessories, I gravitate toward bold accessories like a bright-red handbag and chunky Dr. Martens.
Striped Shirt + Medium-Wash Jeans
If there's anything you need to know about me, it's that stripes are my weakness. A classic navy-and-white combo works with so many outfits, especially in T-shirt form. Coupled with the soft "Everyday" jeans from Still Here, this pairing will never do you wrong. Though this particular style of jeans is currently sold out, other silhouettes from the brand make a good substitute.
Bold Top
Bold colors for spring? Groundbreaking. I copped this tee from Made Some Souvenirs last year, and it always brings me joy when the weather starts to warm up again. Whether it's a fun graphic, bright color, or designed with a cute print, these types of shirts are ones you can easily pair with denim shorts and sandals before running out the door.
Denim Jacket + Gold Hoops
This shearling-lined denim jacket has been with me for more than five years, and it has a lot more wear left in it. When the temperature dips at sunset, a dependable but not too heavy jacket is a requirement, and a denim one does just the trick. Whether you prefer it lined is up to you. Either way, it's a classic style. I like to dress mine up with a pair of gold hoop earrings.
Ecru Jeans + Crossbody
I love a pair of ecru jeans for all seasons but especially spring. You'll find that this color is super versatile in your closet; it looks sophisticated with dark colors and airy when paired with lighter ones. I got this pair from Rachel Comey way back in 2016, and I've truly styled so many spring outfits with them. Another must for me is a crossbody bag. I scored this vintage Dooney & Bourke one at a thrift store, but I lined up some others below. Consider this my prediction that crossbody styles might overtake shoulder bags in the near future. The fashion pendulum always swings back around!
Gingham Top + Denim Shorts + Birkenstocks
A lightweight gingham top might be on the nose for spring, but if you like it, wear it! This Dôen one is a favorite of mine, along with these cutoffs from Levi's and Birkenstock slides, for those particularly sunny days.
Lauren Adhav is a freelance fashion editor based in Los Angeles. Originally from Orlando, Florida, she always wanted to work at a fashion magazine. After finally getting an internship at Town & Country in 2015, she moved to New York City and continued to get her footing in the industry with stints at Cosmopolitan, W magazine, Harper's Bazaar, and Moda Operandi. In 2017, she returned to Cosmo full time, starting off as the beauty and fashion editorial assistant and working her way to fashion editor. She contributed to both the website and print issues, pitching new ideas, forecasting trends, covering red carpet events, and informing the overall coverage and brand voice. After five years in NYC, she moved to the West Coast for the sunshine and the change of pace. As a freelance fashion editor, she still contributes to Cosmo and now Who What Wear. She's always trying to get ahead of the next big trend before it goes mainstream and loves discovering fashion brands with a unique point of view (Chopova Lowena, Sandy Liang, and Bode being some of her current favorites). She also spends an unhealthy amount of time online shopping for the perfect piece, and now that she's in L.A., she's rediscovering her soft spot for malls. On the weekends, you can find her walking around the Silver Lake Reservoir, trying to catch up on her tan at Venice Beach, and probably ordering a Chinese chicken salad at Joan's on Third.
