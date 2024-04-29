I Like My Wardrobe to Work For Me—13 Items I Wear Again and Again

Lauren Adhav
By Lauren Adhav
published

Woman in a striped T-shirt, jeans, with a cream crossbody bag.

(Image credit: @ladhav)

Spring is in full swing, and while it's exciting to see all the blooming flowers and the sun finally make an appearance, it can be a fickle season. In a flash, it can become frigid, cloudy, and gloomy, making your spring outfit not so practical. Transitional pieces are very important here, and I've accumulated quite a collection over the years since living in both New York City and Los Angeles. Chore coats and denim jackets are ideal for layering when there's still a chill in the air, but so are Birkenstocks and bold-colored tops when there isn't a cloud in the sky.

Over the years, I've noticed what kinds of pieces I tend to grab most often during spring, so I rounded up my 13 most-worn items that I don't plan on getting rid of anytime soon. These styles are tried and true staples, and if you want to shop similar pieces to the ones in my closet, go ahead and scroll down. There, you'll find all my editor-approved picks. You might just be surprised at your cost per wear when you recycle these season after season.

Chore Coat + Red Bag + Skort

Woman in a blue chore jacket, a black skort, and Dr. Martens loafers.

(Image credit: @ladhav)

I bought this French workwear jacket at Golden Age in Los Angeles, and it's one of my most-worn pieces every spring (and beyond). It's got that soft lived-in feel, and it's the perfect thickness for days when it's not too warm and not too cold. I often wear skorts in case a rogue breeze comes my way, and there are so many cute options on the market nowadays that won't make you look like a toddler. For accessories, I gravitate toward bold accessories like a bright-red handbag and chunky Dr. Martens.

We the Free Denim Barn Coat
We The Free
Denim Barn Coat

Britt Cotton Work Jacket
Alex Mill
Britt Cotton Work Jacket

Madewell x MN Dye Studio Denim Chore Coat
Madewell
x MN Dye Studio Denim Chore Coat

Darcy Skort - Iris
Lisa Says Gah
Darcy Skort

Z1975 Wrap Denim Skort
ZARA
Wrap Denim Skort

Mini Rosetta Shoulder Bag
Reformation
Mini Rosetta Shoulder Bag

Kimchi Blue Red Bag
Kimchi Blue
Mae Retro Baguette Bag

1461 Bex 3 Eye Shoes
Dr. Martens
1461 Bex 3 Eye Shoes

Dr. Martens Adrian T-Bar Mary Jane Shoe
Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens Adrian T-Bar Mary Jane Shoe

Striped Shirt + Medium-Wash Jeans

Woman in a striped shirt, jeans, white shoes, and a cream handbag.

(Image credit: @ladhav)

If there's anything you need to know about me, it's that stripes are my weakness. A classic navy-and-white combo works with so many outfits, especially in T-shirt form. Coupled with the soft "Everyday" jeans from Still Here, this pairing will never do you wrong. Though this particular style of jeans is currently sold out, other silhouettes from the brand make a good substitute.

Classic Mariner Cloth Boatneck T-Shirt in Stripe
J.Crew
Classic Mariner Cloth Boatneck T-Shirt

Boyfriend Tee
KULE
Boyfriend Tee

Breton Stripe Top
& Other Stories
Breton Stripe Top

Walker in Classic Blue
Still Here
Walker

Dad Jeans
Levi's
Dad Jeans

High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
Abercrombie
High Rise '90s Relaxed Jean

Bold Top

Woman taking a selfie in a bright orange T-shirt

(Image credit: @ladhav)

Bold colors for spring? Groundbreaking. I copped this tee from Made Some Souvenirs last year, and it always brings me joy when the weather starts to warm up again. Whether it's a fun graphic, bright color, or designed with a cute print, these types of shirts are ones you can easily pair with denim shorts and sandals before running out the door.

Acropolis Tourist Tee
Made Some Souvenirs
Acropolis Tourist Tee

Étienne Oversized Shirt in Lightweight Oxford
J.Crew
Étienne Oversized Shirt

Ribbed Cotton-Blend Top - Women
mango
Ribbed Cotton-Blend Top - Women

Super Fine Gauge Perfect Short Sleeve Pullover
Tibi
Super Fine Gauge Perfect Short Sleeve Pullover

Denim Jacket + Gold Hoops

Woman in a denim jacket and hoop earrings drinking a beverage by the pool

(Image credit: @ladhav)

This shearling-lined denim jacket has been with me for more than five years, and it has a lot more wear left in it. When the temperature dips at sunset, a dependable but not too heavy jacket is a requirement, and a denim one does just the trick. Whether you prefer it lined is up to you. Either way, it's a classic style. I like to dress mine up with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Warm Chore Coat
LEVI'S
Warm Chore Coat

Sezane Indigo Faux Sheepskin Collar
Sezane
Will Jacket Indigo Faux Sheepskin Collar

X We the Free Madison City Denim Jacket
We the Free
Madison City Denim Jacket

Snacks! the Big Bite Vest - All You Can Eat
Reformation
Brooks Oversized Denim Jacket

Eloquii Oversized Denim Jacket
Eloquii
Oversized Denim Jacket

Polished Teardrop Stud Earrings
Open Edit
Polished Teardrop Stud Earrings

Tome Medium Hoop Earrings
Jenny Bird
Tome Medium Hoop Earrings

Monica Vinader Essential Tube Huggie Hoop Earrings
Monica Vinader
Essential Tube Huggie Hoop Earrings

Ecru Jeans + Crossbody

Woman standing in front of Griffith Observatory wearing a floral shirt, crossbody bag, and ecru jeans.

(Image credit: @ladhav)

I love a pair of ecru jeans for all seasons but especially spring. You'll find that this color is super versatile in your closet; it looks sophisticated with dark colors and airy when paired with lighter ones. I got this pair from Rachel Comey way back in 2016, and I've truly styled so many spring outfits with them. Another must for me is a crossbody bag. I scored this vintage Dooney & Bourke one at a thrift store, but I lined up some others below. Consider this my prediction that crossbody styles might overtake shoulder bags in the near future. The fashion pendulum always swings back around!

The '90s Straight Jean in Vintage Canvas Wash
Madewell
The '90s Straight Jean

Getty Ankle Utility Pants
Rails
Getty Ankle Utility Pants

Pleated High-Rise Wide-Leg Organic Jeans
TOTEME
Pleated High-Rise Wide-Leg Organic Jeans

Crossbody Bag With Flap - Women
Mango
Crossbody Bag With Flap

Mini City Bag
Dragon Diffusion
Mini City Bag

The Sling Crossbody Bag in Leather
Madewell
The Sling Crossbody Bag in Leather

Gingham Top + Denim Shorts + Birkenstocks

Woman wearing denim shorts and Birkenstocks

(Image credit: @ladhav)

A lightweight gingham top might be on the nose for spring, but if you like it, wear it! This Dôen one is a favorite of mine, along with these cutoffs from Levi's and Birkenstock slides, for those particularly sunny days.

Amelia Top in Pecan Gingham
Still Here
Amelia Top in Pecan Gingham

June Gingham Cotton Top
DÔEN
June Gingham Cotton Top

501 Mid Thigh Shorts
Levi's
501 Mid Thigh Shorts

Levi's 501 '90s Shorts
Levi's
501 '90s Shorts

Arizona Soft Sandals
Birkenstock
Arizona Soft Sandals

Arizona Big Buckle High Shine Sandals
Birkenstock
Arizona Big Buckle High Shine Sandals

Explore More:
Online Shopping
Lauren Adhav
Lauren Adhav
Freelance Fashion Editor

Lauren Adhav is a freelance fashion editor based in Los Angeles. Originally from Orlando, Florida, she always wanted to work at a fashion magazine. After finally getting an internship at Town & Country in 2015, she moved to New York City and continued to get her footing in the industry with stints at Cosmopolitan, W magazine, Harper's Bazaar, and Moda Operandi. In 2017, she returned to Cosmo full time, starting off as the beauty and fashion editorial assistant and working her way to fashion editor. She contributed to both the website and print issues, pitching new ideas, forecasting trends, covering red carpet events, and informing the overall coverage and brand voice. After five years in NYC, she moved to the West Coast for the sunshine and the change of pace. As a freelance fashion editor, she still contributes to Cosmo and now Who What Wear. She's always trying to get ahead of the next big trend before it goes mainstream and loves discovering fashion brands with a unique point of view (Chopova Lowena, Sandy Liang, and Bode being some of her current favorites). She also spends an unhealthy amount of time online shopping for the perfect piece, and now that she's in L.A., she's rediscovering her soft spot for malls. On the weekends, you can find her walking around the Silver Lake Reservoir, trying to catch up on her tan at Venice Beach, and probably ordering a Chinese chicken salad at Joan's on Third.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸