Ask anyone I grew up with and they'll probably tell you that it's no surprise I ended up working in fashion. A plaid green kilt was my uniform for nearly a decade, followed by a slightly more relaxed dress code full of khaki pants and blazers when I switched to a co-ed high school. Whenever I could, I rebelled.

Whether skirting the rules by wearing opaque tights with too-short skirts, or triggering updates to the dress code after I tied the ends of my hair hot pink á la Avril Lavigne, uniform dressing was decidedly not for me.

So color me shocked when the supremely stylish Lucy Boynton stepped out at the London photo call for A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story, in head-to-toe Celine looking straight out of my yearbook—albeit, much more glam than your average '00s teen. Just swap Boynton's vest for a navy blue blazer and that's more or less the ensemble still buried in my hometown closet, Mary Janes and all.

Lucy Boynton wears a plaid pleated skirt with matching vest.

On Lucy Boynton: Celine shirt, vest, skirt, and shoes

Don't get me wrong, I refuse to dig up my polyester plaid kilts, but Boynton's ensemble has me re-evaluating my stance on pleated skirts. I'm still not 100% convinced to submit to the knee-length requirement (I'm short, it's tough!), but I managed to find several skirts that fit the assignment.

Keep scrolling to shop several knee-length pleated skirts to embrace that prep school spirit, and leave the backpack behind in favor of a cute new (Celine?) bag. We're pretty sure you'll ace this assignment.

Shop Pleated Skirts

Alyssa Low Waist Skirt
Reformation
Alyssa Low Waist Skirt

Imagine if your high school uniform was entirely Ref!

Pleated Wool-Blend Skirt
J.Crew
Pleated Wool-Blend Skirt

TBH, I wore tons of J.Crew in high school—and still do!

Lilo Pleated A-Line Skirt
Sandy Liang
Lilo Pleated A-Line Skirt

Don't miss the sweet bows on the back.

Pleated Knee-Length Skirt in Leopard-Print Viscose Chiffon
J.Crew
Pleated Knee-Length Skirt in Leopard-Print Viscose Chiffon

This wild pattern is worth the uniform violation.

Les Tien Paulina Box Pleat Tennis Skirt
Les Tien
Paulina Box Pleat Tennis Skirt

Skirt the knee-length rules by wearing tights with this pretty pleated number.

Pleated Wrap Front Midi Skirt
Mistress Rocks
Pleated Wrap Front Midi Skirt

Interesting closures add a bit of personality to this polished skirt.

Ethel Low Rise Pleated A-Line Skirt
EDIKTED
Ethel Low Rise Pleated A-Line Skirt

The low-rise waist and slit makes this pleated A-line skirt more playful than preppy.

Pleated Silk Skirt
Burberry
Pleated Silk Skirt

Burberry nails the classic skirt trend—in silk, no less!

Drop Back Pleated Skirt
Thom Browne
Drop Back Pleated Skirt

Looking for preppy-inspired from a modern, designer pov? Thom Browne's your best bet.

