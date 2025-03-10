I Used to Hate This Skirt Trend, But Lucy Boynton's Cute Outfit Made Me Do a 180
Ask anyone I grew up with and they'll probably tell you that it's no surprise I ended up working in fashion. A plaid green kilt was my uniform for nearly a decade, followed by a slightly more relaxed dress code full of khaki pants and blazers when I switched to a co-ed high school. Whenever I could, I rebelled.
Whether skirting the rules by wearing opaque tights with too-short skirts, or triggering updates to the dress code after I tied the ends of my hair hot pink á la Avril Lavigne, uniform dressing was decidedly not for me.
So color me shocked when the supremely stylish Lucy Boynton stepped out at the London photo call for A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story, in head-to-toe Celine looking straight out of my yearbook—albeit, much more glam than your average '00s teen. Just swap Boynton's vest for a navy blue blazer and that's more or less the ensemble still buried in my hometown closet, Mary Janes and all.
On Lucy Boynton: Celine shirt, vest, skirt, and shoes
Don't get me wrong, I refuse to dig up my polyester plaid kilts, but Boynton's ensemble has me re-evaluating my stance on pleated skirts. I'm still not 100% convinced to submit to the knee-length requirement (I'm short, it's tough!), but I managed to find several skirts that fit the assignment.
Keep scrolling to shop several knee-length pleated skirts to embrace that prep school spirit, and leave the backpack behind in favor of a cute new (Celine?) bag. We're pretty sure you'll ace this assignment.
Shop Pleated Skirts
This wild pattern is worth the uniform violation.
Skirt the knee-length rules by wearing tights with this pretty pleated number.
Interesting closures add a bit of personality to this polished skirt.
The low-rise waist and slit makes this pleated A-line skirt more playful than preppy.
Looking for preppy-inspired from a modern, designer pov? Thom Browne's your best bet.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.
