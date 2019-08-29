The Star of Coach's Latest Campaign Is Our New Spotify Obsession

Who are some of the artists who influence you?

I think when I was younger, it was a lot of what I would hear on the radio, like Dido. I loved Dido. There was Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey, Destiny’s Child, JoJo. And then other things, like Khaled, who is an Algerian singer, or Édith Piaf, who is a classic French singer. And then on a completely separate thing, E-40 and Too Short were like my jam 15 to now. I’ve just been obsessed. But then I look up to songwriters like Dolly Parton. It’s really not about genre; it’s about passion. And then honestly The Weeknd. When he first came out, I was in high school, and I was like holy shit, he’s wild. That really inspired me too. I think he kind of changed the game

Your song “Chain” was featured in the HBO series Euphoria, which has so much excitement around it. How did you find out it was going to be included, and are you watching the show?

I’m definitely watching the show. I love it. I wrote the song “Chain” back in London a year ago with Stelios, and I was really sick when I recorded it. It was more of a melody, but we kept coming back to it, and my manager was like, “I really love that song.” My label sent a bunch of artists to the music supervisor for Euphoria, and I was pretty much one of the only artists that they were really into, which was great. They fell in love with the demo of “Chain,” but it was just a mumble. So Stelios and I were like we have to rush and finish it, and so we rushed to try and finish it, but they still loved the demo more. It’s been crazy because we got it on Shazam, and it already has thousands of searches. People are waiting for it! But yeah, that show I feel is going to make a big impact in our time. It’s real; it’s real shit.

How do you use fashion to further communicate who you are as an artist?

When I was little, my dad would always bring me to thrift stores. He didn’t really know what I liked, but he would be like, “Do you want to go to Goodwill?” and then drop me off and say, “I’ll pick you up in an hour.” And it was like, “Yes, I want to go to Goodwill. I have $50. Let’s go!” So I think [thrifting] was always something I loved to do and one of my only hobbies aside from music. I find whenever I have an outfit that represents me the most, I feel happier and feel more confident. If I’m in a cute outfit, I’m probably feeling good. So I think it’s just a personal statement, and I’ve always had kind of a similar style since I was in high school. San Francisco is a very fashionable city, a lot of thrifting and a lot of culture.