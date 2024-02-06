Lauren Chan's Collaboration With Universal Standard Is Redefining Luxury
Within the fashion industry, there's not much room for size-inclusive brands, let alone those who pride themselves on crafting a size-inclusive luxury product. Most clothing options available for the average American woman—a size 18—are either dated, ill-constructed, or incredibly low-quality thanks to the rise of fast fashion. In some ways, it's great that there are options for everyone, but it feels like a step back to admit that plus-size shoppers didn't always have the luxury of shopping stylish and semi-affordable pieces—until Lauren Chan's Henning x Universal Standard collaboration came along.
Chan, a model and former fashion editor, made history when her luxury, size-inclusive fashion label, Henning, made its successful debut as one of the only female-founded plus-size brands to have done so. After it was acquired by Universal Standard last year, cult fans of Chan's one-of-a-kind label kept asking for a comeback given its unique place in the market. Thankfully, Universal Standard delivered.
Enter Henning x Universal Standard, a reissue of some of Henning's iconic pieces. Some of the label's best-selling pieces, like its lived-in denim and elegant trench coat, have been reimagined in Universal Standard's exhaustive size range (00–40) and accessible price point, with most pieces being under $300.
"For me personally, slipping on … my Henning garments and then putting on these Universal Standard x Henning garments, the difference is palpable. I think that speaks to the experience and reach and expertise of Universal Standard," Chan explained, nodding to her partnership with the brand. "While [Henning] figured it out and we were able to succeed within our niche, bringing the knowledge that we had and my passion and partnering with, in my opinion, the biggest and best business in the space was incredibly helpful."
While Henning x Universal Standard's limited-edition capsule has been out in the wild for a little over two weeks, the beauty comes after the initial rollout, Chan explained. Now that all 25 pieces of the collection are live and in customers' hands, the content has been endless. Chan admitted to scrolling for hours on TikTok and Instagram to see the real-time feedback and love it's all been getting. Frankly, she said, it's a huge motivator in making sure every product drop is as successful as this one.
"With my original [Henning] mission and the mission of this collaboration, we want to meet people at the level that they are at in the rest of their lives and give them pieces that they can represent themselves well with," Chan said. "Maybe I'm biased here, but people look like they feel powerful in these garments. They look like they're feeling themselves. They look confident. To me, that is what clothing should do."
You can shop Lauren Chan's full Henning x US collaboration below. From heirloom-worthy tuxedo jackets and cool girl–approved denim, these pieces are meant to be lived in and loved and last for a long time.
Shop the Henning x US collaboration:
Shop more chic Universal Standard items:
Before joining Who What Wear, Ana was Glamour magazine's editorial assistant, where she focused on daily news and special packages, including leading the brand's 2022 Met Gala coverage. For more than half a decade, she has covered style, beauty, and digital culture for publications such as Paper magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue Japan, and Allure, among others. Ana has been called a rising star in media by publications such as Nylon and Teen Vogue. (Her mother, meanwhile, calls her "the coolest person" she knows.)
