Home Living Wedding The Ultimate Cool-Girl Bachelorette Welcome Bag Essentials Here’s what to include. By Michelle Scanga published 29 June 2026 in Features (Image credit: @_livmadeline; @sandrashehab) Jump to category: Bachelorette Welcome Bag Gift Ideas 1. Personalized Tote 2. Matching PJs 3. Turkish Towel 4. Cute Hair Claw 5. Robe 6. Flip Flops 7. Swimsuit 8. Sunglasses 9. SPF 10. Body Oil 11. Gua Sha 12. Face Mask Sheets 13. Hydration Packs 14. Mini Shorts to Wear Over a Bikini 15. Workout Outfit 16. Lounge Outfit 17. Eye Patches 18. Nourishing Lip Gloss 19. Lash Set 20. Body Lotion 21. Self-Tanner Mist 22. Rhode Bronzer 23. Anklet 25. Candle 26. Travel Perfume 27. Polo Baseball Hat 28. Slip Silk Pillowcase 29. Disposable Camera 30. Lingerie Set Share Copy link Facebook X Whatsapp