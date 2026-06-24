If there’s one item every bride-to-be should pack for her bachelorette weekend, it’s a swimsuit that feels equal parts elevated and celebratory. Whether the itinerary includes lounging at a beach club, spending the day on a boat, or sipping cocktails poolside with your closest friends, the right suit instantly sets the tone. Think of it as the swimwear equivalent of the perfect little white dress—polished, chic, and guaranteed to stand out in every photo.
While classic silhouettes will always have a place, this season’s best bridal swimwear feels decidedly fashion-forward. From sleek one-pieces with sculptural details to minimal bikinis in crisp white hues, the options are anything but basic. Textured fabrics, subtle ruching, and elegant hardware accents are making even the simplest styles feel expensive, while timeless cuts ensure they’ll remain staples long after the wedding festivities are over.
Of course, looking chic is only part of the equation. The best swimsuits are the ones that make you feel completely confident the moment you put them on. After all, your bachelorette weekend is about celebrating, making memories, and soaking up every moment with the people you love most. Ahead, shop the best bachelorette-worthy swimsuits that deliver on style, comfort, and main-character energy.
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Best Swimsuits for Bachelorette Trips