9 Travel Destinations the Fashion Crowd Is Flocking to This Year

Now that summer is coming into focus, so are our travel plans. Our browser tabs have been open to Google flight searches, our recent saved social media posts feature cool destinations, and our shopping carts are quickly being filled with vacation-worthy items. In fact, in about two months, our social media feeds will be filled with stylish getaways of all sorts—from the manicured beaches of the Hamptons to the charming cobblestone streets in Europe. Naturally, we'll be keeping you up-to-date on where the style is set is jetting off to, but what's even better than making predictions as to where insiders will be heading is to go ahead and ask them directly, which is exactly what we did.

Whether it's the under-the-radar Italian island where a Vogue editor is heading, the beach town in Portugal where the Paris-based founder of Merci C'est Vintage is booking, or the hideout along the Hudson Valley–Connecticut border where luxury fashion sourcer Gab Waller is retreating, we have the intel on the coolest getaways the style set will be taking this year. Ahead, discover the nine destinations they're jetting off to—including the noteworthy hotels they'll be checking into and, of course, what they're packing.

WHO: Shea Marie, Founder and CEO, Same

"I'm especially looking forward to Saint-Tropez this summer. It's always been such an iconic holiday destination, and this season feels even more special as we're bringing Same there in a big way (wink, wink). Whites, stripes, polka dots, and easy, effortless dresses are always my South of France go-tos.

"As Same has expanded from swim into a full resort and ready-to-wear brand, it's made my packing effortless. What's definitely coming in my suitcase is our Keyhole Crochet Maxi Dress, which is the perfect daytime dress to wear over a swimsuit. I'm also bringing all the swim from our Striped Collection, especially the navy-and-white stripes and the yellow-and-white stripes (which are the iconic beach club colors). My go-to outfit for any cute dinner or event is going to be our Ruffle Hem Tank in cream paired with our matching Maxi Skirt. It's been our best-seller so far this year!"

What She's Packing

SAME Stripe Strapless One Piece $250 SHOP NOW

Bembien Lilou Raffia Bag $250 SHOP NOW

SAME Ruffle Hem Tank Top $225 SHOP NOW

SAME Maxi Skirt $195 SHOP NOW

WHO: Madeline Fass, Senior Shopping Editor, Vogue

There's one destination in Italy that's heating up this summer, and no, it's not along the Amalfi Coast or in Puglia or Sicily. The island of Sardinia is shaping up to be the backdrop to many fashion-insider vacations. Vogue's Madeline Fass, for one, told me she's planning a trip to the island, whose mesmerizingly turquoise water makes the beaches unlike any other. What sets Sardinia apart is that it's still relatively undiscovered. It doesn't have many major cities, and the island is quite wild, which gives it a much more laid-back feel than, say, Sicily.

What She's Packing

ALÉMAIS Sierra Mini Dress $490 SHOP NOW

Celine Oval-Frame Gold-Tone and Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses $550 SHOP NOW

SIR Riviera Calla Silk Crepe De Chine Scarf Top $190 SHOP NOW

YAITTE Seoul Cotton-Drill Long Shorts $300 SHOP NOW

WHO: Anna LaPlaca, Senior Fashion Editor, Who What Wear

This summer, I'll be doing an extended stay in London, and one weekend excursion I already know I'll be booking is a getaway to the Cotswolds. The region is just a train ride away from the city, but amidst the rolling green hills, stone villages, and pristine gardens, I already know I'll be tapping into every The Holiday and Bridget Jones' Diary–fueled fantasy I've ever had about life in the English countryside. I have my eye on Cowley Manor Experimental, the latest in a crop of luxury farmhouse hotels, with a vivid, maximalist aesthetic that will be the backdrop to my wardrobe of UK summer essentials.

What I'm Packing

J.Crew Marina Sweater in Textured Cotton Blend $77 SHOP NOW

YAITTE Riviera Striped Cotton-Poplin Bubble Shorts $195 SHOP NOW

Karen Wazen Noor Sunglasses $180 SHOP NOW

ViBi VENEZiA Riviera Raffia Mary Jane Flats $165 SHOP NOW

WHO: Ilana Torbiner, Stylist and Substacker

"Hacienda de San Antonio in the highlands of Western Mexico. The destination has been at the top of my list for years. The Hacienda is set against a lush and vibrant backdrop in the highlands of Western Mexico, so I'm just looking forward to enjoying the scenery and thoughtful design details. The rooms look breathtaking, each one more beautiful than the next. I don't like to stray too far from my everyday style when I'm traveling, and the environment in Mexico speaks for itself, so I don't want to compete with my surroundings. Lots of breezy white linen, earthy tones, and beautiful textures will be in my suitcase."

What She's Packing

Khaite Billie Bucket Bag in Natural Raffia $1800 SHOP NOW

BODE Belvoir Broderie Anglaise Linen Straight-Leg Pants $1200 SHOP NOW

The Row Leather Thong Sandals $890 SHOP NOW

Vertigo Murano & Turquoise Teardrop Clover Amulet $600 SHOP NOW

WHO: Pia Mance, Founder, Heaven Mayhem

"I plan to go to CPHFW in August, and I'm so incredibly excited to experience this city in the summer. I went to Copenhagen in January of this year for the first time and left feeling so incredibly inspired, so I am so excited to go back and experience it all again. I'll definitely be meticulously planning my outfits with my stylist and bringing two-plus suitcases. (I unfortunately do not pack light!) As for the itinerary, I love The Roe Bar. It's the chicest place to get some work done, and their matcha is amazing. I am also so excited to get a burger at Gasoline. It's the best burger I have ever had, ever!"

What She's Packing

Roucha Janssen Jacket $285 SHOP NOW

HIGH SPORT Nsfw Jules Checked Jacquard-Knit Slim-Leg Pants $1240 SHOP NOW

TOTEME Leather Flip Flops $450 SHOP NOW

OLIVER PEOPLES + Khaite 1998c Cat-Eye Metal Sunglasses $510 SHOP NOW

WHO: Mariana Vergara, Founder, Merci C'est Vintage

"Portugal has really been having a moment these past couple of years, and I'm beyond excited to finally experience Comporta for the first time. Since I'm based in Paris, I usually spend my summers exploring European cities and islands, but this year, my boyfriend and I, along with our best friend, as is tradition, will be spending a week in Comporta. We found the most stunning home through Le Collectionist, a platform I love for its incredibly curated and special properties. Comporta's known for its laid-back, bohemian vibe, which is exactly the energy I'm craving this summer. After a year of dressing up (which I truly enjoy, don't get me wrong), I can't wait to slow down. I'm thinking effortless cotton pants, no makeup, but always strong accessories (and, of course, supporting all the brands that are part of Le Pop Up). I'm looking forward to getting lost in vintage markets, discovering local artisans, and, of course, visiting the gorgeous Louboutin hotel designed by Portuguese architect Madalena Caiado."

What She's Packing

UNDERWATER WEAVING STUDIO The Large Underwater Rattan Tote $495 SHOP NOW

Les Vacances d'Irina Cream Pantaloons $180 SHOP NOW

Marlies Grace Lea Lace-Up Cotton Midi Dress $530 SHOP NOW

Ben-Amun Oversized Fish Necklace $205 SHOP NOW

WHO: Gab Waller, Luxury Fashion Sourcer

"I recently put together my mood board for my summer season, and the overall feeling and vibe of this season is stillness. It is filled with images of nature, reading in the sunshine, horses, outdoor pools, and a lot of homemade cooking. It is currently my phone background as we speak, and I am envisioning this come to life on the East Coast, and am particularly drawn to Connecticut and the Hudson Valley. I've been researching some beautiful bed and breakfasts over that way. The spot I've been looking at (and will most likely book) is Bedford Post Inn. It has come highly recommended from one of my CT-based clients."

What She's Packing

Posse Riviera Ari Striped Knit Top $200 SHOP NOW

Posse Riviera Ari Striped Knit Shorts $220 SHOP NOW

Dries Van Noten Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers $475 SHOP NOW

Polo Ralph Lauren Chino Cap in Relay Blue $50 SHOP NOW

WHO: Britt Theodora, Celebrity Stylist

"It's my first time traveling to the island. We have a reservation at Coco Bistro for dinner, which I've heard amazing things about. Our packing mood board has a lot of Pucci and Slim Aarons on it. I'll be whipping out my vintage Pucci caftan for this trip, which I'm very excited about! We're also bringing different charms to make bag charms during downtime at our villa. I've been scouring Etsy for these."

What She's Packing

Pucci Iride Printed Cotton Kaftan $1280 SHOP NOW

Jade Swim Yara Ruched Swimsuit $210 SHOP NOW

Marlies Grace Riviera the Clutch $495 SHOP NOW

OctCrystal Mini Crystal Fish Pendant $3 SHOP NOW

WHO: Sandra Shehab, Fashion and Beauty Creator

"This summer, I'm heading off to some breathtaking destinations for work, and topping the list is Morocco. It'll be my first time there, and I can't wait. I've heard so many beautiful things [about it]—from the vibrant souks to serene desert landscapes. I'm so excited to experience it all. When it comes to packing, I always live by one rule: It's better to overpack than underpack. You never quite know where the day or night will take you. That's why I rely on a curated mix of staples from my closet.

For me, an essential is a classic white tank. The HomeStretch Rib Square Neck Tank from Aritzia is my favorite, it's so soft, perfectly cut, and effortlessly chic. I pair it with my go-to vintage Levi's, which bring just the right balance of relaxed and refined. I also love oversize button-ups. I love how easy they are—thrown over a tank, layered over a dress, or worn by themselves with sandals. Versatility is key when living out of a suitcase. Shoes are where my obsession comes in. Lately, I've been living in The Row's Square Ballet Flats—clean, sculptural, and endlessly wearable. I'll also be packing my Bon Bon Loafers from Flattered. The black leather is so soft, and they work with everything from dresses to denim. Speaking of dresses, I always include a silk slip for evenings and a breezy, throw-on-and-go style for daytime adventures. Comfort is key when traveling.

I always make sure to accessorize my look, even on vacation. A great bag can transform an outfit, and right now, I'm rotating between the Jacquemus Le Salon Clutch for nights out, and the minimalist Gaia Shoulder Bag from Mansur Gavriel when I want something simple and efficient."

What She's Packing

Aritzia HomeStretch Rib Squareneck Tank $25 SHOP NOW

Flattered Bon Bon Leather Loafers $265 SHOP NOW