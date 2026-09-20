Having lived in Europe for most of my life, I'm more than comfortable committing to a last-minute stint abroad on little more than a whim, but the idea of travelling to Australia felt like an entirely different proposition. Between negotiating a generous few weeks of annual leave and committing to more than 22 hours in the air, there's little room for loose planning. Which is why, once you've locked into the lengthy time OOO and have a few full days of jetlag on the cards, having an itinerary that will squeeze the best parts out of the city is nothing short of essential.
As a fashion editor heading Down Under, the research started long before any tickets were purchased. Intent on sifting out the chicest, I spoke to some of Melbourne's coolest locals—from fashion editors to creatives, to long-time locals and well-versed PRs—to compile a definitive list of the best hotels, restaurants, cafés, shops and wellness spots the city has to offer.
Whilst Sydney is blessed with golden beaches and Perth with spectacular scenery, Melbourne's own identity has been carved out by its culture. Lauded for its food, fashion and creative spirit, its famously unpredictable weather only seems to encourage people to its beautifully designed cafés, world-class restaurants, intimate wine bars and some of the best independent boutiques I've come across.
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So, if you've secured the time off, survived the long-haul flight and are wondering where to begin, consider this your fashion person's guide to Melbourne. From the hotels I'd happily check into again to the cafés on the coolest crowd's lips, the boutiques that deserve suitcase space and the wellness destinations that will have you forgetting your jet lag, these are the places I'd recommend without hesitation.
Where to Stay
The Langham, Melbourne
Now, as a Londoner, I may be biased, but my stay at The Langham Melbourne was one of the most comfortable of the trip. Perhaps it was the many nods to London and the brand's flagship hotel woven throughout the property that deepened my connection—if not, then it's down to the warm, understated elegance and seamless service that make The Langham such an enduring favourite.
Sitting directly on the Yarra, The Langham has some of the best vantage points in the city, the best of which come directly from their rooftop pool, which feels surprisingly removed from the CBD below. It's also a brilliant base for exploring Melbourne, with the city's restaurants, galleries and shops all within easy reach. Then, of course, there's the afternoon tea. As a Brit, I feel fairly qualified to say that The Langham's is worth making time for, with the requisite tiers of sandwiches, pastries and cakes served alongside an excellent tea selection.
The rooms are another highlight: spacious, comfortable and unfussy, with beds comfortable enough to cure jet lag. If you're in an east-facing room, keep an eye out in the morning too; hot-air balloons regularly drift across the skyline, which is a pretty memorable view to wake up to.
The Langham has all the hallmarks of a heritage hotel—impeccable service, classic interiors, afternoon tea—without ever feeling remotely stuffy. Polished but easy, it makes doing absolutely nothing feel like it ought to be part of the itinerary.
The Ritz-Carlton, Melbourne
If you're looking to begin your Melbourne stay on a high note—quite literally—The Ritz-Carlton is hard to beat. Occupying the upper levels of one of the city's tallest buildings, the hotel sits 80 storeys above Melbourne, with floor-to-ceiling windows framing sweeping views across the skyline from almost every angle.
Spacious, but not devoid of character—a balance many hotels find hard to strike—the rooms are thoughtfully designed with generous walk-in wardrobes (music to the ears of anyone travelling with an overstuffed suitcase), luxurious bathrooms stocked with beauty-editor-approved amenities and chaise longes tracing the floor-to-ceiling windows for the most elevated reading nook you could dream of.
Of course, the hotel's showpiece is its spectacular indoor infinity pool, where you can swim whilst gazing out across the city's skyscrapers. Add in an elegant spa, attentive service and excellent in-house dining, and you've got a hotel stay that's almost tempting enough to keep you indoors—although its central location makes exploring Melbourne wonderfully easy when you do decide to venture out.
StandardX Melbourne
For travellers drawn to neighbourhoods with personality, StandardX is my pick. Located in Fitzroy—Melbourne's answer to East London—the hotel captures the area's creative spirit, balancing thoughtful design with the understated cool atmosphere The Standard has become known for.
The interiors are playful, whilst the rooftop terrace quickly became one of my favourite places to unwind in the city. Whether you're enjoying a morning coffee or watching the sun set over Fitzroy's rooftops with a glass of wine, a trip upstairs is a must.
The location is another major draw. Step outside and you'll find yourself surrounded by independent boutiques, excellent cafés, buzzing wine bars and some of Melbourne's best vintage shopping. If your ideal city break revolves around discovering local neighbourhoods rather than ticking off tourist attractions, I can't recommend staying here enough.
Hotel Indigo Melbourne on Flinders
If convenience tops your priority list, Hotel Indigo's Flinders Lane address is difficult to fault. Positioned in the heart of Melbourne's CBD, it's perfectly placed for exploring the city's famous laneways, restaurants and shopping districts, many of which are just a short stroll away.
Inside, the hotel feels playful and distinctly Melbourne. Design details take inspiration from the city itself, from the signature green accents that echo the iconic street signs to the brand's hidden monkey motif, which pops up in unexpected corners throughout the property.
The rooms are modern, comfortable and spacious, with plenty of wardrobe space. Stylish without feeling overly fussy, it's an ideal base for anyone planning to spend their trip exploring everything Melbourne has to offer.
Where to Eat and Drink
Studio Amaro
If there's one restaurant I'd recommend booking ahead for, it's Studio Amaro. Elegant and vibrant, the Italian restaurant offers refined dining in a genuinely relaxed atmosphere. The interiors are considered, whilst the open kitchen fills the room with a sense of energy.
The menu champions seasonal ingredients interpreted through an Italian lens, with handmade pasta and impeccably cooked seafood amongst the standouts. Whether you're sinking into their benches at the beginning of your trip or treating yourself after a day exploring the city, it exhibits exactly why Melbourne has such a strong reputation for food.
Clover
Part wine bar, part neighbourhood bistro, Clover captures Melbourne's cool approach to dining. The menu changes regularly according to what's in season, with dishes cooked almost exclusively over fire. The wine list is equally impressive, with a particular focus on low-intervention and Australian producers.
LB's Record Bar
One of my favourite discoveries of the trip, LB's Record Bar is bordered by plush seating, warm lighting, and shelves lined with vinyl, creating a '70s atmosphere, whilst a DJ soundtracks the evening.
The cocktails are excellent, but don't overlook the food menu. I ordered a few small plates to share alongside drinks and came away with a new penchant for Chorizo Seco picante—one I've not been able to satiate to the same effect since my trip.
New Quarter
For something a little lighter, New Quarter delivers modern Vietnamese cooking in a beautifully designed space. The menu takes familiar flavours and presents them with a contemporary twist.
The interiors are understated but elegant, allowing the vibrant food to take centre stage. If you're travelling with a group, it's one of the easiest places to order generously and share across the table. The pork belly and oysters are, in my eyes, a must.
Florian
One of the greatest clichés about Melbourne is that it serves some of the best coffee in the world. Much as I'd love to argue otherwise, after a week spent working my way around the city's cafés, I have to concede.
Florian, tucked away in Fitzroy, quickly became one of my favourites. Pull up a chair outside with a flat white or long black, and you'll have one of the city's best people-watching spots right in front of you. With many of Melbourne's creatives calling Fitzroy home, you'll leave with as much outfit inspiration as caffeine.
Lune Croissanterie
Ask almost anyone in Melbourne where to find the city's best pastries and chances are they'll point you towards Lune. Its reputation is well deserved. The bakery has become something of an institution, drawing queues most mornings, but don't let that put you off—the pastries are more than worth the wait.
The almond croissant was the standout for me: crisp on the outside, buttery throughout and generously filled.
HER
Tucked in Melbourne's CBD, HER is an address that cropped up across several recommendations. The rooftop is particularly lovely on warmer evenings, whilst the drinks list champions excellent local wines alongside classic cocktails. I never managed to time my visit with one of its much-talked-about steak nights, but after hearing countless recommendations from Melbourne fashion editors, it's on my list for next time.
Where to Shop
Melbourne has become one of the most exciting shopping destinations in the Southern Hemisphere. Alongside the international luxury names you'll recognise are homegrown Australian labels that are steadily finding their way into wardrobes across the globe. Leave some room in your suitcase—you'll almost certainly need it.
Armadale
If your itinerary allows for just one dedicated shopping trip, make it Armadale. Lined with well-curated boutiques, the neighbourhood has become one of Melbourne's premier fashion destinations, bringing together many of Australia's most exciting designers in one elegant stretch.
You'll find names such as DISSH alongside other contemporary Australian labels that have steadily built an international following, making it the perfect place to discover brands before they appear everywhere else. The leafy streets also make for a wonderfully leisurely afternoon, with plenty of cafés to dip into between shops.
Fitzroy
For anyone who loves vintage shopping as much as I do, Fitzroy is unmissable. Independent boutiques line Brunswick Street and its surrounding roads, each offering a carefully curated selection of vintage designer pieces, one-off finds and emerging local brands. Even if you leave empty-handed—which feels unlikely—you'll come away with plenty of styling inspiration courtesy of some of Melbourne's best-dressed residents.
South Melbourne Market
Food plays such an important role in Melbourne's identity that no visit feels complete without exploring one of its markets. South Melbourne Market captures the city's community spirit, bringing together artisan producers, independent food vendors and local makers beneath one roof.
Whether you're stopping for fresh seafood, browsing produce stalls or picking up lunch before finding somewhere sunny to sit, it's a lovely way to experience everyday Melbourne beyond the shopping streets.
Mecca
No beauty lover should leave Melbourne without visiting Mecca's flagship Bourke Street location. Spanning three storeys and 4,000sq m, the Art Deco building hosts the obvious: make-up, hair, skin care and nail salons, but goes above and beyond with its extended offering of an in-house naturopath, piercing services, a gifting mezzanine and much more.
Alongside coveted international beauty brands, you'll discover Mecca's own products, which Australians speak about with near-universal enthusiasm—and after trying several myself, I can understand why. Nestled in the centre of the CBD, it's well worth carving out an hour for.
What to Do
As much as Melbourne is a city built around eating, shopping and café culture, it's equally good at slowing you down. After the inevitable jet lag that comes with travelling from the UK, these were the places that helped me feel refreshed before diving back into exploring.
Nimbus Co.
After more than 20 hours in the air, some kind of reset is necessary. Taking my cues from Australia’s famously wellness-minded way of life, I headed to Nimbus Co. for an infrared sauna and cold-plunge session. I opted for contrast therapy, moving between the deep heat of the sauna and the genuinely shocking reality of an ice bath. It’s not exactly relaxing, but the combination left me feeling remarkably human again—and considerably more awake than any flat white could have managed.
And if, like me, your legs are feeling particularly heavy after a long-haul flight, book yourself some time in the compression boots, too. They might not be the most glamorous addition to your itinerary, but trust me, your legs will thank you the following morning.
Tokyo Headspa
One of the most unexpectedly luxurious experiences of my trip was a visit to Tokyo Headspa. If you've never experienced a Japanese-style head spa before, imagine the most relaxing scalp massage of your life combined with a treatment designed to improve the health of your hair and scalp.
Each appointment begins with a consultation before the treatment is tailored to your individual needs. Mine focused on hydration and volume, followed by an hour and a half of soothing scalp massage, cascading water treatments and shoulder, arm and hand massage, followed by a rough blow-dry before styling your hair yourself at the beautifully appointed beauty bar.
Royal Botanic Gardens
For a change of pace from the city's laneways and cafés, spend a morning wandering through the Royal Botanic Gardens. Running alongside the Yarra River, the gardens offer a welcome reminder of Australia's remarkable natural beauty, all without leaving the city.
National Gallery of Victoria
Melbourne's creative reputation extends well beyond fashion, and nowhere is that more evident than the National Gallery of Victoria. Home to an impressive collection spanning contemporary art, fashion exhibitions and historic works, it's somewhere I could happily spend an entire afternoon.
Even if you're only visiting for an hour or two, the gallery offers an inspiring glimpse into the city's artistic heart and regularly hosts world-class fashion exhibitions worth planning your trip around.
Brighton Beach
Although Melbourne isn't typically associated with beaches in the same way as Sydney, Brighton Beach is well worth the short journey from the city centre. Famous for its colourful bathing boxes, it's an easy afternoon trip when you're craving fresh sea air after a few days immersed in the CBD.
Don't expect Bondi, but do expect a slower pace and charming coastal scenes.
What to Pack
Melbourne has a well-earned reputation for experiencing four seasons in a single day, and after returning, I can confirm the saying isn't exaggerated. During my visit, I found myself wearing a trench coat in the morning, sunglasses by lunchtime and reaching for a knit again after sunset.
The secret is layers. A lightweight jacket or blazer, comfortable flats, a pair of loafers for evenings and versatile basics will see you through almost every scenario. I'd also recommend leaving plenty of room in your suitcase—Australia's home-grown boutiques are some of the best I've come across.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.