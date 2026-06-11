7 Art Destinations Worth Making a Journey Across the World For

For the forward traveler, a special itinerary requires more than just a great hotel and a curated suitcase. Although, let's face it: Those are nonnegotiables too. Instead, the best kind of trips are the ones that revolve around a once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage that, for some, can mean visiting a famous trove of vintage and archival designer fashion and, for others, can mean paying a visit to a bucket-list art and design landmark.
Here, we're diving into the world-renowned destinations where fine art and architecture meet breathtaking natural landscapes. From the sun-drenched, retro-futuristic curves of Pierre Cardin’s Palais Bulles on the French Riviera to the iconic, pumpkin-dotted shores of Japan’s Naoshima Island, these spaces are living, breathing works of art in their own right. Whether you're drawn to bold architecture, sculpture-filled gardens, or immersive cultural landscapes, these seven art destinations are worth crossing continents just to see and experience at least once in your life.
One thing about Dua Lipa? She'll always have the best taste in a vacation itinerary. The pop star recently paid a visit to Fondation Maeght while in town for the Cannes Film Festival, and if the museum wasn't already on your French Riviera wish list, it definitely will be now. Set among pine trees and rolling hills near Nice, the museum is a true hidden gem of the area that offers a uniquely intimate way to experience modern art—the sculpture gardens and light-filled galleries house works by artists including Joan Miró, Alberto Giacometti, and Marc Chagall. It tends to fly under the radar compared to many of Europe's major museums, so it still feels like a special discovery. A must-stop for art fans heading to the Côte d'Azur.
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Perched above the Mediterranean coastline near Cannes, Palais Bulles is unlike any other residence in the world. Designed by architect Antti Lovag, the surreal bubble-shaped structure resembles a futuristic dreamscape, with curved walls, circular windows, and organic forms replacing traditional straight lines. Famously owned by fashion designer Pierre Cardin, the property has hosted countless creative events and fashion shoots over the years, including the Dior cruise 2016 show. Even from afar, its otherworldly silhouette makes it one of the most visually compelling landmarks in Europe.
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Hovering above Guanabara Bay like a flying saucer, the Niterói Contemporary Art Museum is one of Oscar Niemeyer's most iconic creations. The museum's dramatic curves and sweeping views of Rio de Janeiro have made it a destination for architecture lovers as much as art enthusiasts. Its global fashion credentials were cemented when Louis Vuitton selected the museum as the backdrop for its cruise 2017 runway show, where the futuristic setting became the perfect backdrop to Nicolas Ghesquière's collection. Whether you're visiting for the exhibitions or the architecture itself, few museums offer a more cinematic arrival.