I'm an Interiors Expert—9 Trends That Are Already Defining Home Décor This Winter
The best way to make your home ready for winter days spent indoors is to follow these expert-backed design trends, ranging from chic colour palettes to outdoors-inspired touches. Scroll on to see the winter 2025 interiors trends to take note of.
Your winter capsule wardrobe is sorted, but what about your living space? I'll admit that this season doesn't usually bring on the impulse to redecorate, but in my opinion, winter interior trends are key for getting through what feels like the longest months of the year. Instead of hunkering down in a space that felt more fitting for spring and summer, I'm here to propose a different tactic. After staring at a wall of grey clouds for weeks and wearing a dozen layers, bringing warmth and beauty into your interiors goes a long way in boosting your spirits. And with decor trends to serve as a guiding light, you'll have no issue creating a home you adore spending time in.
I've spoken with three experts, who shared their exciting insights about the kinds of trends we can expect to adorn our homes this season. Rebecca Hughes, interior designer and founder of the eponymous Rebecca Hughes Interiors, notes that certain textures and finishes (like mirrored surfaces) are coming back into play. And a newfound sense of curiosity from people when it comes to finding new, versatile ways of using elements we already have in our home, like curtains.
There's also a push for visual warmth and comfort, and embracing the unique, worldly aesthetics of eras past, according to Lauren Lott and Victoria Lott, the mother-daughter duo behind Braizen, an expertly curated collection of art and antiques that celebrate food, florals and femininity. All this to say, there's much to look forward to when it comes to interior decorating trends that bring in joy and vibrancy.
If you're looking for ways to refine and cosy up your home this winter, these winter interior trends will do the trick. The best part is, no matter if you choose smaller touches or a bigger project, they all bring impact nonetheless.
Winter 2025 Interior Trends to Warm Up Your Home This Season:
1. Warm and Dark Wood Elements
Style Notes: Dark woods and those with richer tones are taking centre stage this season. You can explore this through an accent wall that brings instant warmth to a room or something smaller, like a bookshelf, side table or decorative bowl for a homely touch.
“Their depth and natural grain bring instant warmth and sophistication, adding a sense of timeless luxury to a space," says Rebecca. "The key to making deeper woods sing is balance: pair the material with lighter walls, soft neutral upholstery, or a well-chosen pop of colour to keep the room feeling open and vibrant."
Shop Wood Decor and Furniture:
Zara Home
Elm Wood Storage Unit
This brings serious warmth to your bedroom, and has plenty of storage for all your unwinding essentials.
H&M
Large Mango Wood Mirror
This mirror also embraces a trend that we'll be seeing again once more in 2026: wavy furniture.
M&S
Wooden Wine Rack
A stylish piece for your cooking space that's especially useful for the season of entertaining.
M&S
Wood Ribbed Round Table Lamp
This is perfect for sitting atop a side table or bookshelf, shedding the right amount of light for cosy nights in.
2. Intentionally Cosy Aesthetics
Style Notes: Winter is the season of warmth and cosying up, and there are so many ways to do this within your living space. "Whether it is listening to music, reading a book, practicing mindfulness or meditation or writing a journal, one wants a clearly defined space with appropriate lighting which embraces in its womb-like surrounding, warmed by a wood-burning stove or fireplace and enveloped in blankets and cushions, away from distractions like phones and social media," says Lauren.
Try adding soft materials and new textures to your space that are rich and comforting, like bouclé, chenille or wool. The right lighting is also key, so you can avoid the "big" light and create ambience.
Shop Cosy Decor:
M&S X Kelly Hoppen
Border Throw
I had to do a double take, this throw looks so designer.
Zara Home
Linen Lamp
Linen is an easy way to make a room feel cosy and intentionally lived in.
Maison Margiela
Replica by the Fireplace Candle 165g
Add warmth in more ways than one with a woody candle scent that's inspired by moments around the fireplace.
Dunelm
Teddy Bear Cushion
The perfect soft touch for your sofa or favourite comfy chair.
3. Neutral and Brown Tones
Style Notes: Palettes are getting a gentle refresh this season, too, reflecting many of the winter fashion colour trends we've spotted. "Soft, warm, earthy colours like ochre, terracotta, and burnt sienna play a big part in forming an inviting atmosphere in which to completely unwind," says Lauren.
Darker shades are also being welcomed into the mix, from chocolate brown to plum to navy. You can choose to add a new coat of paint or incorporate curtains, blankets and other textiles to create a similar effect. Smaller decorative objects are also perfect if you simply want to experiment with new, trending colours before committing.
Shop Decor in Trending Colours:
Soho Home
Winnie Armchair, Velvet, Chocolate
This chair lives rent-free in my mind. Whilst it ticks two trends (I'd argue, possibly even three), the delicious texture and colour will still remain timeless.
Zara Home
Decorative Vanilla Ceramic Reed Diffuser Cover
A lovely neutral and pretty way to infuse your favourite scents into your home.
Benuta
Wool Rug Rocco Brown
This rug strikes the perfect balance between chocolate brown and burnt orange.
Loaf
Bordy Edge Velvet Cushion
Velvet pillows instantly elevate a living room.
4. Bringing Nature Indoors
Style Notes: When we're in the icy throes of winter and surrounded by barren trees, it can quickly make us miss vibrant green spaces. Indoor plants have a wonderful way of infusing this life back into our homes. Add a collection of houseplants to your kitchen windowsill, or opt for something large and sculptural like an indoor tree. Faux plants are great too, especially if you don't have the greenest of thumbs—and many looking convincingly real nowadays. There are other ways to bring the outdoors in outside of plants. Consider natural touches like wood, stone, grasses and water elements.
Shop Nature-Inspired Decor:
Faux Potted Olive Houseplant
The perfect happy medium—a tree that looks chic but requires no gardening prowess.
Soho Home
Balfern Petrified Wood Coasters, White, Set of Four
I've seen stone coasters but not petrified wood before. It's a gorgeous touch that's inspired by the outdoors.
Patch Plants
Aspidistra Plant
A beautiful (real) plant, but one that's easy to care for.
Zara Home
Beige Marble Bathroom Tray
Another natural element for keeping your bathroom or other spaces well organised.
5. Antiques and Vintage Artwork
Style Notes: Modern tastes have taken over in the last few years, but sleek and minimal is slowly being replaced with older objects that have more meaning behind them.
"Objects tell a story, rekindle memories and offer comfort," says Lauren. "Surrounding yourself with artworks and antiques connects you with history and lives gone by, conjuring up remembrances of shared events and encounters, keeping lost loved ones near. The stories are carried within the objects, waiting to be told and retold and passed down to the next generation. Great journeys can be set upon without leaving home."
This mindset is especially pertinent for winter, when the draw to stay home often feels stronger. It also gives your home a more personalised spin, as you'll begin to form a collection of items that you feel drawn to and that have significance.
Shop Antique Art and Decor:
Anthropologie
Victoria Frame
The perfect antique-inspired frames for your prints.
Food dedicated to art is always a delightful addition to your home.
Rowen & Wren
Bingley Brass Candlestick
Brass candlesticks always mix so well with modern touches.
Oka
Summer Garden Framed Prints - Set of Nine
This set of prints is inspired by old botanical drawings and looks nice together or separated around your space.
6. Pops of Colour
Style Notes: "Winter is not a time for cold, crisp, clinical colours," says Lauren. "With grey skies outside, it's important to have rich, penetrating colour inside to give your a sense of well-being."
This doesn't have to be an enormous change either—especially if you're renting. Victoria notes that prioritising smaller objects, like artwork, vases and other elements is key. She found that when she was renting, art and similar were much easier to move as opposed to furniture. "But, most importantly colourful antique pieces added so much character and warmth to the cookie-cutter spaces I found myself living in."
She also adds that, "Pops of colour really draw the eye in, add positive energy and allow the homeowner to inject pops of personality into a room."
Shop Colourful Decor:
TBCo
Terry Cotton Towels in Pink Stripe
A lesser known way to work some colour into your home? Cute towels!
Oliver Bonas
Chequerboard Pink Speckle Ceramic Mug
Cheerful mugs are also a nice way to brighten your home in the not-so-colourful winter months.
Braizen
Still Life With Candlesticks and Jug - 1940s Oil Painting
Mixing the best of both worlds. It's an older piece, featuring bright vibrant colour that'll light up your room.