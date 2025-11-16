I'm an Interiors Expert—9 Trends That Are Already Defining Home Décor This Winter

The best way to make your home ready for winter days spent indoors is to follow these expert-backed design trends, ranging from chic colour palettes to outdoors-inspired touches. Scroll on to see the winter 2025 interiors trends to take note of.

Three different interiors with winter home trends
(Image credit: @annelauremais, @abimarvel, @anoukyve)
Your winter capsule wardrobe is sorted, but what about your living space? I'll admit that this season doesn't usually bring on the impulse to redecorate, but in my opinion, winter interior trends are key for getting through what feels like the longest months of the year. Instead of hunkering down in a space that felt more fitting for spring and summer, I'm here to propose a different tactic. After staring at a wall of grey clouds for weeks and wearing a dozen layers, bringing warmth and beauty into your interiors goes a long way in boosting your spirits. And with decor trends to serve as a guiding light, you'll have no issue creating a home you adore spending time in.

Wood bathtub with a dark wood side table

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

I've spoken with three experts, who shared their exciting insights about the kinds of trends we can expect to adorn our homes this season. Rebecca Hughes, interior designer and founder of the eponymous Rebecca Hughes Interiors, notes that certain textures and finishes (like mirrored surfaces) are coming back into play. And a newfound sense of curiosity from people when it comes to finding new, versatile ways of using elements we already have in our home, like curtains.

There's also a push for visual warmth and comfort, and embracing the unique, worldly aesthetics of eras past, according to Lauren Lott and Victoria Lott, the mother-daughter duo behind Braizen, an expertly curated collection of art and antiques that celebrate food, florals and femininity. All this to say, there's much to look forward to when it comes to interior decorating trends that bring in joy and vibrancy.

If you're looking for ways to refine and cosy up your home this winter, these winter interior trends will do the trick. The best part is, no matter if you choose smaller touches or a bigger project, they all bring impact nonetheless.

1. Warm and Dark Wood Elements

Room with walnut accent wall and linen bedding

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Style Notes: Dark woods and those with richer tones are taking centre stage this season. You can explore this through an accent wall that brings instant warmth to a room or something smaller, like a bookshelf, side table or decorative bowl for a homely touch.

“Their depth and natural grain bring instant warmth and sophistication, adding a sense of timeless luxury to a space," says Rebecca. "The key to making deeper woods sing is balance: pair the material with lighter walls, soft neutral upholstery, or a well-chosen pop of colour to keep the room feeling open and vibrant."

2. Intentionally Cosy Aesthetics

Style Notes: Winter is the season of warmth and cosying up, and there are so many ways to do this within your living space. "Whether it is listening to music, reading a book, practicing mindfulness or meditation or writing a journal, one wants a clearly defined space with appropriate lighting which embraces in its womb-like surrounding, warmed by a wood-burning stove or fireplace and enveloped in blankets and cushions, away from distractions like phones and social media," says Lauren.

Try adding soft materials and new textures to your space that are rich and comforting, like bouclé, chenille or wool. The right lighting is also key, so you can avoid the "big" light and create ambience.

3. Neutral and Brown Tones

Brown chair in a room with neutral decor

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: Palettes are getting a gentle refresh this season, too, reflecting many of the winter fashion colour trends we've spotted. "Soft, warm, earthy colours like ochre, terracotta, and burnt sienna play a big part in forming an inviting atmosphere in which to completely unwind," says Lauren.

Darker shades are also being welcomed into the mix, from chocolate brown to plum to navy. You can choose to add a new coat of paint or incorporate curtains, blankets and other textiles to create a similar effect. Smaller decorative objects are also perfect if you simply want to experiment with new, trending colours before committing.

4. Bringing Nature Indoors

Room with boucl&amp;eacute; chair, cozy lamp and indoor tree

(Image credit: @abi.marvel)

Style Notes: When we're in the icy throes of winter and surrounded by barren trees, it can quickly make us miss vibrant green spaces. Indoor plants have a wonderful way of infusing this life back into our homes. Add a collection of houseplants to your kitchen windowsill, or opt for something large and sculptural like an indoor tree. Faux plants are great too, especially if you don't have the greenest of thumbs—and many looking convincingly real nowadays. There are other ways to bring the outdoors in outside of plants. Consider natural touches like wood, stone, grasses and water elements.

5. Antiques and Vintage Artwork

Framed prints and artwork in an antique style

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

Style Notes: Modern tastes have taken over in the last few years, but sleek and minimal is slowly being replaced with older objects that have more meaning behind them.

"Objects tell a story, rekindle memories and offer comfort," says Lauren. "Surrounding yourself with artworks and antiques connects you with history and lives gone by, conjuring up remembrances of shared events and encounters, keeping lost loved ones near. The stories are carried within the objects, waiting to be told and retold and passed down to the next generation. Great journeys can be set upon without leaving home."

This mindset is especially pertinent for winter, when the draw to stay home often feels stronger. It also gives your home a more personalised spin, as you'll begin to form a collection of items that you feel drawn to and that have significance.

6. Pops of Colour

Pink coffee cups and milk steaming pot in kitchen

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: "Winter is not a time for cold, crisp, clinical colours," says Lauren. "With grey skies outside, it's important to have rich, penetrating colour inside to give your a sense of well-being."

This doesn't have to be an enormous change either—especially if you're renting. Victoria notes that prioritising smaller objects, like artwork, vases and other elements is key. She found that when she was renting, art and similar were much easier to move as opposed to furniture. "But, most importantly colourful antique pieces added so much character and warmth to the cookie-cutter spaces I found myself living in."

She also adds that, "Pops of colour really draw the eye in, add positive energy and allow the homeowner to inject pops of personality into a room."

