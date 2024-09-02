Second Life Podcast: Sarah Fennel

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.

Sarah Fennel is the ultimate multi-hyphenate in the world of baking. As the creative force behind Broma Bakery, a beloved online destination for mouthwatering recipes and engaging content, Fennel became a renowned baker, author, content creator, and recipe developer on a path that was anything but linear.

After graduating high school, she moved to New York City to study anthropology at New York University. However, the transition to life as a college freshman in a bustling city proved more challenging than she had anticipated. Seeking a creative outlet to balance the rigors of academia, she launched a blog, which would eventually evolve into Broma Bakery.

What began as a humble space to re-create cherished family recipes, like her mom's famous chocolate chip cookies, quickly grew into something more. Fennel's passion for baking and sharing her creations became a driving force in her life. After spending two years at NYU, she transferred to the University of Michigan, where she gained a new sense of purpose and direction, further honing her baking skills and expanding her blog's reach.

Following graduation, Fennel briefly worked as a catering manager at a local restaurant. Despite enjoying the food industry, she felt something was still missing in her career. Driven by a desire to turn her passion into a profession, she took another leap of faith and decided to fully commit to Broma Bakery, transforming it into a widely popular and trusted source for delicious and approachable recipes.

Over the past decade, Fennel has continuously evolved her brand, keeping pace with the ever-changing digital landscape. Her innovative approach led her to launch the Foodtography School, an online course designed to help fellow food bloggers elevate their food photography skills. Today, she has garnered over 1.3 million loyal followers on TikTok, who enjoy her recipe videos and behind-the-scenes glimpses into her culinary adventures.

Now, Fennel is taking her love for baking to a new level with the release of her debut cookbook, Sweet Tooth: 100 Desserts to Save Room For, available for preorder ahead of its October 8 release. The cookbook promises to be a delightful extension of the Broma Bakery experience, filled with delectable desserts that reflect Fennel's passion for all things sweet. Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to find out how Fennel knew it was the right time to transform her side passion project into a full-time, burgeoning career.

