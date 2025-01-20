How Kara Brothers Is Leading Starface to Break More Barriers in Skincare

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.

If you’re keen on the viral products in the beauty industry, chances are that you've come to love Starface, the mold-breaking skincare brand redefining how we talk about acne. As the president of Starface, Kara Brothers has led the brand to turn a once-taboo topic into a bold and joyful statement with its colorful, fun pimple patches. Instead of concealing acne under layers of makeup, Starface encourages its customers to embrace it—transforming blemishes into opportunities for self-expression.

Under Brothers’ leadership, Starface has experienced monumental growth, expanding its reach and cultural influence. With creativity and compassion, Brothers has shaped Starface into more than just a skincare brand—it’s now a movement rooted in empowerment and acceptance. She joined Starface in 2021 as the senior vice president of strategic initiatives, where she implemented foundational organizational structures and streamlined workflows. Her impact was undeniable, and by the following year, she was named President, overseeing all aspects of Starface’s operations, both internally and externally.

Brothers’ path to this position, however, wasn’t a linear one. She started as a receptionist at an advertising agency before transitioning into ad tech as an account executive. After the company’s acquisition by Google, Brothers spent a decade immersed in corporate strategy, where she honed skills in business development, leadership, and operations. Even during a brief pivot into artificial intelligence, Brothers remained in a constant state of self-evaluation, carefully identifying where her passions truly lay.

In 2021, she took a leap, deciding to pivot to a creative, purpose-driven role—one that involved tangible products making a difference in people’s lives. That leap led her to Starface, a place where innovation, inclusivity, and creativity thrive.

Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to discover how Thompson continues to evolve and reinvent herself while also catapulting Starface to break more barriers in skincare. Now, keep scrolling to discover some of Starface's best-selling products.

starface BFF Bundle $20 SHOP NOW

starface Hydro-Stars + Big Yellow $15 SHOP NOW

Next: Meet the Founder of Texas Beeworks: Erika Thompson