Meet the Founder of Texas Beeworks Erika Thompson

Erika Thompson, the founder of Texas Beeworks, has become one of the most recognizable faces in beekeeping, captivating millions online with her fearless and serene approach to handling bees. If you've ever seen a video of a woman gently scooping bees with her bare hands—without a suit or panic—it was likely Thompson.

(Image credit: Mackenzie Smith Kelley)

Thompson’s journey began in her childhood, growing up in Texas with a fascination for bugs. Her curiosity and love for nature led her to the University of Texas at Austin, where she earned a degree in geography. After college, Thompson spent time as a veterinary technician before transitioning to a career in communications, working with various nonprofits. But in 2012, she sought out an outlet outside her professional life and enrolled in a beekeeping class—a decision that would change the course of her life.

What started as a hobby quickly turned into a passion. Thompson began keeping bees on her own, and in 2014, founded Texas Beeworks, a company dedicated to ethical bee removals and hive management. For several years, she balanced her role as a communications director with her work rescuing rogue hives from backyards and buildings across Texas. But in 2018, Thompson took a leap of faith, leaving her full-time job to dedicate herself entirely to Texas Beeworks.

(Image credit: Aimee Aubin)

In 2020, Thompson began sharing her bee rescues on TikTok, which ultimately became a pivotal moment in her career. Her calm demeanor, deep respect for the bees, and captivating storytelling immediately resonated with viewers worldwide. In each video, Thompson demonstrates her incredible skill and educates her audience on the critical role bees play in ecosystems. Her viral content showcases her removing hives with her bare hands, gently relocating bees to safer environments, and debunking myths about their behavior.

Today, Thompson boasts over 11 million followers on social media, with many of her videos reaching over 100 million views. Her platform has transformed how people perceive bees, replacing fear with understanding and wonder. Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to discover how Thompson has become an advocate for bees, combining skill, compassion, and storytelling to bring awareness to the importance of these vital pollinators.

