Second Life Podcast: Dr. Shereene Idriss

If you happen to be a skincare guru, chances are you are familiar with the expertise of #PillowtalkDerm, also known as Shereene Idriss, MD. A board-certified dermatologist and the innovative mind behind her namesake brand, Dr. Idriss skincare, Idriss has cultivated a community by evolving skincare communication, leveraging her expert knowledge and social media savvy to educate and connect with millions.

Back in 2018, Idriss found herself at a professional crossroads. Frustrated by the escalating spread of skincare misinformation, she decided to channel her expertise into a force for change. Night after night—from the comfort of her bed—she began sharing straightforward, science-backed skincare advice via Instagram Stories. Her unique voice and witty skincare advice quickly resonated with viewers. Today, she has amassed over three million followers who not only crave her authenticity in skincare but also trust her.

Idriss has also continued to manage her busy New York–based practice, Idriss Dermatology, which remains at the forefront of dermatological care, and develop her skincare products. Launched under the initial brand name PillowtalkDerm—now rebranded to Dr. Idriss skincare—her line reflects her philosophy that skincare should be simple, effective, and backed by science. The products were an instant hit, selling out in less than 36 hours during their pre-sale phase, with Sephora quickly picking up her line.

Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Idriss has transformed her vast knowledge of skincare into an all-encompassing career. And keep scrolling to shop some of Dr. Idriss skincare's best sellers.

