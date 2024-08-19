Second Life Podcast: Carly Cushnie

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.

There’s no doubt that the fashion industry is very familiar with the iconic fashion label Cushnie et Ochs, which was co-founded by the incredibly talented Carly Cushnie. Cushnie was born and raised in London, and her journey to becoming a prominent figure in design began at the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York, where she met Michelle Ochs, her future business partner. Together, they founded Cushnie et Ochs, quickly captivating the fashion world with their feminine, sleek, and sensual designs.

Cushnie et Ochs became a favorite among fashion insiders, earning accolades from Vogue and finding a home in luxury retailers like Bergdorf Goodman. Their designs, characterized by clean lines, bold silhouettes, and an innate understanding of the female form, resonated deeply with women who wanted to feel powerful and elegant. But it was in 2011 that the brand truly entered the mainstream spotlight when former First Lady Michelle Obama wore a custom emerald green Cushnie et Ochs dress to a White House Christmas event.

For the next decade, Cushnie continued to steer Cushnie et Ochs to new heights, and in 2018, after co-founder Ochs left the partnership, Cushnie took full control, rebranding the company simply as Cushnie. As both designer and CEO, she infused the brand with her distinct vision, continuing to produce collections that exuded the sophisticated, minimalist aesthetic she was known for. However, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 brought unforeseen challenges, ultimately leading to the difficult decision to close Cushnie’s doors after 12 years.

The closure of Cushnie marked a turning point for Cushnie. After working at a relentless pace for over a decade, she finally had the opportunity to take a step back, reflect, and explore new avenues. When a close friend asked her to design their home’s interior, Cushnie discovered a new outlet for her creativity: interior design. This newfound passion culminated in the launch of her furniture collection with the luxury brand Lulu and Georgia this past spring.

Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to find out how she made her transition from fashion to interior design so seamless, and shop some of our favorites from her Lulu and Georgia collection.

