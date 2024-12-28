These Are the 5 Elevated Basics I Always Wear to Look Fashionable
I’ll tell you one thing. While there are several areas of my life I’d do well to simplify, my closet isn’t one of them. And that’s not because it’s so outrageous, either. I’m proud to say its contents might be the most straight-forward, least complicated corner of my existence right now (that might be a stretch, but still). I shop smarter, not more, and even though I still like to experiment, I’ve discerned what works for me. Which brings me to what I like to call my "closet safety net." In a season where there is so much to do it’ll make your head spin, I’ve identified a handful of elevated basics that I know I can rely on in a pinch, I feel comfortable in, and I can easily craft an outfit around.
The best part? The pieces in my safety net are guaranteed to make me feel stylish, which really translates to I feel good in them. They're on-trend without being too trendy and, in most cases, easy enough to wear every day. At the very least, my hope is that the five items below will inspire you to think about your own closet safety net and help you fill in any wardrobe holes getting in the way of its fulfillment.
Tailored Leather Trench Coat
I threw this vintage trench coat on over my outfit before going to a holiday party the other night and got so many compliments. In my opinion, a tailored leather trench (It can be faux leather, too! This one is!) is the secret weapon every closet needs.
Vintage-Inspired Top
I have a hard time with tops, mostly because I just don’t identify with a lot of the contemporary offerings out there. Vintage-inspired silhouettes are timeless, have some character, and are prone to featuring beautiful materials and details like silk and delicate eyelet.
Low-Rise Baggy Jeans
For so long, I only wore my vintage slim jeans, and while I still love them, low-rise baggy jeans are my current denim front-runner. There is definitely a feminist undercurrent here, but I find the loose fit immensely refreshing and have been reveling in the fact that I don’t have a road map imprinted on my stomach when I take my pants off.
White Ballet Flats
Gone are the days when I associated white shoes with a sockless man wearing loafers in Miami. Ever since Chanel debuted its white Mary Janes, I’ve been vying for a similar pair and finally procured the above last week. My everyday outfits suddenly feel new again.
Oversize Crewneck Sweater
I love the versatility of a crewneck sweater. It quite literally goes with everything: jeans while you run errands, sweats at the farmers market, and even a lace-trimmed slip skirt for a night out. It’s by far the most utilized item in my closet.
-
Even If They Tried, These 7 Outfits Could Never Go Out of Style
Flawless formulas.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
Women in Paris and Copenhagen Know These Specific Items Look Elegant With Jeans
Easy outfit upgrades.
By Natalie Cantell
-
The Shirts Londoners Are Willing To Line Up Down the Street For
The perfect button down shirt does exist.
By Emma Spedding
-
If You See a Celeb at the Airport, There's a 75% Chance They're Wearing This Staple
Cindy Crawford and Angelina Jolie are fans.
By Drew Elovitz
-
36 Revolve Finds That Have Major "Rich Girl" Energy
She's not bothered.
By Natalie Cantell
-
I Scrolled Through Nordstrom for 2 Hours—These Elevated Basics Are So Chic
They're anything but boring.
By Courtney Falsey
-
I Wear Jeans and a Sweater Multiple Times Per Week—28 Nordstrom Styles I Love
It's a uniform.
By Courtney Falsey
-
This Cult British Knitwear Brand Just Landed on Nordstrom
Sienna Miller is a fan.
By Emma Spedding