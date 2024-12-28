These Are the 5 Elevated Basics I Always Wear to Look Fashionable

Woman wears a J. Crew sweater, baggy black trousers and white Jamie Haller ballet flats.

(Image credit: @shnousie)

I’ll tell you one thing. While there are several areas of my life I’d do well to simplify, my closet isn’t one of them. And that’s not because it’s so outrageous, either. I’m proud to say its contents might be the most straight-forward, least complicated corner of my existence right now (that might be a stretch, but still). I shop smarter, not more, and even though I still like to experiment, I’ve discerned what works for me. Which brings me to what I like to call my "closet safety net." In a season where there is so much to do it’ll make your head spin, I’ve identified a handful of elevated basics that I know I can rely on in a pinch, I feel comfortable in, and I can easily craft an outfit around.

The best part? The pieces in my safety net are guaranteed to make me feel stylish, which really translates to I feel good in them. They're on-trend without being too trendy and, in most cases, easy enough to wear every day. At the very least, my hope is that the five items below will inspire you to think about your own closet safety net and help you fill in any wardrobe holes getting in the way of its fulfillment.

Tailored Leather Trench Coat

Woman wears a vintage faux leather trench coat, Sandro velvet slip dress and Neous kitten heels.

(Image credit: @shnousie)

I threw this vintage trench coat on over my outfit before going to a holiday party the other night and got so many compliments. In my opinion, a tailored leather trench (It can be faux leather, too! This one is!) is the secret weapon every closet needs.

Avec Les Filles Belted Trench
Avec Les Filles
Belted Trench

Faux Leather Trench Coat
ZARA
Faux Leather Trench Coat

Faux Leather Mid Length Trench Coat

Mango
Faux Leather Mid Length Trench Coat

Faux Leather Trench Coat
Bardot
Faux Leather Trench Coat

Claire Faux Leather Trench
ALL THE WAYS
Claire Faux Leather Trench

Vintage-Inspired Top

Woman wears a Doen silk top and vintage Levi's jeans.

(Image credit: @shnousie)

I have a hard time with tops, mostly because I just don’t identify with a lot of the contemporary offerings out there. Vintage-inspired silhouettes are timeless, have some character, and are prone to featuring beautiful materials and details like silk and delicate eyelet.

Liotta Top -- Anemone Garden
DÔEN
Liotta Top

Knit Cardigan With Short Sleeves
ZARA
Knit Cardigan With Short Sleeves

Rosina Silk Top
Reformation
Rosina Silk Top

Jae Knit Top
Free People
Jae Knit Top

Anabella Linen Top
Reformation
Anabella Linen Top

Low-Rise Baggy Jeans

Woman wears Still Here Everyday jeans, Havianas flip flops and a vintage red sweatshirt.

(Image credit: @shnousie)

For so long, I only wore my vintage slim jeans, and while I still love them, low-rise baggy jeans are my current denim front-runner. There is definitely a feminist undercurrent here, but I find the loose fit immensely refreshing and have been reveling in the fact that I don’t have a road map imprinted on my stomach when I take my pants off.

Trf Mid-Rise Wide Leg Jeans
ZARA
Trf Mid-Rise Wide Leg Jeans

Massimo Dutti, Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Full Length Jeans
Massimo Dutti
Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Full Length Jeans

Wide High Jeans
H&M
Wide High Jeans

We the Free Tennessee Low-Rise Boyfriend Jeans
We The Free
Tennessee Low-Rise Boyfriend Jeans

Low Slung Baggy
AGOLDE
Low Slung Baggy

White Ballet Flats

Woman walks in the grass in Jamie Haller jeans and Jamie Haller white ballet flats.

(Image credit: @shnousie)

Gone are the days when I associated white shoes with a sockless man wearing loafers in Miami. Ever since Chanel debuted its white Mary Janes, I’ve been vying for a similar pair and finally procured the above last week. My everyday outfits suddenly feel new again.

Leather Ballet Flats
ZARA
Leather Ballet Flats

Martinez Flat
Tony Bianco
Martinez Flat

Off-White Prudence Creased Ballerina Flats
BY FAR
Prudence Creased Ballerina Flats

Cam Pointed Toe Ballet Flat
Badgley Mischka Collection
Cam Pointed Toe Ballet Flat

White Cendrillon Ballerina Flats
Repetto
Cendrillon Ballerina Flats

Oversize Crewneck Sweater

Woman wears a J. Crew sweater, baggy black trousers and white Jamie Haller ballet flats.

(Image credit: @shnousie)

I love the versatility of a crewneck sweater. It quite literally goes with everything: jeans while you run errands, sweats at the farmers market, and even a lace-trimmed slip skirt for a night out. It’s by far the most utilized item in my closet.

Cashmere Relaxed Crewneck Sweater
J. Crew
Cashmere Relaxed Crewneck Sweater

Oversized Boyfriend Sweater
Gap
Oversized Boyfriend Sweater

Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater

H&M, Oversized Sweater
H&M
Oversized Sweater

Oversized Boiled Merino Wool Sweater
COS
Oversized Boiled Merino Wool Sweater

Courtney Falsey
Freelance Contributor
