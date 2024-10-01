Our New AI Tool Is Here to Answer All of Your Burning Fashion and Beauty Questions

As fashion and beauty editors, we're constantly discussing what's next: the latest product launches, about-to-break trends, cutting-edge skincare ingredients, and buzzy creative director appointments. But we can't call ourselves fully forward-thinking without utilizing the next frontier: artificial intelligence. That's why we're introducing Who What Wear's new Intelligent Shopping Assistant, affectionately called ISA (ee-suh). Launching today in beta, it's an interactive chatbot that provides fashion and beauty product recommendations using generative artificial intelligence. The best part? ISA is trained on Who What Wear's industry-leading editorial expertise, so the shopping suggestions are highly curated.

We've made the experience extremely straightforward. To swiftly access editor-backed shopping advice, simply type in a question or phrase about what you're looking to shop. Whether you ask ISA about the best boots for fall or trending lipsticks, you'll receive our tailored endorsements in a flash. You can also tell ISA if you have specific parameters, such as a preferred price range or retailer.

Our US editor in chief, Kat Collings, shares more about the exciting launch. "Who What Wear is known for its expert shopping recommendations across fashion and beauty, and ISA is all about providing our audience with a new way to shop smarter," Collings says. "Especially as we head into the busy holiday season, ISA is an incredible AI-powered resource to help our audience source editor-approved gifts more quickly and efficiently."

(Image credit: Future)

How does ISA work?

Launching today in beta, ISA draws its product recommendations from an extensive catalog of Who What Wear's articles, buying guides, and reviews related to your query. The search results are then sent to ​I​SA's large language model, or LLM, which crafts a customized response in a unique voice and tone. You will be served ISA's overall pick, more affordable alternatives, and related stories on Who What Wear to go even deeper.

ISA will only get smarter with age. Over time, we plan to improve ISA's search functionalities. We'll consistently improve our algorithms to ensure you receive the most relevant, stylish, and up-to-the-minute shopping suggestions. Only the best will do.

To that end, we welcome all feedback about your experience using ISA. Were your shopping needs addressed effectively? How can we improve the tool? Don't hold back—ISA's feelings won't be hurt. Use our feedback form here.

Who are the intended users?

We're excited to offer the tool to you, our audience of over 13.5 million fashion and beauty enthusiasts. You come to us to learn about the bag charms trend, shop our favorite drugstore lipsticks, read our runway reviews, re-create the season's top street style looks, stay up to date on Zara sales, follow our styling advice, and much more. Now, we hope ISA is yet another reason you rely on Who What Wear.

What are ISA's limitations?

ISA is guided by the expertise you can only get from Who What Wear, so she may say she doesn't know or can't answer prompts that fall outside her fashion-and-beauty purview. ISA can successfully answer many of your questions now, but keep in mind that ISA is continuing to learn and may not always give a perfect response.

Preview some of ISA's top recommendations:

Alaïa Le Teckel Medium Leather Shoulder Bag $2700 SHOP NOW A favorite of the street style set, this Alaïa bag is a hot commodity right now.

Régime des Fleurs Little Flower $250 SHOP NOW This rosy perfume, created in collaboration with Chloë Sevigny, not only smells heavenly but also will look exceptionally chic displayed on your dresser.

Agolde Low Slung Puddle Jeans $230 SHOP NOW These relaxed jeans from L.A.-based brand Agolde have just the right amount of slouch.

VIOLETTE_FR Bisou Balm in Calisson $29 SHOP NOW Our beauty editors are huge fans of this French brand.