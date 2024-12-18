Fashion People in Paris, London, and NYC Will Wear These Basics in 2025

NYC woman wears a Saint Laurent black leather belt with gold hardware, black blazer, a blue button-down, and jeans.

(Image credit: @christietyler)

The New Year is nearly upon us, and as I add to my wish list for 2025, I'm looking to Paris, London, and NYC for the best basics money can buy. While I don't adhere to a strict capsule wardrobe, I do like the idea of incorporating a few new heritage pieces with a twist into my standard uniform each season. As the old saying goes, trends come and go, but basics, they're forever. (Wait, that's not the old saying?!)

When I think about elevated basics, I think of pieces that have the ability to effortlessly supercharge my wardrobe in the same way the full version of "All Too Well" can reenergize Taylor Swift fans during the last 10 minutes of a hot Pilates class. They're statement making in a je ne sais quoi way.

Of course, it's always exciting when I spot items I've already been eyeing on the fashion set, as it reinforces my belief that I may, in fact, be slightly clairvoyant—which is how I know you're ready to move on from this intro and find out exactly which three basics fashion people in Paris, London, and NYC will be wearing in 2025.

London: Red Flats

London woman wears a white knit mock-neck sweater, Slvrlake jeans, and red Dear Frances Balla Flats.

(Image credit: @lindseyholland_)

Londoners have never shied away from pops of color when it comes to their wardrobes, which is why I predict we'll see a lot of red flats next year. While these particular flats are mesh, which I controversially still love, I've spotted red ballerina flats and Mary Janes in the wild as well. Colorful shoes are one of the least complicated ways to add interest to an outfit.

dearfrances, Balla Mesh FlatDear Frances
Dear Frances
Balla Mesh Flat

Leather Ballet Flats With Bow - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Leather Ballet Flats With Bow

Suede Ballet Flats
ZARA
Suede Ballet Flats

Jeffrey Campbell, Swan Lake Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Swan Lake Flat

Madewell Hera Grommet Mary Jane Flats
Madewell
Hera Grommet Mary Jane Flats

Patent Effect Faux Leather Mary Janes
ZARA
Patent Effect Faux Leather Mary Janes

Paris: Chocolate-Brown Wool Coat

Paris woman wears a brown Jenni Kayne wool coat with a black waist belt, sheer tights, and black kitten heels.

(Image credit: @sylviemus)

Leave it to a resident of the city synonymous with luxury to give us the decadence of an oversize chocolate-brown coat. The rich hue is a welcome reprieve from the sea of black, tan, and gray outerwear we're used to this time of year.

Handmade Oversized Wool Coat - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Handmade Oversized Wool Coat

Wool Blend Belted Coat Zw Collection
Zw Collection
Wool Blend Belted Coat

Belted Double-Faced Wool Coat
Gap
Belted Double-Faced Wool Coat

Lioness, Olsen Coat
Lioness
Olsen Coat

Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat

Double-Breasted Wool Coat
& Other Stories
Double-Breasted Wool Coat

NYC: Black Belt With Gold Hardware

NYC woman wears a Saint Laurent black leather belt with gold hardware, black blazer, a blue button-down, and jeans.

(Image credit: @christietyler)

I can't stop spotting this Saint Laurent stunner with gold square hardware in NYC. A gold buckle feels more special than standard silver when contrasted with black. Not to mention, it's one of those pieces that looks good with everything from a pencil skirt to your favorite jeans.

Buckle Belt in Shiny Leather
Saint Laurent
Buckle Belt in Shiny Leather

Square Buckle Belt

MANGO
Square Buckle Belt

Rectangular Buckle Thin Leather Belt
ZARA
Rectangular Buckle Thin Leather Belt

Mariposa Belt
Sancia
Mariposa Belt

Madewell Puffy Buckle Belt
Madewell
Puffy Buckle Belt

Nicola Belt
ANINE BING
Nicola Belt

Courtney Falsey
Freelance Contributor
