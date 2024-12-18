Fashion People in Paris, London, and NYC Will Wear These Basics in 2025
The New Year is nearly upon us, and as I add to my wish list for 2025, I'm looking to Paris, London, and NYC for the best basics money can buy. While I don't adhere to a strict capsule wardrobe, I do like the idea of incorporating a few new heritage pieces with a twist into my standard uniform each season. As the old saying goes, trends come and go, but basics, they're forever. (Wait, that's not the old saying?!)
When I think about elevated basics, I think of pieces that have the ability to effortlessly supercharge my wardrobe in the same way the full version of "All Too Well" can reenergize Taylor Swift fans during the last 10 minutes of a hot Pilates class. They're statement making in a je ne sais quoi way.
Of course, it's always exciting when I spot items I've already been eyeing on the fashion set, as it reinforces my belief that I may, in fact, be slightly clairvoyant—which is how I know you're ready to move on from this intro and find out exactly which three basics fashion people in Paris, London, and NYC will be wearing in 2025.
London: Red Flats
Londoners have never shied away from pops of color when it comes to their wardrobes, which is why I predict we'll see a lot of red flats next year. While these particular flats are mesh, which I controversially still love, I've spotted red ballerina flats and Mary Janes in the wild as well. Colorful shoes are one of the least complicated ways to add interest to an outfit.
Dear Frances
Paris: Chocolate-Brown Wool Coat
Leave it to a resident of the city synonymous with luxury to give us the decadence of an oversize chocolate-brown coat. The rich hue is a welcome reprieve from the sea of black, tan, and gray outerwear we're used to this time of year.
NYC: Black Belt With Gold Hardware
I can't stop spotting this Saint Laurent stunner with gold square hardware in NYC. A gold buckle feels more special than standard silver when contrasted with black. Not to mention, it's one of those pieces that looks good with everything from a pencil skirt to your favorite jeans.
