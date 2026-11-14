There Are Good Coats and There Are Great Coats: 6 Exceptional Trends Already Defining Winter

From ornate satin to white maxi styles, the fashion set has crowned these six coat trends as the best of winter 2026. Click to read and shop.

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Of all the things we buy for winter, few put in the working hours of a good coat. It’s the layer you know you're going to put on every day, often before you’ve even thought about what you’re wearing underneath, and depending on the weather, it can end up being the only part of your outfit anyone sees. For those of us who are perpetually cold (myself included), a great coat is less of a finishing touch and more of a personality extension.
This is why I take buying one seriously.

Whilst I’m very happy to update my knitwear or shoes when a new trend catches my eye, a coat feels like a different kind of purchase. Ideally, it should earn its place in your wardrobe for years rather than becoming irrelevant the moment a new season begins. The best ones do both: they feel current enough to give your winter wardrobe a refresh, but timeless enough that you’ll still want to wear them long after the trend cycle has inevitably moved on.

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Fortunately, there’s plenty to choose from this year. The winter coat trends for 2026 span some very different aesthetics, from highly decorative outerwear that makes getting dressed feel much more exciting to sleek, pared-back silhouettes that could easily become future capsule-wardrobe staples. There’s a particularly nice balance between the two. Ultimately, I’m less interested in coats that scream "now" and more interested in ones that are very of-the-moment but still have strong staying power. Below are the winter 2026 coat trends that caught my attention for exactly that reason.

The 6 Coat Trends Defining Winter 2026

1. Ornate Dusters

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Style Notes: If you like your outerwear with a little drama, the ornate duster is the coat to know. Long, fluid silhouettes in jewel-toned satin, floral embroidery and crushed velvet often come finished with sumptuous faux-fur trims, giving them the feel of something you might once have worn over an evening gown to the opera, which just so happens to be a core 2026 trend in its own right. The modern way to wear one, however, is much more relaxed. Throw an ornate duster over jeans, cargo trousers or your simplest everyday outfit, and suddenly the whole thing feels pretty fabulous. It’s proof that statement outerwear doesn’t need—and shouldn’t—wait for a special occasion.

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2. Longline Leather

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Style Notes: Leather jackets have long been a staple, but this season they're longer and considerably sleeker. Think less bomber or biker and more streamlined car coat, with softly tailored shapes, belted waists and fluid lines. The appeal is that it sits somewhere between minimal and statement dressing. A long leather coat can look incredibly polished with muted tailoring or equally cool thrown over a bright outfit, making it one of those rare trends that works across completely different wardrobes. If you’re opting for faux leather, look for a finish with depth and movement rather than an overly shiny, plastic appearance. If it’s the real thing, rest assured your investment falls into the "long-term" category. This one won’t date.

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3. Bambi Print

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Style Notes: Leopard-print coats will always be stylish, so much so that they’re largely filed under the "classic" fashion category. If you’re already a fan, allow me to present Bambi print for your winter 2026 consideration. The soft, spotted pattern has been quietly making its way from accessories to full-blown fashion pieces, and coats are, in my opinion, the most compelling way to embrace it. It has the same confidence as a classic animal-print coat but feels considerably fresher right now. Worn with simple pieces, a Bambi-print coat does all the talking, giving even the most pared-back outfit an instant fashion-person edge. Consider it the print for anyone who wants their outerwear to say "I'm in the know" without trying too hard.

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4. Chic Raincoats

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Style Notes: Living in Britain means that a genuinely good raincoat is one of the most useful things you can own. Thankfully, this season’s versions have moved far beyond the practical-but-slightly-dreary options we’ve traditionally relied on. Water-repellent fabrics are paired with more directional silhouettes, from cape-like shapes and high collars to playful colour and pretty drawstrings that can be tied into bows. It’s a rare occasion when practicality and fashion actually agree: you can stay dry without sacrificing the look.

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5. Penny Lane

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Style Notes: Kate Hudson’s Penny Lane in Almost Famous may have been the original reference, but this 1970s-inspired coat has been having a very 2026 resurgence. The formula is recognisable: suede or suede-effect outerwear, generously proportioned shearling or Mongolian-style trims and plenty of nostalgic clout. There’s something particularly appealing about the exaggerated proportions, which give even a simple outfit a distinctly retro feel. And with Gen Z embracing the look, it feels less like a costume and more like a surprisingly current way to approach winter dressing.

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6. Maxi Minimalism

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Style Notes: Sometimes a new coat trend is simply about taking an existing idea to its most extreme. Maxi minimalism does exactly that, with beautifully tailored, double-breasted or sharply lapelled coats extending into dramatic floor-skimming lengths. The colour palette is deliberately restrained—think cream, black, taupe and other quiet neutrals—allowing the silhouette to do all the work. It’s perhaps the most convincing argument for investing in a coat that will last: there’s very little here that feels tied to a particular season, which is precisely what makes it so good.

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