7 Fancy Items French Women Are Wearing Out at Night

There's truly nothing quite like a night out in Paris. It's such a special place at any hour of the day, but I think anyone who's been there would agree that it's magical after dark. Accordingly, French fashion people tend to get quite dressed up for evenings out on occasion. French women seemingly love an excuse to wear something fancy out at night, and I've been taking notes on the specific fancy items that they're wearing as of late, from shimmering skirts to the elegant color trend that keeps on giving.

Below, you'll find some of the coolest women in Paris wearing the chicest, fanciest trends on the market. Keep scrolling to see how French It girls like Sabina Socol, Anne-Laure Mais, and Sylvie Mus are styling their fancy pieces and shop similar ones for your own nights out—no Eiffel Tower backdrop needed. (Although, that would be nice.)

Fitted Leather Blazers

Don't you just love it when two trends collide? In this case, it's leather blazers and fitted blazers. The resulting blazer is the perfect sophisticated-yet-edgy piece for a night out.

Shop fitted leather blazers:

Reformation x Veda Flynn Leather Jacket $598 SHOP NOW

Vince Shrunken Leather Blazer $1395 SHOP NOW

Mango 100% Leather Jacket With Pockets $400 SHOP NOW

Sequin Skirts

It's sequin season, and French women love them in the form of a pencil miniskirt, especially when paired with an oversize sweater.

Shop sequin skirts:

ZW Collection Sequin Midi Skirt $90 SHOP NOW

Banana Republic Stretch-Sequin Midi Skirt $150 SHOP NOW

Burgundy

Burgundy is everywhere right now, and it's the perfect elegant color trend to wear in Paris. Naturally, French women are swapping their LBDs for the rich color.

Shop burgundy:

Massimo Dutti Strappy Midi Slip Dress $129 SHOP NOW

Aritzia Everyday Opaque Tights $38 SHOP NOW

Loewe Flamenco Leather Shoulder Bag $3900 SHOP NOW

Faux Fur

Faux fur is cozy and chic and is just the trend to dress up your after-dark outfit in one fell swoop.

Shop faux fur:

Mango Fur-Effect Coat With Appliqués $200 SHOP NOW

Sleeper Carmela Knitted Cardigan in Beige $290 $203 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Collection Savoy Faux Fur-Trim Topcoat in Italian Wool-Blend Melton $598 $398 SHOP NOW

Velvet and Satin

Two of the most luxurious fabrics you can buy right now are velvet and satin. Wear them together or separately on your next winter night out, and prepare for compliments to come your way.

Shop velvet and satin:

J.Crew Alexandra Blazer in Velvet $278 $178 SHOP NOW

Posse Romeo Mini Skirt $250 SHOP NOW

Enza Costa Textured Satin Pants $295 SHOP NOW

Reformation Daniela Kitten Mules $278 SHOP NOW

Crewneck Cashmere Sweaters

One of the more casual items on this list is a crewneck sweater, but it's more than appropriate for a wintertime night out, especially when it's made of cashmere.

Shop crewneck cashmere sweaters:

Reformation Dana Cashmere Crew Sweater $168 SHOP NOW

Nordstrom Crewneck Cashmere Sweater $149 $100 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater $128 SHOP NOW

Bows

You may associate bows with the coquette aesthetic, but certain bow-adorned pieces can look quite sophisticated. Leave it to French women to find them.

Shop bows:

Sandy Liang Chibu Dress $750 SHOP NOW