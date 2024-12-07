7 Fancy Items French Women Are Wearing Out at Night
There's truly nothing quite like a night out in Paris. It's such a special place at any hour of the day, but I think anyone who's been there would agree that it's magical after dark. Accordingly, French fashion people tend to get quite dressed up for evenings out on occasion. French women seemingly love an excuse to wear something fancy out at night, and I've been taking notes on the specific fancy items that they're wearing as of late, from shimmering skirts to the elegant color trend that keeps on giving.
Below, you'll find some of the coolest women in Paris wearing the chicest, fanciest trends on the market. Keep scrolling to see how French It girls like Sabina Socol, Anne-Laure Mais, and Sylvie Mus are styling their fancy pieces and shop similar ones for your own nights out—no Eiffel Tower backdrop needed. (Although, that would be nice.)
Fitted Leather Blazers
Don't you just love it when two trends collide? In this case, it's leather blazers and fitted blazers. The resulting blazer is the perfect sophisticated-yet-edgy piece for a night out.
Shop fitted leather blazers:
Sequin Skirts
It's sequin season, and French women love them in the form of a pencil miniskirt, especially when paired with an oversize sweater.
Shop sequin skirts:
Burgundy
Burgundy is everywhere right now, and it's the perfect elegant color trend to wear in Paris. Naturally, French women are swapping their LBDs for the rich color.
Shop burgundy:
Faux Fur
Faux fur is cozy and chic and is just the trend to dress up your after-dark outfit in one fell swoop.
Shop faux fur:
Velvet and Satin
Two of the most luxurious fabrics you can buy right now are velvet and satin. Wear them together or separately on your next winter night out, and prepare for compliments to come your way.
Shop velvet and satin:
Crewneck Cashmere Sweaters
One of the more casual items on this list is a crewneck sweater, but it's more than appropriate for a wintertime night out, especially when it's made of cashmere.
Shop crewneck cashmere sweaters:
Bows
You may associate bows with the coquette aesthetic, but certain bow-adorned pieces can look quite sophisticated. Leave it to French women to find them.
Shop bows:
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
