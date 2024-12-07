7 Fancy Items French Women Are Wearing Out at Night

There's truly nothing quite like a night out in Paris. It's such a special place at any hour of the day, but I think anyone who's been there would agree that it's magical after dark. Accordingly, French fashion people tend to get quite dressed up for evenings out on occasion. French women seemingly love an excuse to wear something fancy out at night, and I've been taking notes on the specific fancy items that they're wearing as of late, from shimmering skirts to the elegant color trend that keeps on giving.

Below, you'll find some of the coolest women in Paris wearing the chicest, fanciest trends on the market. Keep scrolling to see how French It girls like Sabina Socol, Anne-Laure Mais, and Sylvie Mus are styling their fancy pieces and shop similar ones for your own nights out—no Eiffel Tower backdrop needed. (Although, that would be nice.)

Fitted Leather Blazers

Don't you just love it when two trends collide? In this case, it's leather blazers and fitted blazers. The resulting blazer is the perfect sophisticated-yet-edgy piece for a night out.

French woman wearing a leather blazer.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Sequin Skirts

It's sequin season, and French women love them in the form of a pencil miniskirt, especially when paired with an oversize sweater.

French woman wearing a sweater and sequin skirt.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Burgundy

Burgundy is everywhere right now, and it's the perfect elegant color trend to wear in Paris. Naturally, French women are swapping their LBDs for the rich color.

French woman wearing a burgundy dress.

(Image credit: @aidabadji_)

Faux Fur

Faux fur is cozy and chic and is just the trend to dress up your after-dark outfit in one fell swoop.

French woman wearing a faux fur–lined jacket with a sheer skirt.

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Velvet and Satin

Two of the most luxurious fabrics you can buy right now are velvet and satin. Wear them together or separately on your next winter night out, and prepare for compliments to come your way.

French woman wearing a black velvet dress.

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

Crewneck Cashmere Sweaters

One of the more casual items on this list is a crewneck sweater, but it's more than appropriate for a wintertime night out, especially when it's made of cashmere.

French woman wearing a sweater, sequin skirt, and tights.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Bows

You may associate bows with the coquette aesthetic, but certain bow-adorned pieces can look quite sophisticated. Leave it to French women to find them.

French woman wearing a bow-adorned skirt.

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

