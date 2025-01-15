While It's Still Here, I'm Letting TikTok Persuade Me to Buy This Viral Top Trend

With discussions about TikTok potentially being banned in the U.S., many users, including myself, are anxious about losing the platform. I enjoy the app because it offers a wealth of unique information, from how to hem my pants without a tailor to tips on preventing avocados from browning. I've also learned that many people don't know what a bolero top is.

Recently, a viral TikTok video by Noah Pilato , a professional soccer player at Penn State, garnered over 10 million views, 435,000 likes, 12,000 saves, and 2600 comments. He began his clip by stating, "Someone's gotta explain these tops that women are wearing to the gym." At first, I wasn't sure where he was headed, but he continues, "It's a bodyless long-sleeve. … It's the most attractive article of… I don't even know if you can call that an article of clothing—it's the most attractive piece of cloth that I've ever seen in my entire life."

(Image credit: @kitkeenan)

I immediately understood that the "cloth" he was referring to is what those of us in the fashion industry call a bolero. This shrug-like top was inspired by the jackets worn by matadors during bullfights in the 1800s. However, contemporary designers, particularly in the activewear sector (think Splits59, ALO, and Lululemon), have adapted these for workouts, creating stylish options that keep the arms warm without the bulk of heavier layers.

Although I had known boleros were stylish additions to workout outfits, I had never owned one, but after hearing Pilato speak highly of them, I was convinced to purchase one. Keep scrolling to see all the boleros I bookmarked and the one I ultimately decided to buy.

Shop the best bolero tops:

WellBeing + BeingWell Loungewell Light Tate Shrug $58 SHOP NOW I'll take this entire three-piece set, please.

splits59 Shiri Shrug $88 $61 SHOP NOW There are rumors that this color will be very popular this year.

YEAR OF OURS Stretch Shrug $72 SHOP NOW The thumbholes are a game changer.

alo Snuggle Up Sweater Shawl $148 SHOP NOW Throw this over a sports bra for your commute to Pilates.

STRUT THIS The Shrug $88 SHOP NOW This is a great option if you're like me and prefer your garments loose.

COMMANDO Ballet Body Shrug With Thumbholes $98 SHOP NOW Boleros don't just have to be worn with athleisure. Take note of the styling here and wear yours with an LBD.

Joah Brown Shrug $58 SHOP NOW Joah Brown has such chic wardrobe basics.

LNA Ean Shrug Sweater $165 SHOP NOW Yes, this is considered a bolero too.