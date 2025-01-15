While It's Still Here, I'm Letting TikTok Persuade Me to Buy This Viral Top Trend
With discussions about TikTok potentially being banned in the U.S., many users, including myself, are anxious about losing the platform. I enjoy the app because it offers a wealth of unique information, from how to hem my pants without a tailor to tips on preventing avocados from browning. I've also learned that many people don't know what a bolero top is.
Recently, a viral TikTok video by Noah Pilato, a professional soccer player at Penn State, garnered over 10 million views, 435,000 likes, 12,000 saves, and 2600 comments. He began his clip by stating, "Someone's gotta explain these tops that women are wearing to the gym." At first, I wasn't sure where he was headed, but he continues, "It's a bodyless long-sleeve. … It's the most attractive article of… I don't even know if you can call that an article of clothing—it's the most attractive piece of cloth that I've ever seen in my entire life."
I immediately understood that the "cloth" he was referring to is what those of us in the fashion industry call a bolero. This shrug-like top was inspired by the jackets worn by matadors during bullfights in the 1800s. However, contemporary designers, particularly in the activewear sector (think Splits59, ALO, and Lululemon), have adapted these for workouts, creating stylish options that keep the arms warm without the bulk of heavier layers.
Although I had known boleros were stylish additions to workout outfits, I had never owned one, but after hearing Pilato speak highly of them, I was convinced to purchase one. Keep scrolling to see all the boleros I bookmarked and the one I ultimately decided to buy.
Shop the best bolero tops:
Boleros don't just have to be worn with athleisure. Take note of the styling here and wear yours with an LBD.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
Celebs in Their 40s and 50s Are Styling Jeans With This One Sneaker Color Trend
It's probably not what you think.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
It's Confirmed: These 8 2025 Trends Are Elite, According to Nordstrom's Associate Fashion Director
Get the 411.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
I'm Sad Too, But According to Parisians, These 7 Trends Aren't Making the Cut in 2025
Plus, the seven that are.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
5 Days Into 2025, Kendall and Hailey Already Appointed This the Year's Top Flat Shoe
It makes jeans look so elegant.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Chloë Sevigny Is Already on Board With 2025's Coolest Jacket Trend
Who's buying one with me?
By Eliza Huber
-
These 4 Winter Trends Look So Chic With Jeans
Perfect pairings.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
I Just Got Back From Aspen—5 Trends I Wore to Get the Après Ski Look
From cashmere sets to silky separates.
By Judith Jones
-
Shop Now, Apologize Later: These New Winter Finds Will Sell Out If You Wait Another Second
Don't miss out.
By Copelyn Bengel