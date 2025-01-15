While It's Still Here, I'm Letting TikTok Persuade Me to Buy This Viral Top Trend

By
published
in News

With discussions about TikTok potentially being banned in the U.S., many users, including myself, are anxious about losing the platform. I enjoy the app because it offers a wealth of unique information, from how to hem my pants without a tailor to tips on preventing avocados from browning. I've also learned that many people don't know what a bolero top is.

Recently, a viral TikTok video by Noah Pilato, a professional soccer player at Penn State, garnered over 10 million views, 435,000 likes, 12,000 saves, and 2600 comments. He began his clip by stating, "Someone's gotta explain these tops that women are wearing to the gym." At first, I wasn't sure where he was headed, but he continues, "It's a bodyless long-sleeve. … It's the most attractive article of… I don't even know if you can call that an article of clothing—it's the most attractive piece of cloth that I've ever seen in my entire life."

Kit wears a black headband, black bolero, black capri leggings, and sneakers.

(Image credit: @kitkeenan)

I immediately understood that the "cloth" he was referring to is what those of us in the fashion industry call a bolero. This shrug-like top was inspired by the jackets worn by matadors during bullfights in the 1800s. However, contemporary designers, particularly in the activewear sector (think Splits59, ALO, and Lululemon), have adapted these for workouts, creating stylish options that keep the arms warm without the bulk of heavier layers.

A woman wears a green bolero, green workout top, green leggings, and Nike sneakers.

(Image credit: @splits59)

Although I had known boleros were stylish additions to workout outfits, I had never owned one, but after hearing Pilato speak highly of them, I was convinced to purchase one. Keep scrolling to see all the boleros I bookmarked and the one I ultimately decided to buy.

Shop the best bolero tops:

Loungewell Light Tate Shrug
WellBeing + BeingWell
Loungewell Light Tate Shrug

I'll take this entire three-piece set, please.

splits59, Shiri Shrug
splits59
Shiri Shrug

There are rumors that this color will be very popular this year.

Stretch Shrug
YEAR OF OURS
Stretch Shrug

The thumbholes are a game changer.

aloyoga, Snuggle Up Sweater Shawl
alo
Snuggle Up Sweater Shawl

Throw this over a sports bra for your commute to Pilates.

The Shrug
STRUT THIS
The Shrug

This is a great option if you're like me and prefer your garments loose.

COMMANDO, Ballet Body Shrug With Thumbholes
COMMANDO
Ballet Body Shrug With Thumbholes

Boleros don't just have to be worn with athleisure. Take note of the styling here and wear yours with an LBD.

Shrug
Joah Brown
Shrug

Joah Brown has such chic wardrobe basics.

Ean Shrug Sweater 세트
LNA
Ean Shrug Sweater

Yes, this is considered a bolero too.

Sue Fleece Shrug
SPLITS59
Sue Fleece Shrug

This also comes in gray.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸