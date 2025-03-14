I'm Not Saying Denim Jackets Are Out, But This Expensive-Looking Alternative is Quietly Dominating This Spring

After a couple of weeks of "will-it-won't-it" weather, it's fair to say that a sunny spring is just around the corner, and we've already packed away our winter coats in anticipation. We've been relying on layers of knitwear to get us through the cold snap since last September, but now ballet flats and sandals are taking over from our knee-high boots, tights are making way for (gasp!) bare legs, but until it's warm enough to forgo cosy layers all together, we're steering our focus to seasonal outerwear.

With so many jackets on the market at the moment (and you can find our round up of the very best here), there's one style quietly climbing the ranks and bringing an undeniably chic finish to every outfit—the car coat.

car coat trend

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Quilted jackets may have been trending in autumn, and denim jackets invariably come back around each year, but this season, fashion people are investing in minimalist, pared-back, lightweight coats that function as a trench/shacket hybrid to fill the gap in our transitional wardrobes. Without all of the zips, toggles, bells and whistles, the car coat is a fresh new silhouette (and undoubtedly an easy-to-style staple) so if you're looking for something to throw on over a cardigan or a crew neck, a pretty dress or t-shirt and jeans, this is a coat that can do it all.

car coat trend

(Image credit: @emilyjdawes)

Whether you opt for a classic midi length or the 2025 update, cropped to the hip, the naturally boxy cut jacket is ideal for trans-seasonal layering, working hard to elevate chunky knits or adding polish to laidback looks. Oh, and the best part of this elegant trend? You don't have to spend four figures to look like you have, as the high street has already cottoned onto the look. From the Sézane jacket that is causing a stir on social media to the Massimo Dutti coat our shopping editor spotted in store, car coats are the latest outerwear trend to get our full attention.

To shop the spring jacket trend that the fashion crowd is happily backing, keep scrolling to see our edit of the best car coats to buy now and love forever.

car coat trend

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Shop Car Coats:

Carter Jacket - Light Beige - Organic Cotton - Sézane
Sezane
Carter Jacket - Light Beige

Influencers picked up on this style quite quickly and it's already selling fast.

Cotton Blend Raglan Sleeve Trench Coat
Massimo Dutti
Cotton Blend Raglan Sleeve Trench Coat

Perfectly proportioned with a pared-back finish.

MANGO, Short Double-Breasted Trench Coat
MANGO
Short Double-Breasted Trench Coat

Less fussy than your average trench.

Cotton Rich Short Trench Coat
M&S Collection
Cotton Rich Short Trench Coat

Honestly, this is so designer-coded that no one will believe that this is from M&S.

Oversized Voluminous Car Coat
COS
Oversized Voluminous Car Coat

Perfect with a white tee and indigo wash jeans.

Cotton Rich Stormwear™ Car Coat
M&S Collection
Cotton Rich Stormwear™ Car Coat

Navy also makes a chic option if you're not sold on classic camel.

Shower-Proof Swing Mac
ME+EM
Shower-Proof Swing Mac

I love how this rainproof mac flares out at the hem for an exaggerated silhouette.

John Lewis Car Coat
John Lewis
John Lewis Car Coat

This has an average score of 4.3/5 on the John Lewis website, a good sign that shoppers are liking what they've received.

MANGO, Straight Cotton Jacket With Buttons
MANGO
Straight Cotton Jacket With Buttons

It's not quite shorts weather yet, but this outfit has us counting down to summer.

Irene Jacket
Reformation
Irene Jacket

This comes in three different colours and fabrications, but this washed stone with a contrast collar is my favourite by far.

Pocket-Detail Jacket
H&M
Pocket-Detail Jacket

Bang on trend, and for under £50.

Cotton Blend Jacket With Pockets
Massimo Dutti
Cotton Blend Jacket With Pockets

You could wear this for years and be confident it won't age.

Cotton Car Coat
COS
Cotton Car Coat

This is selling so fast there are only a couple of sizes left.

Cotton Car Coat
Toteme
Cotton Car Coat

An amazing find in the sale!

Petite Vivienne Shower Resistant Trench Coat
Hobbs
Petite Vivienne Shower Resistant Trench Coat

Another cleverly thought out shower resistant option.

Remy Farrell
Remy Farrell
Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content. In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.

