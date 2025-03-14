I'm Not Saying Denim Jackets Are Out, But This Expensive-Looking Alternative is Quietly Dominating This Spring

After a couple of weeks of "will-it-won't-it" weather, it's fair to say that a sunny spring is just around the corner, and we've already packed away our winter coats in anticipation. We've been relying on layers of knitwear to get us through the cold snap since last September, but now ballet flats and sandals are taking over from our knee-high boots, tights are making way for (gasp!) bare legs, but until it's warm enough to forgo cosy layers all together, we're steering our focus to seasonal outerwear.



With so many jackets on the market at the moment (and you can find our round up of the very best here), there's one style quietly climbing the ranks and bringing an undeniably chic finish to every outfit—the car coat.

Quilted jackets may have been trending in autumn, and denim jackets invariably come back around each year, but this season, fashion people are investing in minimalist, pared-back, lightweight coats that function as a trench/shacket hybrid to fill the gap in our transitional wardrobes. Without all of the zips, toggles, bells and whistles, the car coat is a fresh new silhouette (and undoubtedly an easy-to-style staple) so if you're looking for something to throw on over a cardigan or a crew neck, a pretty dress or t-shirt and jeans, this is a coat that can do it all.

(Image credit: @emilyjdawes)

Whether you opt for a classic midi length or the 2025 update, cropped to the hip, the naturally boxy cut jacket is ideal for trans-seasonal layering, working hard to elevate chunky knits or adding polish to laidback looks. Oh, and the best part of this elegant trend? You don't have to spend four figures to look like you have, as the high street has already cottoned onto the look. From the Sézane jacket that is causing a stir on social media to the Massimo Dutti coat our shopping editor spotted in store, car coats are the latest outerwear trend to get our full attention.

To shop the spring jacket trend that the fashion crowd is happily backing, keep scrolling to see our edit of the best car coats to buy now and love forever.

Shop Car Coats:

Sezane Carter Jacket - Light Beige £260 SHOP NOW Influencers picked up on this style quite quickly and it's already selling fast.

Massimo Dutti Cotton Blend Raglan Sleeve Trench Coat £149 SHOP NOW Perfectly proportioned with a pared-back finish.

MANGO Short Double-Breasted Trench Coat £90 SHOP NOW Less fussy than your average trench.

M&S Collection Cotton Rich Short Trench Coat £59 SHOP NOW Honestly, this is so designer-coded that no one will believe that this is from M&S.

COS Oversized Voluminous Car Coat £155 SHOP NOW Perfect with a white tee and indigo wash jeans.

M&S Collection Cotton Rich Stormwear™ Car Coat £65 SHOP NOW Navy also makes a chic option if you're not sold on classic camel.

ME+EM Shower-Proof Swing Mac £495 SHOP NOW I love how this rainproof mac flares out at the hem for an exaggerated silhouette.

John Lewis John Lewis Car Coat £109 SHOP NOW This has an average score of 4.3/5 on the John Lewis website, a good sign that shoppers are liking what they've received.

MANGO Straight Cotton Jacket With Buttons £80 SHOP NOW It's not quite shorts weather yet, but this outfit has us counting down to summer.

Reformation Irene Jacket £368 SHOP NOW This comes in three different colours and fabrications, but this washed stone with a contrast collar is my favourite by far.

H&M Pocket-Detail Jacket £45 SHOP NOW Bang on trend, and for under £50.

Massimo Dutti Cotton Blend Jacket With Pockets £149 SHOP NOW You could wear this for years and be confident it won't age.

COS Cotton Car Coat £135 SHOP NOW This is selling so fast there are only a couple of sizes left.

Toteme Cotton Car Coat £800 £560 SHOP NOW An amazing find in the sale!

Hobbs Petite Vivienne Shower Resistant Trench Coat £199 SHOP NOW Another cleverly thought out shower resistant option.