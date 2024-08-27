5 Major Autumn Accessory Trends That Will Still Be Everywhere in 2025

Autumn Accessories Trends 2024
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
By
published
in Features

Here we go again: A whole new season, and a fresh of trends to get acquainted with. We've already covered autumn/winter 2024’s overarching themes, ranging from “debutant dressing” to the return of leopard print (did it ever really leave?), but today we’re turning our attention to accessories.

Even anti-trend dressers can’t deny the thrill of trawling through catwalk photos, marvelling at the boundless creativity of designers. Whenever Fashion Month ends, we leave with a bank of inspiration and a worryingly lengthy wish list. The autumn/winter 2024 runways were no different. Texture and exaggerated shapes took centre stage in the accessory department, with feather-trimmed handbags offsetting classic outerwear and thigh-high boots adding edge to romantic dresses. There were also some unexpected wins, most notably the presence of headwear across collections.

But those weren't our only takeaways—keep scrolling to see five autumn accessory trends we're expecting to dominate the season ahead.

1. Elongated Bags

Autumn accessory trends: elongated bags

(Image credit: Bottega Veneta; Coach; Miu Miu; Kim Shui via Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Handbags are going to great lengths for AW24 with stretched, rectangular silhouettes bringing structure to cosy layered looks. Steer clear from extreme cases, though, or only your slimline essentials will fit.

Shop the trend:

Net-a-Porter Alaïa Le Teckel
ALAÏA
Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag

Alaïa always nails the brief.

Charles & Keith Wisteria Elongated Bag
Charles & Keith
Wisteria Elongated Top Handle Bag

An affordable option that's no less chic.

Leather-Trimmed Raffia Shoulder Bag
JIL SANDER
Leather-Trimmed Raffia Shoulder Bag

Perfect for the summer-to-autumn transition.

2. Cool Caps

Autumn accessory trends: headwear

(Image credit: Emporio Armani; Chanel; Christian Dior; Bottega Veneta via Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Hats in all shapes and sizes topped autumn/winter catwalk looks, from embellished wool berets to snug skull caps. A newfound appreciation for headwear, particularly traditional styles, is evidently in the air.

Shop the trend:

Ralph Lauren Wool-Blend Fisherman Cap
ralph lauren
Wool-Blend Fisherman Cap

Wear with a knitted minidress and tall boots.

Mytheresa Loro Piana knitted cashmere-blend bucket hat
Loro Piana
Knitted Cashmere-Blend Bucket Hat

This unique piece will catch glances wherever you go.

Fuzzy Bucket Hat
& Other Stories
Fuzzy Bucket Hat

Swap your raffia bucket hats for this textured style.

3. Thigh-High Boots

Autumn accessory trends: thigh-high boots

(Image credit: Gucci; Mugler; Christian Dior; Chloé via Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Where knee-high boots shone last autumn/winter, designers are taking it one step further with thigh-high iterations. Expect to see a range of takes on this trend, from high-heeled versions to lug-soled stompers.

Shop the trend:

Linda Leather Over-The-Knee Boots
GABRIELA HEARST
Linda Leather Over-The-Knee Boots

A boot like this will never go out of style.

Charles & Keith Davina Boot
Charles & Keith
Davina Buckled Thigh-High Boots

Even biker boots have been given the thigh-high treatment.

Sézane Colotte Thigh High Boots
sézane
Colette Thigh High Boots

Such a beautiful shade for the colder months.

4. Extra Texture

Autumn accessory trends: textured accessories

(Image credit: Erdem; Dries Van Noten; Tamara Ralph via Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Feathers, faux fur, fringing—this season's accessories are forgoing sleek finishes in favour of ultra-tactile textures. This kind of playfulness is just what we need as winter looms.

Shop the trend:

Womens L'alingi Red Feathered Taliya Clutch Bag | Harrods Uk
L'Alingi
Red Feathered Taliya Clutch Bag

Carry this to all your autumn events.

Boudoir Feather-Trimmed Leather Mules
Sam Edleman
Feather-Embellished Satin Slingback Pumps

Date night-ready.

MinaudiÈre With Feathers
ZARA
Feathered Bag

Proof you can try out designer trends on a budget.

5. Ladylike Pumps

Autumn accessory trends: ladylike pumps

(Image credit: Carven; Luisa Spagnoli; Bottega Veneta; Miu Miu via Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: "Demure" might be a buzzword right now, but fashion labels called it back in February when they sent elegant, 1930s-inspired shoes down the runways. From T-bar kitten heels to strappy mary janes, autumn is about to be packed full of pumps.

Shop the trend:

Turgimod 50 Cutout Leather and Suede Slingback Pumps
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Turgimod 50 Cutout Leather and Suede Slingback Pumps

This pair has a distinctly vintage feel.

Charles & Keith Chalk Double-Strap Slingbacks
Charles & Keith
Double-Strap Slingback Mary Jane Pumps

Style with everything from wide-leg jeans to maxi dresses.

Mytheresa Valentino Garavani leather slingback mary janes
Valentino Garavani
Leather Slingback Mary Jane Pumps

The slightly squared-off toe is a nice touch.

Explore More:
Accessories
Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸