5 Major Autumn Accessory Trends That Will Still Be Everywhere in 2025

Here we go again: A whole new season, and a fresh of trends to get acquainted with. We've already covered autumn/winter 2024’s overarching themes, ranging from “debutant dressing” to the return of leopard print (did it ever really leave?), but today we’re turning our attention to accessories.

Even anti-trend dressers can’t deny the thrill of trawling through catwalk photos, marvelling at the boundless creativity of designers. Whenever Fashion Month ends, we leave with a bank of inspiration and a worryingly lengthy wish list. The autumn/winter 2024 runways were no different. Texture and exaggerated shapes took centre stage in the accessory department, with feather-trimmed handbags offsetting classic outerwear and thigh-high boots adding edge to romantic dresses. There were also some unexpected wins, most notably the presence of headwear across collections.

But those weren't our only takeaways—keep scrolling to see five autumn accessory trends we're expecting to dominate the season ahead.

5 Autumn Accessory Trends That Will Still Be Everywhere in 2025

1. Elongated Bags

(Image credit: Bottega Veneta; Coach; Miu Miu; Kim Shui via Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Handbags are going to great lengths for AW24 with stretched, rectangular silhouettes bringing structure to cosy layered looks. Steer clear from extreme cases, though, or only your slimline essentials will fit.

Shop the trend:

ALAÏA Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag £1560 SHOP NOW Alaïa always nails the brief.

Charles & Keith Wisteria Elongated Top Handle Bag £85 SHOP NOW An affordable option that's no less chic.

JIL SANDER Leather-Trimmed Raffia Shoulder Bag £1130 SHOP NOW Perfect for the summer-to-autumn transition.

2. Cool Caps

(Image credit: Emporio Armani; Chanel; Christian Dior; Bottega Veneta via Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Hats in all shapes and sizes topped autumn/winter catwalk looks, from embellished wool berets to snug skull caps. A newfound appreciation for headwear, particularly traditional styles, is evidently in the air.

Shop the trend:

ralph lauren Wool-Blend Fisherman Cap £99 SHOP NOW Wear with a knitted minidress and tall boots.

Loro Piana Knitted Cashmere-Blend Bucket Hat £470 SHOP NOW This unique piece will catch glances wherever you go.

& Other Stories Fuzzy Bucket Hat £45 SHOP NOW Swap your raffia bucket hats for this textured style.

3. Thigh-High Boots

(Image credit: Gucci; Mugler; Christian Dior; Chloé via Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Where knee-high boots shone last autumn/winter, designers are taking it one step further with thigh-high iterations. Expect to see a range of takes on this trend, from high-heeled versions to lug-soled stompers.

Shop the trend:

GABRIELA HEARST Linda Leather Over-The-Knee Boots £1420 SHOP NOW A boot like this will never go out of style.

Charles & Keith Davina Buckled Thigh-High Boots £136 SHOP NOW Even biker boots have been given the thigh-high treatment.

sézane Colette Thigh High Boots £330 SHOP NOW Such a beautiful shade for the colder months.

4. Extra Texture

(Image credit: Erdem; Dries Van Noten; Tamara Ralph via Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Feathers, faux fur, fringing—this season's accessories are forgoing sleek finishes in favour of ultra-tactile textures. This kind of playfulness is just what we need as winter looms.

Shop the trend:

L'Alingi Red Feathered Taliya Clutch Bag £660 SHOP NOW Carry this to all your autumn events.

Sam Edleman Feather-Embellished Satin Slingback Pumps £165 £99 SHOP NOW Date night-ready.

ZARA Feathered Bag £50 SHOP NOW Proof you can try out designer trends on a budget.

5. Ladylike Pumps

(Image credit: Carven; Luisa Spagnoli; Bottega Veneta; Miu Miu via Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: "Demure" might be a buzzword right now, but fashion labels called it back in February when they sent elegant, 1930s-inspired shoes down the runways. From T-bar kitten heels to strappy mary janes, autumn is about to be packed full of pumps.

Shop the trend:

MANOLO BLAHNIK Turgimod 50 Cutout Leather and Suede Slingback Pumps £745 SHOP NOW This pair has a distinctly vintage feel.

Charles & Keith Double-Strap Slingback Mary Jane Pumps £65 SHOP NOW Style with everything from wide-leg jeans to maxi dresses.