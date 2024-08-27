5 Major Autumn Accessory Trends That Will Still Be Everywhere in 2025
Here we go again: A whole new season, and a fresh of trends to get acquainted with. We've already covered autumn/winter 2024’s overarching themes, ranging from “debutant dressing” to the return of leopard print (did it ever really leave?), but today we’re turning our attention to accessories.
Even anti-trend dressers can’t deny the thrill of trawling through catwalk photos, marvelling at the boundless creativity of designers. Whenever Fashion Month ends, we leave with a bank of inspiration and a worryingly lengthy wish list. The autumn/winter 2024 runways were no different. Texture and exaggerated shapes took centre stage in the accessory department, with feather-trimmed handbags offsetting classic outerwear and thigh-high boots adding edge to romantic dresses. There were also some unexpected wins, most notably the presence of headwear across collections.
But those weren't our only takeaways—keep scrolling to see five autumn accessory trends we're expecting to dominate the season ahead.
5 Autumn Accessory Trends That Will Still Be Everywhere in 2025
1. Elongated Bags
Style Notes: Handbags are going to great lengths for AW24 with stretched, rectangular silhouettes bringing structure to cosy layered looks. Steer clear from extreme cases, though, or only your slimline essentials will fit.
Shop the trend:
2. Cool Caps
Style Notes: Hats in all shapes and sizes topped autumn/winter catwalk looks, from embellished wool berets to snug skull caps. A newfound appreciation for headwear, particularly traditional styles, is evidently in the air.
Shop the trend:
3. Thigh-High Boots
Style Notes: Where knee-high boots shone last autumn/winter, designers are taking it one step further with thigh-high iterations. Expect to see a range of takes on this trend, from high-heeled versions to lug-soled stompers.
Shop the trend:
Even biker boots have been given the thigh-high treatment.
4. Extra Texture
Style Notes: Feathers, faux fur, fringing—this season's accessories are forgoing sleek finishes in favour of ultra-tactile textures. This kind of playfulness is just what we need as winter looms.
Shop the trend:
5. Ladylike Pumps
Style Notes: "Demure" might be a buzzword right now, but fashion labels called it back in February when they sent elegant, 1930s-inspired shoes down the runways. From T-bar kitten heels to strappy mary janes, autumn is about to be packed full of pumps.
Shop the trend:
This pair has a distinctly vintage feel.
Style with everything from wide-leg jeans to maxi dresses.
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
