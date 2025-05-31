If you’ve taken a stroll through London recently, you might have noticed a few fresh trends quietly making their way into the wardrobes of the city’s most stylish dressers. Amid the reliable rotation of white tees and easy tank tops that resurface each summer, a new wave of standout tops is making its mark.

This season, three particular styles have emerged as the most noteworthy. What do they have in common? They’re effortlessly wearable, crafted from breathable, lightweight fabrics and carry just the right amount of playful charm—exactly the kind of pieces that make summer dressing feel easy and elevated.

Sourced from some of the capital’s most beloved brands—think Aligne, Damson Madder and Shrimps—read on to discover the trending tops stylish Londoners are have snapped up in their droves this season.

3 Trending Tops I Keep Seeing in London

1. Aligne Ulysses Shirt

Style Notes: Aligne’s breezy Ulysses embroidered short-sleeve shirt is fast becoming a summer staple. Already spotted on @lucywilliams02 —a reliable indicator that it’s set to take off—the influencer styled hers with lightweight striped shorts for a chic seaside look. Versatile and easy to wear, this emerging top trend works just as well with relaxed denim or a billowy skirt, making it a piece you’ll reach for all season long.

Shop Aligne's Ulysses Shirt:

Aligne Ulysses Broderie Organic Cotton Shirt £115 SHOP NOW Style this on its own, or wear it unbuttoned over a bikini.

2. Damson Madder Becca Blouse

Style Notes: Though Damson Madder is still relatively young at just five years old, it’s already carved out a firm place as one of London’s most-loved labels. Known for its voluminous skirts and pretty co-ords, the brand has become a go-to for those who favour fashion with personality. This summer, it’s their Becca blouse that’s stealing the spotlight. Spotted across the capital in white, blue and red, this versatile piece has quickly become a favourite among London’s best-dressed.

Shop Damson Madder's Becca Blouse:

Damson Madder Becca Blouse £85 SHOP NOW Add a pop of colour to your summer rotation. Damson Madder Becca Blouse £85 SHOP NOW The pale blue colour trend is taking off this summer. Damson Madder Becca Blouse £85 SHOP NOW In the fresh white shade, this is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

3. Shrimps Rowan Blouse

Style Notes: It won’t come as a surprise that polka dots are having a major moment in the city right now—and Shrimps’ Rowan blouse deserves much of the credit. Putting a fresh spin on the timeless print, this shirred blouse features an oversized collar and voluminous puff sleeves, finding the balance between vintage charm and modern appeal.

Shop Shrimps Rowan Blouse:

Shrimps Rowan Blouse £145 SHOP NOW Style this with denim or lean into its playful nature and pair with a billowy skirt.