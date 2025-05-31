3 Trending Tops That Are Taking Over London This Summer
From Damson Madder's Becca Blouse to Aligne's Ulysses Shirt, read on to discover the trending tops taking off in London right now.
If you’ve taken a stroll through London recently, you might have noticed a few fresh trends quietly making their way into the wardrobes of the city’s most stylish dressers. Amid the reliable rotation of white tees and easy tank tops that resurface each summer, a new wave of standout tops is making its mark.
This season, three particular styles have emerged as the most noteworthy. What do they have in common? They’re effortlessly wearable, crafted from breathable, lightweight fabrics and carry just the right amount of playful charm—exactly the kind of pieces that make summer dressing feel easy and elevated.
Sourced from some of the capital’s most beloved brands—think Aligne, Damson Madder and Shrimps—read on to discover the trending tops stylish Londoners are have snapped up in their droves this season.
3 Trending Tops I Keep Seeing in London
1. Aligne Ulysses Shirt
Style Notes: Aligne’s breezy Ulysses embroidered short-sleeve shirt is fast becoming a summer staple. Already spotted on @lucywilliams02—a reliable indicator that it’s set to take off—the influencer styled hers with lightweight striped shorts for a chic seaside look. Versatile and easy to wear, this emerging top trend works just as well with relaxed denim or a billowy skirt, making it a piece you’ll reach for all season long.
Shop Aligne's Ulysses Shirt:
2. Damson Madder Becca Blouse
Style Notes: Though Damson Madder is still relatively young at just five years old, it’s already carved out a firm place as one of London’s most-loved labels. Known for its voluminous skirts and pretty co-ords, the brand has become a go-to for those who favour fashion with personality. This summer, it’s their Becca blouse that’s stealing the spotlight. Spotted across the capital in white, blue and red, this versatile piece has quickly become a favourite among London’s best-dressed.
Shop Damson Madder's Becca Blouse:
3. Shrimps Rowan Blouse
Style Notes: It won’t come as a surprise that polka dots are having a major moment in the city right now—and Shrimps’ Rowan blouse deserves much of the credit. Putting a fresh spin on the timeless print, this shirred blouse features an oversized collar and voluminous puff sleeves, finding the balance between vintage charm and modern appeal.
Shop Shrimps Rowan Blouse:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
