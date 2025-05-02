London’s Style Elite Just Proclaimed This the Top of the Summer—They’re Not Wrong
Shrimps' Rowan blouse is about to become a bona fide It buy—just ask London's most stylish dressers.
If you step out for a walk in London this week, it wont take you long to notice that the city's chicest dwellers share a penchant for a few key summer trends.
Polka dots pepper every corner, shirred blouses, skirts and dresses dominate tube carriages and voluminous, puff-sleeve tops have replaced simple tees. Set for success, I've noticed that these three potent trends have been distilled into the new top trend London's It gang won't want to be without. A playful, polkadot design that's already catching on across the capital, Shrimps' Rowan Blouse (£145) is the summer top that fashion people are urgently trying to track down. So I decided I'd find it for you.
Featured shirred detailing across the bodice, the design flares out into a peplum cut, incorporating a full puff-sleeve finish and an oversized, sailor-style collar that lends it a dramatic edge.
Rendered in a fresh cream base, the blouse features emerald-green polka dots throughout—a fresh departure from the black-and-white polka-dot designs saturating new-in sections at the moment. Welcoming in this fresh wash of colour without overwhelming the piece or making it look juvenile, the blouse balances playfulness with wearability.
Whilst this pretty top pairs perfectly with jeans, I've noticed that London's style set have taken to wearing the blouse with cotton skirts and simple shorts alongside their favourite denim.
Demand for this top is high, but thankfully, it's currently available for pre-order with shipping expected to take place towards the end of May. One thing's for sure: I can't see this design staying in stock for long a second time.
To get in on the emerging look ahead of the rest, read on to shop the Shrimps' Rowan Blouse here, and find my edit of the other best polka-dot tops and blouses below.
SHOP SHRIMPS' ROWAN BLOUSE:
SHOP MORE POLKA-DOT TOPS:
The black-and-white palette makes this so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Style this with the matching skirt or pair with straight-leg jeans.
These sleeves have a slit detail that adds a dramatic edge to the pretty blouse.
This also comes in leopard-print and a light-blue shade.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
