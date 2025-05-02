If you step out for a walk in London this week, it wont take you long to notice that the city's chicest dwellers share a penchant for a few key summer trends.

Polka dots pepper every corner, shirred blouses, skirts and dresses dominate tube carriages and voluminous, puff-sleeve tops have replaced simple tees. Set for success, I've noticed that these three potent trends have been distilled into the new top trend London's It gang won't want to be without. A playful, polkadot design that's already catching on across the capital, Shrimps' Rowan Blouse (£145) is the summer top that fashion people are urgently trying to track down. So I decided I'd find it for you.

Featured shirred detailing across the bodice, the design flares out into a peplum cut, incorporating a full puff-sleeve finish and an oversized, sailor-style collar that lends it a dramatic edge.

Rendered in a fresh cream base, the blouse features emerald-green polka dots throughout—a fresh departure from the black-and-white polka-dot designs saturating new-in sections at the moment. Welcoming in this fresh wash of colour without overwhelming the piece or making it look juvenile, the blouse balances playfulness with wearability.

Whilst this pretty top pairs perfectly with jeans, I've noticed that London's style set have taken to wearing the blouse with cotton skirts and simple shorts alongside their favourite denim.

Demand for this top is high, but thankfully, it's currently available for pre-order with shipping expected to take place towards the end of May. One thing's for sure: I can't see this design staying in stock for long a second time.

To get in on the emerging look ahead of the rest, read on to shop the Shrimps' Rowan Blouse here, and find my edit of the other best polka-dot tops and blouses below.

SHOP SHRIMPS' ROWAN BLOUSE:

Shrimps Rowan Blouse £145 SHOP NOW Be quick—I can't see this staying in stock for long.

SHOP MORE POLKA-DOT TOPS:

& Other Stories Silk Shirt £125 SHOP NOW Style with simple shorts or use to lift your go-to jeans.

Abercrombie & Fitch Short-Sleeve Tie-Front Top £52 £45 SHOP NOW Shop this whilst it's on sale.

Reformation Drina Top £148 SHOP NOW This top also comes in a cute wildflower print.

Rixo Lasca Ruffled Silk Blouse £205 SHOP NOW The black-and-white palette makes this so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Anthropologie Maeve Wrap Satin Halter Neck Top £68 SHOP NOW Style this with the matching skirt or pair with straight-leg jeans.

Zara Cape Blouse With Tie Detail £60 SHOP NOW These sleeves have a slit detail that adds a dramatic edge to the pretty blouse.

Reformation Meg Top £128 SHOP NOW This easy top is perfect for high-summer styling.

& Other Stories Flounced Stand-Collar Blouse £87 SHOP NOW This also comes in leopard-print and a light-blue shade.