I Just Tried Aligne's Designer-Looking Spring Collection—This Is What Stood Out

Welcome to The Great Try-On. With spring well and truly in the air, we seized the opportunity to try on the best new-in pieces from some of our favourite brands, documenting the process along the way. We believe that the best way to shop online is to see an item IRL first and read candid reviews about fit, style and quality, so we hope our try-ons will lead you to your most successful purchases of the year.

With spring finally here, I’m looking for high-quality transitional pieces that I can wear again and again, and for this, I’m turning to Aligne. A cult brand amongst fashion people, this British label not only creates exceptional, socially conscious clothes; but its elevated tailoring and directional silhouettes bring a certain chic sophistication to every outfit. The brand's signature hourglass shape can be found across its blazers, cardigans and tops, but as I discovered, there's so much more to love in Aligne's spring 2025 collection.

When looking for additions to my carefully considered wardrobe, quality and garment composition must come first, but this is difficult in the age of fast fashion when you're also looking for playful pieces that won't entirely break the bank. This is where Aligne comes in. A brand made by women for women, every piece is thoughtfully created to become one you’ll love year after year. It's been a while since I was excited by almost every piece in a seasonal collection, but as you’ll see below, I feel like everything I tried would make a stellar addition to a spring wardrobe.

See My Favourite Pieces From My Aligne Spring 2025 Try-On

1. Midi Skirt + Waisted Blazer

(Image credit: Future)

My Review: As a true wardrobe staple, a black blazer can elevate any outfit, and I couldn't not try Aligne's Daphne style. I'm always looking for pieces that can transition from work to play, and this exceeded my expectations. The waist is cinched with a buckle at the back which helps to nip you in, and when paired with this A-line skirt, casual chic is easily achieved. I'd say the blazer is true to size, and I found a UK size 8 slightly too tight around the bust—worth taking into consideration, as this is a style you'd wear buttoned-up more than open.

The skirt fell long enough for my preference (I'm 5'10" and it hit just above my ankles), but I found it to run a little big, so I went for an 8 rather than my usual 10, and it was a great fit. For me, a reliable cotton skirt is a necessity in the run-up to summer, and this one just became my new favourite. It has an easy-breezy quality with a stretchy waistband and a slight balloon hem which creates visual interest, and I know it would elevate even the most mundane outfit.

Shop the Look:

ALIGNE Daphne Waisted Blazer in Black £175 SHOP NOW A best-seller for a reason.

ALIGNE Natalie Elasticated Cotton Midi Skirt in White £99 SHOP NOW The perfect white A-line skirt for spring/summer 2025.

1. Polo T-Shirt + Barrel-Leg Jeans

(Image credit: Future)

My Review: As soon as I saw this striped polo, I knew I had to try it on. If like me, you want to dip your toe into the preppy aesthetic, this might be the top for you. Generous on the body (I sized up), its structured fit still has an effortless quality. The bold colourway is fresh, and colour is something I like to experiment with as the days get brighter.

When paired with barrel-leg jeans, the look is elevated. If you're bottom-heavy like me, this silhouette might be perfect for you; I find it to be super flattering and cool, and I know these will be my go-to spring jeans. Made from the softest denim in a gorgeous mid-blue wash, they both look and feel high-quality.

Shop the Look:

ALIGNE Markus Barrel Leg Jeans in Mid Blue £95 SHOP NOW The season's It jeans.

Aligne Emmet Stripe Knit Polo Top £79 SHOP NOW The light knit composition makes this ideal for transitional weather.

3. Denim Top + Denim Shorts

(Image credit: Future)

My Review: I think double denim is always a good idea, and my third look just solidified this. A peplum top is often a hard piece to style, but the considered details on this one made it easy. The detachable belt and double-button detailing elevate it whilst keeping the silhouette defined. Made from a thicker, stiffer denim, it holds its shape seamlessly on the body, and I can see it being a great piece to dress up or down. In the same wash, the shorts are the kind I'd wear well into the summer; long enough to cover my bum whilst sitting comfortably on my waist and elongating my legs, they're a great buy.

Shop the Look:

ALIGNE Trish Denim Belted Top £89 SHOP NOW I'm billing this as a new-age classic.

ALIGNE Ideal Frayed Denim Shorts £69 SHOP NOW These have a cut-off frayed hem for a worn-in feel.

Shop More of My Favourite Aligne Pieces Below:

ALIGNE Barnaby Reversible Trench Coat £189 SHOP NOW A new-age spin on a heritage style means that this trench is a really fantastic investment.

ALIGNE Daphne Waisted Knit £119 SHOP NOW Chances are you've already seen this all over your IG feed...

ALIGNE Daphne Scoop Neck Linen Blazer £175 SHOP NOW Simply gorgeous, especially when paired with the matching white trousers.

ALIGNE Lyra Linen Mini Dress £129 SHOP NOW The perfect LBD!

ALIGNE Eliora Striped Wide Leg Trouser £99 SHOP NOW I just know i'll get so much wear out of these wide-leg trousers.

ALIGNE Ed Cherish Denim Midi Dress £135 SHOP NOW You can never go wrong with a denim dress, especially in spring.

ALIGNE Jamala Boucle Zip Blazer £189 SHOP NOW A cropped olive jacket is always a good idea. I'd wear mine with blue jeans and black wide-leg trousers.

ALIGNE Ed Ashton Cape Short Trench Coat £189 SHOP NOW Cropped trenches are everywhere this spring, and this cape-style number is one of the best out there.

ALIGNE Leo Long Waistcoat £119 SHOP NOW A chic waistcoat has become a key capsule wardrobe piece of the years and Aligne does some of the best.

ALIGNE Ed Skylar Flare Jeans £119 SHOP NOW Bootcut jeans are trending, but that doesn't mean they aren't timeless, too. Pair yours with a blazer and ballet flats for an easy spring look.

ALIGNE Ivy Puff Sleeve Satin Mini Dress £145 SHOP NOW I can't see this staying in stock until the end of the month!

ALIGNE Yolanda Pleated Mini Dress £119 SHOP NOW This checked mini dress gives off a preppy vibe in all the best ways.