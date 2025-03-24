I Just Tried Aligne's Designer-Looking Spring Collection—This Is What Stood Out
With spring finally here, I’m looking for high-quality transitional pieces that I can wear again and again, and for this, I’m turning to Aligne. A cult brand amongst fashion people, this British label not only creates exceptional, socially conscious clothes; but its elevated tailoring and directional silhouettes bring a certain chic sophistication to every outfit. The brand's signature hourglass shape can be found across its blazers, cardigans and tops, but as I discovered, there's so much more to love in Aligne's spring 2025 collection.
When looking for additions to my carefully considered wardrobe, quality and garment composition must come first, but this is difficult in the age of fast fashion when you're also looking for playful pieces that won't entirely break the bank. This is where Aligne comes in. A brand made by women for women, every piece is thoughtfully created to become one you’ll love year after year. It's been a while since I was excited by almost every piece in a seasonal collection, but as you’ll see below, I feel like everything I tried would make a stellar addition to a spring wardrobe.
See My Favourite Pieces From My Aligne Spring 2025 Try-On
1. Midi Skirt + Waisted Blazer
My Review: As a true wardrobe staple, a black blazer can elevate any outfit, and I couldn't not try Aligne's Daphne style. I'm always looking for pieces that can transition from work to play, and this exceeded my expectations. The waist is cinched with a buckle at the back which helps to nip you in, and when paired with this A-line skirt, casual chic is easily achieved. I'd say the blazer is true to size, and I found a UK size 8 slightly too tight around the bust—worth taking into consideration, as this is a style you'd wear buttoned-up more than open.
The skirt fell long enough for my preference (I'm 5'10" and it hit just above my ankles), but I found it to run a little big, so I went for an 8 rather than my usual 10, and it was a great fit. For me, a reliable cotton skirt is a necessity in the run-up to summer, and this one just became my new favourite. It has an easy-breezy quality with a stretchy waistband and a slight balloon hem which creates visual interest, and I know it would elevate even the most mundane outfit.
Shop the Look:
The perfect white A-line skirt for spring/summer 2025.
1. Polo T-Shirt + Barrel-Leg Jeans
My Review: As soon as I saw this striped polo, I knew I had to try it on. If like me, you want to dip your toe into the preppy aesthetic, this might be the top for you. Generous on the body (I sized up), its structured fit still has an effortless quality. The bold colourway is fresh, and colour is something I like to experiment with as the days get brighter.
When paired with barrel-leg jeans, the look is elevated. If you're bottom-heavy like me, this silhouette might be perfect for you; I find it to be super flattering and cool, and I know these will be my go-to spring jeans. Made from the softest denim in a gorgeous mid-blue wash, they both look and feel high-quality.
Shop the Look:
The light knit composition makes this ideal for transitional weather.
3. Denim Top + Denim Shorts
My Review: I think double denim is always a good idea, and my third look just solidified this. A peplum top is often a hard piece to style, but the considered details on this one made it easy. The detachable belt and double-button detailing elevate it whilst keeping the silhouette defined. Made from a thicker, stiffer denim, it holds its shape seamlessly on the body, and I can see it being a great piece to dress up or down. In the same wash, the shorts are the kind I'd wear well into the summer; long enough to cover my bum whilst sitting comfortably on my waist and elongating my legs, they're a great buy.
Shop the Look:
Shop More of My Favourite Aligne Pieces Below:
A new-age spin on a heritage style means that this trench is a really fantastic investment.
Simply gorgeous, especially when paired with the matching white trousers.
I just know i'll get so much wear out of these wide-leg trousers.
A cropped olive jacket is always a good idea. I'd wear mine with blue jeans and black wide-leg trousers.
Cropped trenches are everywhere this spring, and this cape-style number is one of the best out there.
A chic waistcoat has become a key capsule wardrobe piece of the years and Aligne does some of the best.
Bootcut jeans are trending, but that doesn't mean they aren't timeless, too. Pair yours with a blazer and ballet flats for an easy spring look.
I can't see this staying in stock until the end of the month!
This checked mini dress gives off a preppy vibe in all the best ways.