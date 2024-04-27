Glossy, Chic and So ‘90s—Celebs Are Already Wearing Summer's Leading Swimsuit Trend

By Natalie Munro
published

As a fashion editor, there are countless tactics I use to ensure that I'm up-to-date and ahead of the newest trends. Analysing the runways, keeping on top of new releases, and chatting to the knowledgable Who What Wear team all contribute to my ability to stay ahead of the game. I do, however, have a few extra tactics that lean on from time to time, and a good scroll through my favourite celebrities social media platforms is one that I employ the most.

Having spotted a new swimwear trend hit the market recently, I know it was going to be huge when I saw Rosie Huntington-Whiteley style it this week. Enjoying a trip to Tokyo, the model chose to take a dip in the black and white swimsuit trend that I predict will be everywhere come summer.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley styles a black and white swimsuit.

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

Already a mainstay in the swimwear collection of influencers and celebrities, model Jasmine Tookes was also recently spotted styling the trend whilst on holiday in The Galápagos Islands. Wearing hers with a sun-shielding baseball cap, the model used the elegant swimwear trend to elevate her sea-side style.

Jas Tookes wears a black and white swimsuit.

(Image credit: @jastookes)

With a dual-toned finish, the trend feels more elevated than the monotone swimsuits that typically saturate the market. With a black base, the swimsuit design features white piping or white accents that typically appear around the straps and legs of the item. It gives '90s glam, in the chicest possible way.

Influencer wears a black and white swimsuit

(Image credit: @sydneyandavis)

Cropping up across so many designer and high street retailers, black and white swimsuits are already the fastest growing trend of the summer. To shop the emerging swimsuit trend that's backed by Huntington-Whiteley, Tookes and chic influencers, read on to discover our edit of the best black and white swimsuits to shop this year.

SHOP CHIC BLACK AND WHITE SWIMSUITS

swimsuit
Away That Day
Cannes One Piece

This features fully adjustable straps and a high cut leg for a '90s finish.

High-Leg Swimsuit
H&M
High-Leg Swimsuit

This comes in sizes 4–22.

swim
Reformation
Tossa One Piece Swimsuit

This also comes in a polka dot print.

The Annemarie One Piece
Solid & Striped
The Annemarie One Piece

The black and white one piece is set to be one of the seasons biggest swimwear trends.

Two-Tone Swimsuit
Marysia
Two-Tone Swimsuit

The square neckline is one of my favourite swimwear designs.

Free-Est Heidi Surf One-Piece
Free People
Heidi Surf One-Piece

This features a full coverage bottom for a comfortable finish.

Mark & Spencer, Contrast Scoop Neck Swimsuit
Mark & Spencer
Contrast Scoop Neck Swimsuit

This sleek one piece looks more expensive than it is.

+ Net Sustain One-Shoulder Cutout Swimsuit
Lisa Marie Fernandez
One-Shoulder Cutout Swimsuit

One shoulder swimsuits are taking off this summer.

Halter Swimsuit With Contrast Piping
Stradivarius
Halter Swimsuit With Contrast Piping

This also comes in sage green.

Marina Maillot
Casa Raki
Marina Maillot

The thick strap adds extra support, as well as an elevated look.

Recycled Swimsuit
Toteme
Recycled Swimsuit

This features adjustable straps for a comfortable finish.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

