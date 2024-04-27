Glossy, Chic and So ‘90s—Celebs Are Already Wearing Summer's Leading Swimsuit Trend

As a fashion editor, there are countless tactics I use to ensure that I'm up-to-date and ahead of the newest trends. Analysing the runways, keeping on top of new releases, and chatting to the knowledgable Who What Wear team all contribute to my ability to stay ahead of the game. I do, however, have a few extra tactics that lean on from time to time, and a good scroll through my favourite celebrities social media platforms is one that I employ the most.

Having spotted a new swimwear trend hit the market recently, I know it was going to be huge when I saw Rosie Huntington-Whiteley style it this week. Enjoying a trip to Tokyo, the model chose to take a dip in the black and white swimsuit trend that I predict will be everywhere come summer.

Already a mainstay in the swimwear collection of influencers and celebrities, model Jasmine Tookes was also recently spotted styling the trend whilst on holiday in The Galápagos Islands. Wearing hers with a sun-shielding baseball cap, the model used the elegant swimwear trend to elevate her sea-side style.

With a dual-toned finish, the trend feels more elevated than the monotone swimsuits that typically saturate the market. With a black base, the swimsuit design features white piping or white accents that typically appear around the straps and legs of the item. It gives '90s glam, in the chicest possible way.

Cropping up across so many designer and high street retailers, black and white swimsuits are already the fastest growing trend of the summer. To shop the emerging swimsuit trend that's backed by Huntington-Whiteley, Tookes and chic influencers, read on to discover our edit of the best black and white swimsuits to shop this year.

SHOP CHIC BLACK AND WHITE SWIMSUITS

Away That Day Cannes One Piece £225 SHOP NOW This features fully adjustable straps and a high cut leg for a '90s finish.

H&M High-Leg Swimsuit £22 SHOP NOW This comes in sizes 4–22.

Reformation Tossa One Piece Swimsuit £178 SHOP NOW This also comes in a polka dot print.

Solid & Striped The Annemarie One Piece £131 SHOP NOW The black and white one piece is set to be one of the seasons biggest swimwear trends.

Marysia Two-Tone Swimsuit £378 SHOP NOW The square neckline is one of my favourite swimwear designs.

Free People Heidi Surf One-Piece £188 SHOP NOW This features a full coverage bottom for a comfortable finish.

Mark & Spencer Contrast Scoop Neck Swimsuit £30 SHOP NOW This sleek one piece looks more expensive than it is.

Lisa Marie Fernandez One-Shoulder Cutout Swimsuit £405 SHOP NOW One shoulder swimsuits are taking off this summer.

Stradivarius Halter Swimsuit With Contrast Piping £23 SHOP NOW This also comes in sage green.

Casa Raki Marina Maillot £170 SHOP NOW The thick strap adds extra support, as well as an elevated look.