Glossy, Chic and So ‘90s—Celebs Are Already Wearing Summer's Leading Swimsuit Trend
As a fashion editor, there are countless tactics I use to ensure that I'm up-to-date and ahead of the newest trends. Analysing the runways, keeping on top of new releases, and chatting to the knowledgable Who What Wear team all contribute to my ability to stay ahead of the game. I do, however, have a few extra tactics that lean on from time to time, and a good scroll through my favourite celebrities social media platforms is one that I employ the most.
Having spotted a new swimwear trend hit the market recently, I know it was going to be huge when I saw Rosie Huntington-Whiteley style it this week. Enjoying a trip to Tokyo, the model chose to take a dip in the black and white swimsuit trend that I predict will be everywhere come summer.
Already a mainstay in the swimwear collection of influencers and celebrities, model Jasmine Tookes was also recently spotted styling the trend whilst on holiday in The Galápagos Islands. Wearing hers with a sun-shielding baseball cap, the model used the elegant swimwear trend to elevate her sea-side style.
With a dual-toned finish, the trend feels more elevated than the monotone swimsuits that typically saturate the market. With a black base, the swimsuit design features white piping or white accents that typically appear around the straps and legs of the item. It gives '90s glam, in the chicest possible way.
Cropping up across so many designer and high street retailers, black and white swimsuits are already the fastest growing trend of the summer. To shop the emerging swimsuit trend that's backed by Huntington-Whiteley, Tookes and chic influencers, read on to discover our edit of the best black and white swimsuits to shop this year.
SHOP CHIC BLACK AND WHITE SWIMSUITS
This features fully adjustable straps and a high cut leg for a '90s finish.
The black and white one piece is set to be one of the seasons biggest swimwear trends.
One shoulder swimsuits are taking off this summer.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
-
The Only 35 Swimsuits You Need to Know About in 2024
From bikinis to maillots.
By Eliza Huber
-
I'm Headed to Mexico—27 Swimsuits, Cover-Ups, and Dresses I'm Eyeing
Vacation is calling.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
Reformation Finally Launched Swimwear, and the Collection Is Pure Elegance
*Orders every suit.*
By Eliza Huber
-
I'm Starting My Swimwear Shopping Early—These 30 Chic Pieces Are in My Cart RN
Great swimwear ahead.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
Pretend I'm Your Personal Shopper and Order One of These 30 Beautiful Swimsuits
Trust me—they're stunning.
By Allyson Payer