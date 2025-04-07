The 21 Swimsuits That'll Be On Every Editor, Stylist, and Celebrity's Wishlist This Summer

By
published
in News

Laura Harrier on a boat wearing sunglasses and a leopard print bikini.

(Image credit: @lauraharrier)

It might feel too early to start planning for summer, but trust me, if you wait until the first stretch of warm days to at least buy a new bikini, I guarantee you'll find yourself sorting through the bare minimum of options—in other words, the scraps. Brands didn't just drop their 2025 swimwear collections for no reason. The data supports their decision that an early release is better, even if it still feels like winter for many people. That way, shoppers can start swimsuit season immediately once summer shows its face.

I get, though, that it's hard to set aside time to properly swimsuit shop right now. When you finally get home after being out in the cold rain all day, scouring the internet for a new bikini isn't exactly top priority. Fortunately for all of you, I scour for a living, which is how I ended up looking through all of the brand-new swimwear arrivals for 2025 on a Sunday afternoon, hand-picking the very best options for the season ahead. Below, find a curated list of what's good in the world of swimwear for summer—no long day of online shopping required.

Joy One Piece Swimsuit
Reformation
Joy One Piece Swimsuit

When Reformation dropped a similar contrast-stitching maillot last year, it sold out basically instantly. Now that this red version is available, I'd be willing to be the same thing will happen. Don't miss out.

Triangle Bikini Top
COS
Triangle Bikini Top

This brown-and-navy color combo is so 2025.

Shop the matching Tie-Side Bikini Briefs ($39).

Azores Bikini Top
Reformation
Azores Bikini Top

If you only buy one bikini before your summer vacation, make it this Sumo-colored Ref option. It's too good to pass up.

Shop the matching Elba Bikini Bottoms ($98).

MANGO, Asymmetrical Swimsuit With Metallic Detail
MANGO
Asymmetrical Swimsuit With Metallic Detail

This one-shoulder suit will be just as great styled with linen pants for dinnertime as it will on its own for the beach.

Halterneck Swimsuit
Massimo Dutti
Halterneck Swimsuit

This halter-neck one-piece is the perfect mix of old and new.

Equator Bikini Top
Tropic of C
Equator Bikini Top

Drop everything—Tropic of C just released an updated version of its celeb-favorite leopard-print bikini.

Shop the matching Praia Bikini Bottom ($90).

Wailea One Piece Swimsuit
Reformation
Wailea One Piece Swimsuit

A classic choice you can enjoy season after season.

Staud Alexis Bikini Top
Staud
Alexis Bikini Top

Oh, this one is Fun.

Shop the matching Sisley Side Tie Bikini Bottoms ($95).

Contrast Swimsuit
Massimo Dutti
Contrast Swimsuit

This one-piece looks so expensive.

Les Essentiels Mouna Triangle Bikini Top
ERES
Les Essentiels Mouna Triangle Bikini Top

ERES swimsuits are pricey, but the extremely high quality material and classic design makes them an honestly great investment.

Shop the matching Les Essentiels Malou Bikini Briefs ($210).

Perfect String Bikini Top
j.crew
Perfect String Bikini Top

After spotting (no pun intended) polka dots on the F/W 25 runways, I'm not wholly convinced I need a swimsuit option ASAP.

Shop the matching '90s No-Tie String Bikini Bottoms ($55).

Triangle Bikini Top
ZARA
Triangle Bikini Top

For a simple, low-coverage option, go with this teeny-tiny Zara pick.

Shop the matching Bikini Bottom ($36).

MANGO, Draped Bikini Top
MANGO
Draped Bikini Top

The chocolate-brown color on this set is to die for.

Shop the matching High-Waisted Draped Bikini Bottoms ($55).

Petra Seersucker Swimsuit
HUNZA G
Petra Seersucker Swimsuit

Everyone who owns a Hunza G swimsuit owns at least three of them. They're that good.

Contrast Bandeau Bikini Top
Massimo Dutti
Contrast Bandeau Bikini Top

This one's a need, not a want.

Shop the matching Contrast Bikini Bottoms ($60).

Ventitre Ribbed Halterneck Swimsuit
LIDO
Ventitre Ribbed Halterneck Swimsuit

The halter neckline on this Diana-blue one-piece is so chic. I'd absolutely wear this as a bodysuit just as often as a swimsuit.

MANGO, Striped Ribbed Bikini Top
MANGO
Striped Ribbed Bikini Top

A little striped bikini is always a good idea.

Shop the matching Striped Ribbed Bikini Bottoms ($36).

Polo Ralph Lauren Kennedy Bralette
Polo Ralph Lauren
Kennedy Bralette

The perfect mix of sporty and chic.

Shop the matching Side Tab Devin Hipster Bikini Bottoms ($75).

Monaco Bikini Top
Reformation
Monaco Bikini Top

These bottoms will double as perfect base layers for sheer vacation dresses.

Shop the matching Faro Bikini Bottoms ($88).

Agapi Floral-Appliquéd Ruched Halterneck Swimsuit
MAYGEL CORONEL
Agapi Floral-Appliquéd Ruched Halterneck Swimsuit

I don't think a prettier swimsuit exists.

MANGO, Leopard-Print Bikini Top
MANGO
Leopard-Print Bikini Top

Just do it. You know you want to.

Shop the matching Leopard Bikini Bottoms ($36).

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸