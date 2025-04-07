The 21 Swimsuits That'll Be On Every Editor, Stylist, and Celebrity's Wishlist This Summer
It might feel too early to start planning for summer, but trust me, if you wait until the first stretch of warm days to at least buy a new bikini, I guarantee you'll find yourself sorting through the bare minimum of options—in other words, the scraps. Brands didn't just drop their 2025 swimwear collections for no reason. The data supports their decision that an early release is better, even if it still feels like winter for many people. That way, shoppers can start swimsuit season immediately once summer shows its face.
I get, though, that it's hard to set aside time to properly swimsuit shop right now. When you finally get home after being out in the cold rain all day, scouring the internet for a new bikini isn't exactly top priority. Fortunately for all of you, I scour for a living, which is how I ended up looking through all of the brand-new swimwear arrivals for 2025 on a Sunday afternoon, hand-picking the very best options for the season ahead. Below, find a curated list of what's good in the world of swimwear for summer—no long day of online shopping required.
When Reformation dropped a similar contrast-stitching maillot last year, it sold out basically instantly. Now that this red version is available, I'd be willing to be the same thing will happen. Don't miss out.
This brown-and-navy color combo is so 2025.
Shop the matching Tie-Side Bikini Briefs ($39).
If you only buy one bikini before your summer vacation, make it this Sumo-colored Ref option. It's too good to pass up.
Shop the matching Elba Bikini Bottoms ($98).
This one-shoulder suit will be just as great styled with linen pants for dinnertime as it will on its own for the beach.
Drop everything—Tropic of C just released an updated version of its celeb-favorite leopard-print bikini.
Shop the matching Praia Bikini Bottom ($90).
Oh, this one is Fun.
Shop the matching Sisley Side Tie Bikini Bottoms ($95).
ERES swimsuits are pricey, but the extremely high quality material and classic design makes them an honestly great investment.
Shop the matching Les Essentiels Malou Bikini Briefs ($210).
After spotting (no pun intended) polka dots on the F/W 25 runways, I'm not wholly convinced I need a swimsuit option ASAP.
Shop the matching '90s No-Tie String Bikini Bottoms ($55).
For a simple, low-coverage option, go with this teeny-tiny Zara pick.
Shop the matching Bikini Bottom ($36).
The chocolate-brown color on this set is to die for.
Shop the matching High-Waisted Draped Bikini Bottoms ($55).
Everyone who owns a Hunza G swimsuit owns at least three of them. They're that good.
This one's a need, not a want.
Shop the matching Contrast Bikini Bottoms ($60).
The halter neckline on this Diana-blue one-piece is so chic. I'd absolutely wear this as a bodysuit just as often as a swimsuit.
A little striped bikini is always a good idea.
Shop the matching Striped Ribbed Bikini Bottoms ($36).
The perfect mix of sporty and chic.
Shop the matching Side Tab Devin Hipster Bikini Bottoms ($75).
These bottoms will double as perfect base layers for sheer vacation dresses.
Shop the matching Faro Bikini Bottoms ($88).
I don't think a prettier swimsuit exists.
Just do it. You know you want to.
Shop the matching Leopard Bikini Bottoms ($36).
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
-
I'm Craving a Beach Vacation—39 Revolve Items I Would Pack
Crochet, linen, and raffia ahead.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
I Did a Shopbop Deep Dive—These 36 Under-$300 Spring and Summer Items Get the Green Light
The only warm-weather closet refresh you need.
By Chichi Offor
-
It's True: This Is the Only Swimsuit Trend People With Expensive Taste Care About
Very chic, very cool.
By Michelle Scanga
-
I Just Found the Linen Pants Chic Women in New York, Paris, and L.A. Will Be Wearing All Summer
HBU?
By Eliza Huber
-
This Is the Next Big Trend in Watches (and I Already Tried It On)
Meet the Ingenieur Automatic 35.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Give It a Week Before Everyone With Taste Is Wearing This Elegant Pant Trend
Don't take it from me—take it from Hailey Bieber.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Know a Viral Item When I See One, and This $90 Zara Barn Jacket Set Off All My Alarm Bells
Shop, don't snooze.
By Eliza Huber
-
Calling It Early: This Will Be Summer's Biggest Sandal Trend
Easy, breezy.
By Michelle Scanga