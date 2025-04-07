It might feel too early to start planning for summer, but trust me, if you wait until the first stretch of warm days to at least buy a new bikini, I guarantee you'll find yourself sorting through the bare minimum of options—in other words, the scraps. Brands didn't just drop their 2025 swimwear collections for no reason. The data supports their decision that an early release is better, even if it still feels like winter for many people. That way, shoppers can start swimsuit season immediately once summer shows its face.

I get, though, that it's hard to set aside time to properly swimsuit shop right now. When you finally get home after being out in the cold rain all day, scouring the internet for a new bikini isn't exactly top priority. Fortunately for all of you, I scour for a living, which is how I ended up looking through all of the brand-new swimwear arrivals for 2025 on a Sunday afternoon, hand-picking the very best options for the season ahead. Below, find a curated list of what's good in the world of swimwear for summer—no long day of online shopping required.

Reformation Joy One Piece Swimsuit $148 SHOP NOW When Reformation dropped a similar contrast-stitching maillot last year, it sold out basically instantly. Now that this red version is available, I'd be willing to be the same thing will happen. Don't miss out.

COS Triangle Bikini Top $45 SHOP NOW This brown-and-navy color combo is so 2025. Shop the matching Tie-Side Bikini Briefs ($39).

Reformation Azores Bikini Top $98 SHOP NOW If you only buy one bikini before your summer vacation, make it this Sumo-colored Ref option. It's too good to pass up. Shop the matching Elba Bikini Bottoms ($98).

MANGO Asymmetrical Swimsuit With Metallic Detail $70 SHOP NOW This one-shoulder suit will be just as great styled with linen pants for dinnertime as it will on its own for the beach.

Massimo Dutti Halterneck Swimsuit $120 SHOP NOW This halter-neck one-piece is the perfect mix of old and new.

Tropic of C Equator Bikini Top $90 SHOP NOW Drop everything—Tropic of C just released an updated version of its celeb-favorite leopard-print bikini. Shop the matching Praia Bikini Bottom ($90).

Reformation Wailea One Piece Swimsuit $148 SHOP NOW A classic choice you can enjoy season after season.

Massimo Dutti Contrast Swimsuit $120 SHOP NOW This one-piece looks so expensive.

ERES Les Essentiels Mouna Triangle Bikini Top $205 SHOP NOW ERES swimsuits are pricey, but the extremely high quality material and classic design makes them an honestly great investment. Shop the matching Les Essentiels Malou Bikini Briefs ($210).

ZARA Triangle Bikini Top $36 SHOP NOW For a simple, low-coverage option, go with this teeny-tiny Zara pick. Shop the matching Bikini Bottom ($36).

MANGO Draped Bikini Top $60 SHOP NOW The chocolate-brown color on this set is to die for. Shop the matching High-Waisted Draped Bikini Bottoms ($55).

HUNZA G Petra Seersucker Swimsuit $240 SHOP NOW Everyone who owns a Hunza G swimsuit owns at least three of them. They're that good.

Massimo Dutti Contrast Bandeau Bikini Top $60 SHOP NOW This one's a need, not a want. Shop the matching Contrast Bikini Bottoms ($60).

LIDO Ventitre Ribbed Halterneck Swimsuit $219 SHOP NOW The halter neckline on this Diana-blue one-piece is so chic. I'd absolutely wear this as a bodysuit just as often as a swimsuit.

MANGO Striped Ribbed Bikini Top $40 SHOP NOW A little striped bikini is always a good idea. Shop the matching Striped Ribbed Bikini Bottoms ($36).

Polo Ralph Lauren Kennedy Bralette $95 SHOP NOW The perfect mix of sporty and chic. Shop the matching Side Tab Devin Hipster Bikini Bottoms ($75).

Reformation Monaco Bikini Top $78 SHOP NOW These bottoms will double as perfect base layers for sheer vacation dresses. Shop the matching Faro Bikini Bottoms ($88).

MAYGEL CORONEL Agapi Floral-Appliquéd Ruched Halterneck Swimsuit $360 SHOP NOW I don't think a prettier swimsuit exists.