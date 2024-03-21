Girls' Night In Is the New Going Out—Here's What to Wear

From trying on outfits and touching up makeup to blasting music while sipping on something sparkling, getting ready with friends is arguably the most fun part of the night. That's why we've been skipping the main event in favor of girls' night in. But that doesn't mean we won't get all dressed up—quite the opposite, in fact.

(Image credit: Future)

Our editors (and friends) showed us how it's done with a little help from Saks, whose selection of brands is always top-notch, with everyday ready-to-wear pieces, luxury special-occasion looks, and everything in between. Each editor styled a chic spring look perfect for a dinner or cocktail party that will have you skipping the reservation and instead texting the group chat, "Drinks at mine?"

When asked about their perfect girls' night in, editors Eliza Huber, Ana Escalante, Yusra Siddiqui, and Jasmine Fox-Suliaman all agreed on a few nonnegotiables: good food, great conversation, and of course, really great outfits. Keep scrolling to see what each of them styled from Saks for a fun and incredibly stylish night with friends.

(Image credit: Future)

"I'm always on the lookout for cool tops that require little to no effort to throw on with other wardrobe items, so when I saw this multi-way option from Toteme at Saks, I jumped at the chance to play around with it. For this occasion, I styled the strap around my neck, but you can also wear the strap around your shoulders. It's super understated and simple but also eye-catching. A night-in look for me is always going to be a bit tamer than one I'd wear out, so I threw on the top with some Citizens of Humanity Ayla Jeans (cuffed once) and Ferragamo patent-leather square-toed flats. And to go with it, I grabbed a matching black Staud bag for all my essentials. It's durable and practical because of how much it fits, but because it's patent leather, it's more evening-appropriate than something made of suede, canvas, or pebbled leather. Black is definitely my comfort color, especially at night, so this look is right up my alley." — Eliza Huber, Editor

Toteme Slip-Through Knit Top $520 SHOP NOW

Citizens of Humanity Ayla Baggy Mid-Rise Jeans $288 SHOP NOW

Staud Leather Moon Bag $295 SHOP NOW

Ferragamo Annie Patent Leather Ballet Flats $850 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Future)

"Dressing for a night in means prioritizing comfort. To me, that's slouchy knits, roomy pants, and chic shoes you can easily kick off before falling face-first on your best friend's couch. I went for something I'd naturally gravitate toward, just a bit more elevated. Instead of an oversize sweatshirt and drawstring pants, I opted for a cozy yet good-looking knit and structured yet flowy pants that make me look and feel good. After eyeing this Staud cardigan for the last few months, I knew I had to get my hands on it. Since this look felt so casual, I had to pull out my all-time favorite accessories. The T-Lock Clutch is a favorite bag among fashion people, and given its understated, cool look, I had to add it to my outfit. The Giuseppe Zanotti croc heels are another favorite of mine—plus, the rich chocolate color and pointed toe make them the ultimate statement sandal." — Ana Escalante, Assistant Editor

Staud Fitted Rib-Knit Cardigan $175 SHOP NOW

Nic + Zoe Demi Boot-Cut Ankle Pants $168 SHOP NOW

Giuseppe Zanotti Intrigio Snake-Embossed Leather Mules $795 SHOP NOW

Toteme T-Lock Leather Clutch $990 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Future)

"My ideal girls' night consists of pasta, fruity mocktails, and any romantic movie. Comfort is my priority, so these Sleeper feathered pajama pants were the first piece I eyed to begin my outfit. While I love the matching top, I thought a classic white button-down would make the outfit feel more dressed up for a dinner party. This combo is exactly what I look for in a going-out outfit—something that presents as stylish but is still comfortable to eat, laugh, and jump around in. I never thought I'd get around to the mesh-flats trend, but I fell in love with this blue pair from Loeffler Randall, and I don't think this outfit would be complete without it. I'll definitely be wearing these flats a lot more this spring." — Yusra Siddiqui, Associate Editor

Sleeper Two-Piece Party Double Pajama Set $390 SHOP NOW

Mansur Gavriel Mini Cloud Metallic Leather Clutch $595 SHOP NOW

TWP New Morning After Poplin Shirt $360 SHOP NOW

Loeffler Randall Leonie Crystal Mesh Ballet Flats $275 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Future)

"My rule of thumb is to pick one item you want to be the focal point of an outfit and work from there. For me, that item was 16Arlingon's pistachio-green satin maxi skirt with sheer sequins—it's the ideal piece to wear for a dinner party because it's comfortable but still celebratory. To ensure that the skirt was the main focus, I paired it with items that wouldn't be too distracting: a staple white T-shirt from Rag & Bone and matching metallic accessories. You should always wear at least one accessory that can start a conversation. This Cult Gaia clutch had the girls chatting." — Jasmine Fox-Suliaman, Editor

16Arlington Delta Sequined Maxi Skirt $1260 SHOP NOW

Rag & Bone Luca Slim Long-Sleeve T-Shirt $175 SHOP NOW

Cult Gaia Annika Marbled Acrylic Clutch $388 SHOP NOW