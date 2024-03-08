levi's baggy denim
Because apparel has always been a part of people's identities, it's rather difficult to discuss the culture of any time period without mentioning fashion. And while modern travel and the internet have allowed for a much broader range of style choices, fashion remains a tool of self-expression and identification today. 

Within the current U.S. fashion scene, a few trends inspired by various aspects of American culture have been on our editors' radars recently, all of which have denim at the forefront. With the help of Levi's® new collection (which includes lots of perfectly fitting denim and other wardrobe staples, by the way), three Who What Wear fashion editors each styled a spring look that represents the fashion trend that has caught their attention this year: normcore, coastal cowgirl, and modern romantic. Keep reading for a closer look at each one—and their expert styling tips, of course.

(Image credit: Future)

The first trend is a favorite among Gen Zers, but millennials including Who What Wear's editor in chief, Kat Collings, are paying attention. Normcore is arguably an anti-trend. As Collings puts it, "Normcore is inherently unfussy, with equal dashes of sporty and preppy influence and an overall focus on the casual heroes of everyday dressing. Think a baseball cap, the best-fitting pair of jeans, and a perfectly worn-in sweatshirt. Normcore is a trend that will never actually go out of style because it comprises the classic building blocks of any wardrobe."

Her look is comprised of several of the aforementioned pieces with the addition of favorite staples including a crisp white button-down, ribbed tank, and an oversize trench coat (the perfect spring layering jacket, might I add). "One thing I love about the aesthetic is that most of us already have these elevated basics in our wardrobes, so it's easy for anyone to get the look," Collings says. But she did, in fact, add some newness to her closet: these jeans. "My perfect pair of jeans is super relaxed and mid-rise, nothing too high—we're going for comfort here, but it's also important that the rear view look decent," she explains. "Length should pool just slightly at my shoes without dragging on the ground, and the wash should be a rich medium-blue color. The fit and rich, blue wash are my favorite elements of the Levi's Baggy Dad Jeans."

(Image credit: Future)

Western wear has been a part of American culture for centuries, but it's getting a new twist thanks to coastal city influences. The coastal cowgirl trend is defined by the cross section between big-city and country-girl styles. Who What Wear Fashion Director Lauren Eggertsen says achieving the coastal cowgirl aesthetic "is all about details like contrast stitching, funky hardware, and of course, noteworthy Western footwear." Her look takes on these elements, but the all-black palette feels decidedly cool and modern. And Levi's is the perfect brand to tap into this trend, as the brand's denim was originally a favorite of American cowboys.

Eggertsen's favorite aspect of this look is the denim. "Sometimes, black jeans come with a slight fade, making them read a tad gray, but this particular pair has the most intense black hue, which makes them the perfect style to dress up or down with ease," she explains. While Eggertsen says she'll wear this look for any daytime weekend activity, I'll be packing it (along with the rest of Levi's western-inspired pieces) for my upcoming trips to Colorado and Wyoming to really get into the local vibe.

(Image credit: Future)

There's been a big uptick in modern romantic dressing thanks to the recognizable style of everyone's favorite country-turned-pop music star. Channeling this look is all about tapping into a cool and current take on romantic dressing. Think less pink, fewer bows, and more flowy silhouettes, wide-leg jeans, embroidered details, and subtle floral pops. Fashion editor Anneliese Henderson channels the modern romantic style effortlessly with her wide-leg, dark-wash jeans and embroidered poplin blouse (which does come in a fun floral print, for the record). "I'm not your typical girly dresser," Henderson shares. "When finding pieces for this look, I leaned into things that brought in that feminine aesthetic without being so in your face. I loved the ruffles on the white blouse and the pleats on the dark-wash jeans. Both details created a subtle pop that just worked."

As for the jeans, Henderson admits that finding great denim can be a challenge. "A perfect pair of jeans is hard to come by, so when you do find one, you better cherish it. My perfect pair is soft but not too soft, fits my smaller waist and wider hips, and doesn't stretch out a million sizes every time I wear them!" She gravitated toward this particular Levi's pair because of its unique details, which are different from anything she currently owns. "I have so many pairs of jeans—wide leg, straight, baggy—but I don't have any with pleats. They just feel special and add that extra something that will earn me compliments on compliments."

