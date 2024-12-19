I've Been a Stylist for Over 12 Years—5 Skirts Trends I'd Highly Recommend If You're 5'3" or Under

As someone who's technically not classed as petite (I'm 5'4.5"––so 1.5 inches above the maximum height), I do however know what it's like to be on the shorter side. Finding trousers of the right length can be a nightmare, dresses can sometimes drown me and don't even get me started on knee-high boots that actually sit below the knee caps. It can be quite a minefield, but as a stylist for over 12 years, I've navigated how to pinpoint a trend that'll actually suit petites. And just like dresses, skirts can often be a bit tricky, so I'm going to breakdown the styles that'll suit those who are shorter––without having to only shop in the often limited petites sections.

Everything from animal print to suede skirts are key for winter, but if you're unsure of which lengths and styles to go for, then this is where I'm here to help. I've found the leather skirt that won't swamp a smaller frame, the one that'll work across all seasons and a classic that'll never ever fail for quite literally every occasion.

Keep going to the skirt trends for petites that'll become a mainstay in your wardrobe from here on out.

BEST SKIRT TRENDS FOR PETITES:

1. Leather A-line

Style Notes: Midi A-line skirts always look so expensive, and if you get one in luxe leather, you're only going to add to this. They look best sitting above your ankles rather than below the knee, so this works well for petites.

Shop the Look:

ARKET Panel Leather Skirt £289 SHOP NOW Big fan of this rich charcoal grey version from Arket.

Jigsaw Pleated Leather Skirt £350 SHOP NOW Simply tuck in a roll neck knit and add knee-high boots.

M&S Collection Leather Look Midi A-Line Skirt £35 SHOP NOW The high street always pulls through with brilliant faux leather versions.

ME+EM Panelled Leather Midi Skirt £550 SHOP NOW The deep berry shade is a seasonal hit.

2. Mini

Style Notes: The joy of being shorter is that no mini skirt will ever be too short on you. The downside? They could end up being too long––this is where you can either size down so they sit higher on your waist, or alternatively, find a great tailor who can adjust it for you.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Flap-Pocket Mini Skirt £87 SHOP NOW Go full heritage with the matching blazer and riding boots.

ZARA Zw Collection Short Leather Skirt £109 SHOP NOW I would add a grey cashmere knit, tights, boots and a long coat.

Reformation Carla Low Waist Skirt £128 SHOP NOW One to wear all year round.

ACNE STUDIOS Belted Asymmetric Pleated Checked Wool-Blend Mini Skirt £530 SHOP NOW Kilt skirts are everywhere right now so you'll be ticking off two trends in one.

3. Knit Maxi Skirt

Style Notes: Synonymous with cooler months, of course knit skirts are a thing right now. Not only will the weighty material keep you cosy, if you invest in a maxi style then it'll also keep you warm from waist to toes. Depending on your height, you may want to buy a style listed as a 'midi' instead of a 'maxi'.

Shop the Look:

Abercrombie Sweater Maxi Skirt £75 SHOP NOW There's also a matching knit top so you can recreate Monikh's look.

Whistles Taupe Knitted Midi Skirt £119 SHOP NOW Love this with glossy tall boots.

H&M Flared Knitted Skirt £28 SHOP NOW Winter whites always look elegant.

Sezane Marilou Skirt £135 SHOP NOW Sézane always nails knitwear of all kinds.

4. Bubble Hem

Style Notes: The bubble hem trend has made a lot of us feel nostalgic (you might remember it worn by the likes of Paris Hilton circa 2005), and it's back. Key for summer, these are also sticking around for winter. And the best part about this style is that th ruched hemline will lift the length of midi skirts to make sure they're the perfect fit.

Shop the Look:

COS Balloon-Hem Maxi Skirt £110 SHOP NOW So chic.

ZARA Dart Detail Balloon Midi Skirt £36 SHOP NOW Anything brown gets a firm yes.

MANGO Low-Rise Balloon Mini-Skirt £46 SHOP NOW Add a nice top and heels for a party outfit.

ZARA Balloon Mini Skirt £30 SHOP NOW Try it with a jumper and tights.

5. Slip Skirt

Style Notes: Who What Wear's Editor in Chief, Hannah Almassi is on the petite side, and has stayed loyal to the slip skirt. Why? Because the universally flattering style with a stretch waist is so easy to place around the waist or hips depending on the length.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Lakisha Skirt £228 SHOP NOW This colour looks so good with burgundy, brown and cream.

& Other Stories Satin Midi Skirt £67 SHOP NOW Love.

Ghost Emma Satin Midi Slip Skirt £79 SHOP NOW A classic.

RIXO ⋆ Ardith - Tiger Patchwork Black £215 SHOP NOW Animal print of all kinds is key right now.