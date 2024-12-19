I've Been a Stylist for Over 12 Years—5 Skirts Trends I'd Highly Recommend If You're 5'3" or Under

By
published
in Features

As someone who's technically not classed as petite (I'm 5'4.5"––so 1.5 inches above the maximum height), I do however know what it's like to be on the shorter side. Finding trousers of the right length can be a nightmare, dresses can sometimes drown me and don't even get me started on knee-high boots that actually sit below the knee caps. It can be quite a minefield, but as a stylist for over 12 years, I've navigated how to pinpoint a trend that'll actually suit petites. And just like dresses, skirts can often be a bit tricky, so I'm going to breakdown the styles that'll suit those who are shorter––without having to only shop in the often limited petites sections.

Everything from animal print to suede skirts are key for winter, but if you're unsure of which lengths and styles to go for, then this is where I'm here to help. I've found the leather skirt that won't swamp a smaller frame, the one that'll work across all seasons and a classic that'll never ever fail for quite literally every occasion.

Keep going to the skirt trends for petites that'll become a mainstay in your wardrobe from here on out.

1. Leather A-line

Nnenna wearing leather skirt

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: Midi A-line skirts always look so expensive, and if you get one in luxe leather, you're only going to add to this. They look best sitting above your ankles rather than below the knee, so this works well for petites.

Shop the Look:

Panel Leather Skirt
ARKET
Panel Leather Skirt

Big fan of this rich charcoal grey version from Arket.

Jigsaw Pleated Leather Skirt
Jigsaw
Pleated Leather Skirt

Simply tuck in a roll neck knit and add knee-high boots.

Leather Look Midi A-Line Skirt
M&S Collection
Leather Look Midi A-Line Skirt

The high street always pulls through with brilliant faux leather versions.

Panelled Leather Midi Skirt
ME+EM
Panelled Leather Midi Skirt

The deep berry shade is a seasonal hit.

2. Mini

Eni wearing mini skirt

(Image credit: @eniswardrobe)

Style Notes: The joy of being shorter is that no mini skirt will ever be too short on you. The downside? They could end up being too long––this is where you can either size down so they sit higher on your waist, or alternatively, find a great tailor who can adjust it for you.

Shop the Look:

Flap-Pocket Mini Skirt
& Other Stories
Flap-Pocket Mini Skirt

Go full heritage with the matching blazer and riding boots.

Zw Collection Short Leather Skirt
ZARA
Zw Collection Short Leather Skirt

I would add a grey cashmere knit, tights, boots and a long coat.

Carla Low Waist Skirt
Reformation
Carla Low Waist Skirt

One to wear all year round.

Belted Asymmetric Pleated Checked Wool-Blend Mini Skirt
ACNE STUDIOS
Belted Asymmetric Pleated Checked Wool-Blend Mini Skirt

Kilt skirts are everywhere right now so you'll be ticking off two trends in one.

3. Knit Maxi Skirt

Monikh wearing knit skirt

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: Synonymous with cooler months, of course knit skirts are a thing right now. Not only will the weighty material keep you cosy, if you invest in a maxi style then it'll also keep you warm from waist to toes. Depending on your height, you may want to buy a style listed as a 'midi' instead of a 'maxi'.

Shop the Look:

Sweater Maxi Skirt
Abercrombie
Sweater Maxi Skirt

There's also a matching knit top so you can recreate Monikh's look.

Taupe Knitted Midi Skirt
Whistles
Taupe Knitted Midi Skirt

Love this with glossy tall boots.

Flared Knitted Skirt
H&M
Flared Knitted Skirt

Winter whites always look elegant.

Marilou Skirt - Khaki - Merino Wool - Sézane
Sezane
Marilou Skirt

Sézane always nails knitwear of all kinds.

4. Bubble Hem

Lydia wearing bubble hem

(Image credit: @femmeblk)

Style Notes: The bubble hem trend has made a lot of us feel nostalgic (you might remember it worn by the likes of Paris Hilton circa 2005), and it's back. Key for summer, these are also sticking around for winter. And the best part about this style is that th ruched hemline will lift the length of midi skirts to make sure they're the perfect fit.

Shop the Look:

Balloon-Hem Maxi Skirt
COS
Balloon-Hem Maxi Skirt

So chic.

Dart Detail Balloon Midi Skirt
ZARA
Dart Detail Balloon Midi Skirt

Anything brown gets a firm yes.

Low-Rise Balloon Mini-Skirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Low-Rise Balloon Mini-Skirt

Add a nice top and heels for a party outfit.

Balloon Mini Skirt
ZARA
Balloon Mini Skirt

Try it with a jumper and tights.

5. Slip Skirt

Hannah wearing slip skirt

(Image credit: @hannahalmassi)

Style Notes: Who What Wear's Editor in Chief, Hannah Almassi is on the petite side, and has stayed loyal to the slip skirt. Why? Because the universally flattering style with a stretch waist is so easy to place around the waist or hips depending on the length.

Shop the Look:

Lakisha Skirt
Reformation
Lakisha Skirt

This colour looks so good with burgundy, brown and cream.

Satin Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
Satin Midi Skirt

Love.

Emma Satin Midi Slip Skirt
Ghost
Emma Satin Midi Slip Skirt

A classic.

Ardith - Tiger Patchwork Black
RIXO ⋆
Ardith - Tiger Patchwork Black

Animal print of all kinds is key right now.

Explore More:
Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people.When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸