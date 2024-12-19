I've Been a Stylist for Over 12 Years—5 Skirts Trends I'd Highly Recommend If You're 5'3" or Under
As someone who's technically not classed as petite (I'm 5'4.5"––so 1.5 inches above the maximum height), I do however know what it's like to be on the shorter side. Finding trousers of the right length can be a nightmare, dresses can sometimes drown me and don't even get me started on knee-high boots that actually sit below the knee caps. It can be quite a minefield, but as a stylist for over 12 years, I've navigated how to pinpoint a trend that'll actually suit petites. And just like dresses, skirts can often be a bit tricky, so I'm going to breakdown the styles that'll suit those who are shorter––without having to only shop in the often limited petites sections.
Everything from animal print to suede skirts are key for winter, but if you're unsure of which lengths and styles to go for, then this is where I'm here to help. I've found the leather skirt that won't swamp a smaller frame, the one that'll work across all seasons and a classic that'll never ever fail for quite literally every occasion.
Keep going to the skirt trends for petites that'll become a mainstay in your wardrobe from here on out.
BEST SKIRT TRENDS FOR PETITES:
1. Leather A-line
Style Notes: Midi A-line skirts always look so expensive, and if you get one in luxe leather, you're only going to add to this. They look best sitting above your ankles rather than below the knee, so this works well for petites.
Shop the Look:
The high street always pulls through with brilliant faux leather versions.
2. Mini
Style Notes: The joy of being shorter is that no mini skirt will ever be too short on you. The downside? They could end up being too long––this is where you can either size down so they sit higher on your waist, or alternatively, find a great tailor who can adjust it for you.
Shop the Look:
I would add a grey cashmere knit, tights, boots and a long coat.
Kilt skirts are everywhere right now so you'll be ticking off two trends in one.
3. Knit Maxi Skirt
Style Notes: Synonymous with cooler months, of course knit skirts are a thing right now. Not only will the weighty material keep you cosy, if you invest in a maxi style then it'll also keep you warm from waist to toes. Depending on your height, you may want to buy a style listed as a 'midi' instead of a 'maxi'.
Shop the Look:
4. Bubble Hem
Style Notes: The bubble hem trend has made a lot of us feel nostalgic (you might remember it worn by the likes of Paris Hilton circa 2005), and it's back. Key for summer, these are also sticking around for winter. And the best part about this style is that th ruched hemline will lift the length of midi skirts to make sure they're the perfect fit.
Shop the Look:
5. Slip Skirt
Style Notes: Who What Wear's Editor in Chief, Hannah Almassi is on the petite side, and has stayed loyal to the slip skirt. Why? Because the universally flattering style with a stretch waist is so easy to place around the waist or hips depending on the length.
Shop the Look:
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people.When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.
