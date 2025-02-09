It's Already Spring at Zara—9 New-In Pieces That Will Be Impossible to Find In March

If you're not someone who refreshes Zara's new-in section every single morning then I come with important news—a new collection just dropped and it might be the best I've ever seen.

Right now, the new-in section has been redefined as simply 'The New' with a concise edit of highly elevated styles that are ready to invigorate our wardrobes, and destined to sell out in no time.

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Whilst spring hasn't yet sprung, Zara is definitely ready for us to shift towards the new season as the grey skies have been replaced with bright blue washes. In response, the brand's latest collection is an array of joy-inducing shades, languid shapes contrasted with structured silhouettes, and a refined selection of accessories that are sure to fly off the shelves as quickly as they arrived.

For those ready to pack away their winter coats, a fresh wave of jackets is here in soothing shades of neutrals and butter yellow, ready to be layered up for the chill or slung over a T-shirt come spring. Tailoring continues to be as relevant as ever, and Zara is showing off its attention to detail with sharp pleats, playful shades and interesting asymmetric closures. Alongside, fluid boho styles are back in favour with eye-catching prints, bold belts and suede detailing that draw us towards easy spring days.

Ready to explore Zara's latest collection? Scroll on!

9 New-In Zara Buys That Are Sure to Sell Out First

ZARA Contrast High-Neck Jacket Zw Collection £80 SHOP NOW The easy barn jacket shape! The gingham cuff and lining details! There's so much to love about this jacket.

ZARA Leather City Bag £109 SHOP NOW Talking of highly chic pieces, this is the kind of bag no one will believe is from the high street.

ZARA Zw Collection Darted Trousers £40 SHOP NOW The best way to welcome in the warmer days? Soft butter yellow.

ZARA Bow Blouse Zw Collection £46 SHOP NOW Just look at those sleeves. That's all.

ZARA Flecked Double-Breasted Blazer £66 SHOP NOW The silhouette of this blazer feels anything but high street, from the structured shoulders to the slightly nipped waist.

ZARA Zw Collection Heavy Sateen Dress £40 SHOP NOW Wear as a mini, or take inspiration from Zara and layer over loose trousers.

ZARA Leather Babouches £40 SHOP NOW There's a distinctly designer feel to these slip ons.

ZARA Long Metallic Thread Printed Dress £50 SHOP NOW When knit dresses are too heavy, we'll all be turning to easy throw-on-and-go dresses like this.

ZARA Zw Collection Oversize Jacket £80 SHOP NOW Ready to inject joy into all your spring looks.

Shop More Excellent New-In Buys at Zara

ZARA Contrast Knit Polo Top £26 SHOP NOW Polo tops are on their way back, and this style is set apart with a double-layered effect.

ZARA Double-Breasted Blazer With Elbow Patches £66 SHOP NOW Mark my words—baby pink is about to come back in a big way. Here's how you can get ahead of its return.

ZARA Scarf With a Polka-Dot Print £18 SHOP NOW The simplest way to reinvigorate your outfits? Play with accessories like a sleek scarf.

ZARA Side Draped Top £20 SHOP NOW Bring a touch of elegance to your simple jeans with this draped top in a sleek brown shade.

ZARA Zw Collection Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Jeans £40 SHOP NOW I've been so impressed with Zara's denim collection recently, and these are sure to work hard in any wardrobe.

ZARA Suede Leather Cowboy Boots £90 SHOP NOW I've completely fallen for these brown suede cowboy boots.

ZARA Z1975 Denim Jumpsuit £50 SHOP NOW As a denim devotee, I'm a big fan of an easy denim jumpsuit.

ZARA Pack of 2 Embossed Metallic Bracelets £20 SHOP NOW When it comes to jewellery trends for 2025, more is more.

ZARA Cable Knit Polo Shirt £36 SHOP NOW Light layers can be relied on all year round.

ZARA Double Pleat Trousers With Belt £36 SHOP NOW Bring a touch of polish with these sharp pleated tailored trousers.

ZARA Split Suede Mini Tote Bag £109 SHOP NOW Zara's handbag collection has a seriously high-end feel right now.

ZARA Zw Collection Tailored Long Coat £149 SHOP NOW You'll dig out this deep burgundy coat every time the temperatures drop.

ZARA Soft Midi Dress £26 SHOP NOW An elegant black dress will work hard in any wardrobe.

ZARA Leather Sash Belt With Oval Buckle £46 SHOP NOW The easiest way to feel put together is to add a striking belt.