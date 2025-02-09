It's Already Spring at Zara—9 New-In Pieces That Will Be Impossible to Find In March

If you're not someone who refreshes Zara's new-in section every single morning then I come with important news—a new collection just dropped and it might be the best I've ever seen.

Right now, the new-in section has been redefined as simply 'The New' with a concise edit of highly elevated styles that are ready to invigorate our wardrobes, and destined to sell out in no time.

Whilst spring hasn't yet sprung, Zara is definitely ready for us to shift towards the new season as the grey skies have been replaced with bright blue washes. In response, the brand's latest collection is an array of joy-inducing shades, languid shapes contrasted with structured silhouettes, and a refined selection of accessories that are sure to fly off the shelves as quickly as they arrived.

For those ready to pack away their winter coats, a fresh wave of jackets is here in soothing shades of neutrals and butter yellow, ready to be layered up for the chill or slung over a T-shirt come spring. Tailoring continues to be as relevant as ever, and Zara is showing off its attention to detail with sharp pleats, playful shades and interesting asymmetric closures. Alongside, fluid boho styles are back in favour with eye-catching prints, bold belts and suede detailing that draw us towards easy spring days.

Ready to explore Zara's latest collection? Scroll on!

9 New-In Zara Buys That Are Sure to Sell Out First

Contrast High-Neck Jacket Zw Collection
ZARA
Contrast High-Neck Jacket Zw Collection

The easy barn jacket shape! The gingham cuff and lining details! There's so much to love about this jacket.

Leather City Bag
ZARA
Leather City Bag

Talking of highly chic pieces, this is the kind of bag no one will believe is from the high street.

Zw Collection Darted Trousers
ZARA
Zw Collection Darted Trousers

The best way to welcome in the warmer days? Soft butter yellow.

Bow Blouse Zw Collection
ZARA
Bow Blouse Zw Collection

Just look at those sleeves. That's all.

Flecked Double-Breasted Blazer
ZARA
Flecked Double-Breasted Blazer

The silhouette of this blazer feels anything but high street, from the structured shoulders to the slightly nipped waist.

Zw Collection Heavy Sateen Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Heavy Sateen Dress

Wear as a mini, or take inspiration from Zara and layer over loose trousers.

Leather Babouches
ZARA
Leather Babouches

There's a distinctly designer feel to these slip ons.

Long Metallic Thread Printed Dress
ZARA
Long Metallic Thread Printed Dress

When knit dresses are too heavy, we'll all be turning to easy throw-on-and-go dresses like this.

Zw Collection Oversize Jacket
ZARA
Zw Collection Oversize Jacket

Ready to inject joy into all your spring looks.

Shop More Excellent New-In Buys at Zara

Contrast Knit Polo Top
ZARA
Contrast Knit Polo Top

Polo tops are on their way back, and this style is set apart with a double-layered effect.

Double-Breasted Blazer With Elbow Patches
ZARA
Double-Breasted Blazer With Elbow Patches

Mark my words—baby pink is about to come back in a big way. Here's how you can get ahead of its return.

Scarf With a Polka-Dot Print
ZARA
Scarf With a Polka-Dot Print

The simplest way to reinvigorate your outfits? Play with accessories like a sleek scarf.

Side Draped Top
ZARA
Side Draped Top

Bring a touch of elegance to your simple jeans with this draped top in a sleek brown shade.

Zw Collection Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Jeans
ZARA
Zw Collection Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Jeans

I've been so impressed with Zara's denim collection recently, and these are sure to work hard in any wardrobe.

Suede Leather Cowboy Boots
ZARA
Suede Leather Cowboy Boots

I've completely fallen for these brown suede cowboy boots.

Z1975 Denim Jumpsuit
ZARA
Z1975 Denim Jumpsuit

As a denim devotee, I'm a big fan of an easy denim jumpsuit.

Pack of 2 Embossed Metallic Bracelets
ZARA
Pack of 2 Embossed Metallic Bracelets

When it comes to jewellery trends for 2025, more is more.

Cable Knit Polo Shirt
ZARA
Cable Knit Polo Shirt

Light layers can be relied on all year round.

Double Pleat Trousers With Belt
ZARA
Double Pleat Trousers With Belt

Bring a touch of polish with these sharp pleated tailored trousers.

Split Suede Mini Tote Bag
ZARA
Split Suede Mini Tote Bag

Zara's handbag collection has a seriously high-end feel right now.

Zw Collection Tailored Long Coat
ZARA
Zw Collection Tailored Long Coat

You'll dig out this deep burgundy coat every time the temperatures drop.

Soft Midi Dress
ZARA
Soft Midi Dress

An elegant black dress will work hard in any wardrobe.

Leather Sash Belt With Oval Buckle
ZARA
Leather Sash Belt With Oval Buckle

The easiest way to feel put together is to add a striking belt.

