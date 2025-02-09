It's Already Spring at Zara—9 New-In Pieces That Will Be Impossible to Find In March
If you're not someone who refreshes Zara's new-in section every single morning then I come with important news—a new collection just dropped and it might be the best I've ever seen.
Right now, the new-in section has been redefined as simply 'The New' with a concise edit of highly elevated styles that are ready to invigorate our wardrobes, and destined to sell out in no time.
Whilst spring hasn't yet sprung, Zara is definitely ready for us to shift towards the new season as the grey skies have been replaced with bright blue washes. In response, the brand's latest collection is an array of joy-inducing shades, languid shapes contrasted with structured silhouettes, and a refined selection of accessories that are sure to fly off the shelves as quickly as they arrived.
For those ready to pack away their winter coats, a fresh wave of jackets is here in soothing shades of neutrals and butter yellow, ready to be layered up for the chill or slung over a T-shirt come spring. Tailoring continues to be as relevant as ever, and Zara is showing off its attention to detail with sharp pleats, playful shades and interesting asymmetric closures. Alongside, fluid boho styles are back in favour with eye-catching prints, bold belts and suede detailing that draw us towards easy spring days.
Ready to explore Zara's latest collection? Scroll on!
9 New-In Zara Buys That Are Sure to Sell Out First
The easy barn jacket shape! The gingham cuff and lining details! There's so much to love about this jacket.
Talking of highly chic pieces, this is the kind of bag no one will believe is from the high street.
The silhouette of this blazer feels anything but high street, from the structured shoulders to the slightly nipped waist.
Wear as a mini, or take inspiration from Zara and layer over loose trousers.
When knit dresses are too heavy, we'll all be turning to easy throw-on-and-go dresses like this.
Shop More Excellent New-In Buys at Zara
Polo tops are on their way back, and this style is set apart with a double-layered effect.
Mark my words—baby pink is about to come back in a big way. Here's how you can get ahead of its return.
The simplest way to reinvigorate your outfits? Play with accessories like a sleek scarf.
Bring a touch of elegance to your simple jeans with this draped top in a sleek brown shade.
I've been so impressed with Zara's denim collection recently, and these are sure to work hard in any wardrobe.
When it comes to jewellery trends for 2025, more is more.
Bring a touch of polish with these sharp pleated tailored trousers.
You'll dig out this deep burgundy coat every time the temperatures drop.
The easiest way to feel put together is to add a striking belt.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
