I Asked A Chic French Woman What She's Buying From Zara This Month—19 Elegant Pieces She Sent Back

From puff-sleeve white blouses to straight-leg jeans and leather ballet flats, shop a chic French woman's Zara wish-list.

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Zara spring
(Image credit: Zara)

There’s something about spring that makes me want to spend money. An iced matcha on the way to work, an Aperol spritz after work, an entirely new wardrobe from Zara—the moment the sun reappears, so does the urge to refresh everything. So when the first stretch of warm weather hit this week, prompting an immediate desire to re-haul my wardrobe, I turned to my chic French friend to see what she’s buying from Zara. Unsurprisingly, her edit didn’t disappoint.

What I’ve always loved about French style is its ease. There’s no sense of overthinking, just well-chosen pieces that work. A white blouse with a subtle puff sleeve or tie detail, straight-leg denim that looks perfectly worn-in, leather ballet flats that add just enough polish. When it comes to dresses, it’s all about simple, strappy silhouettes—often maxi, always chic.

Hannah wearing the Zara skirt

Hannah wearing Zara's leather pencil skirt.

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

The edit below is built around those same principles: effortless, timeless pieces that form the foundation of a perfect spring wardrobe. Scroll to shop.

Shop The Best Zara Spring Items