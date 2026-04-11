I Asked A Chic French Woman What She's Buying From Zara This Month—19 Elegant Pieces She Sent Back

There’s something about spring that makes me want to spend money. An iced matcha on the way to work, an Aperol spritz after work, an entirely new wardrobe from Zara—the moment the sun reappears, so does the urge to refresh everything. So when the first stretch of warm weather hit this week, prompting an immediate desire to re-haul my wardrobe, I turned to my chic French friend to see what she’s buying from Zara. Unsurprisingly, her edit didn’t disappoint.
What I’ve always loved about French style is its ease. There’s no sense of overthinking, just well-chosen pieces that work. A white blouse with a subtle puff sleeve or tie detail, straight-leg denim that looks perfectly worn-in, leather ballet flats that add just enough polish. When it comes to dresses, it’s all about simple, strappy silhouettes—often maxi, always chic.
The edit below is built around those same principles: effortless, timeless pieces that form the foundation of a perfect spring wardrobe. Scroll to shop.
Shop The Best Zara Spring Items
ZARA
Poplin Shirt With Ruffles
From the puff-sleeve to the frills, this blouse feels so inherently French.
ZARA
Linen Blend Wide-Leg Trousers
Linen trouser season has commenced.
ZARA
Embroidered Beaded Slip Dress
Such a great holiday dress.
ZARA
Jeans Z1975 Straight High-Waist Long Length
Straight-leg jeans will always be timeless.
ZARA
Zw Collection Satin Shirt With Ties
Also available in a gorgeous lavender.
ZARA
Long Dots Skirt
Such a pretty polka-dot skirt.
ZARA
Embroidered Short Sleeve Blouse
Zara has hundreds of great blouses, but this is by far my favourite.
ZARA
Ballet Flats With Bow
These would add instant polish to denim.
ZARA
Cardigan With Puff Sleeves and Vents
This looks so expensive.
ZARA
Jeans Z1975 Straight High-Waist Long Length
White jeans are a spring capsule wardrobe must-have.