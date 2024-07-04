I'm On the Hunt For New Yet Timeless Summer Accessories—These 6 Are at the Top of My Wishlist

After the initial excitement of a change of season, and the enthusiasm it brings to dig out old favourites and swap the layers for linen, getting dressed everyday can begin to become a bit formulaic. We all start to gravitate towards certain dresses, sets and so on that we know look good, fit well, and suit the occasion, whether that's a day in the office or an afternoon catching up with friends at the pub. And even as I scroll through Instagram, I see my favourite tastemakers turning to the same staples time and time again. This makes sense, and is the kind of sustainable approach we should all be emulating—we don't need to be rushing every season to fill our wardrobe with new styles just because, after all. But how do these stylish faces manage to keep their daily looks feeling fresh and cool, even when rotating the same wardrobe fundamentals?

The answers is: accessories. And this season, there's an exciting slew of new trending pieces that are upgrading even the simplest outfit formulas.

After some extensive scrolling (and people watching—sorry if you caught me staring at your outfit this week), I think I've identified a few key accessory trends that are standing out this season. Some of them are fun revivals of nostalgic trends, such as the Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe-inspired silk scarves tied over the head, or the contemporary twist on the classic pearl necklace. Others are sleek styles that will certainly suit the lifelong minimalist, including sculptural cuff bracelets and the timeless raffia tote, which has been reimagined this season in a range of silhouettes and colours.

If, like me, you're looking for some fun new accessories that feel both classic and on trend, you're in luck—I've done the work for you. Scroll on to discover my top picks for the summer season.

See the Summer Accessory Trends Fashion People Are Loving Right Now:

1. Silk Scarves

Style Notes: Live out your Old Hollywood dreams this summer with help from a seriously chic silk scarf. Yes, the movie star-worthy accessory is well and truly back in style, bringing an elegant twist to almost any outfit—although we particularly rate tying it around your hair with a linen midi dress or shorts-and-vest combination. Not sure you want to go for the silver screen look? Tie yours around your neck or your handbag handle á la Jane Birkin.

RIXO Alexa in Waterblossom Ivory £50 SHOP NOW This retro floral print is perfect for summer.

COS Silk Neck Scarf £75 SHOP NOW Part of COS' collaboration with artisan Kazuki Tabata, whose artwork honours the traditional craft of Japanese shibori, this earthy toned silk scarf is big enough to wear as a top as well as a headscarf.

TOTEME Printed Cotton and Silk-Blend Scarf £170 SHOP NOW The minimalist's dream scarf.

& Other Stories Printed Square Scarf £29 SHOP NOW This would look great with a white linen set on holiday.

VALENTINO GARAVANI Two-Tone Silk-Jacquard Scarf £440 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with these colours—this scarf is so quiet luxury.

2. Pearl Jewellery

Style Notes: Forget the strands your grandmother wore, this year pearl necklaces have had a very modern update. From coquettish necklaces to sculptural earrings that are basically wearable works of art, pearl jewellery is your new season must-have.

Arket Pearl Ribbon-Tie Necklace £27 SHOP NOW Use this bow-adorned necklace to polish up even the most casual outfit.

STONE AND STRAND Initial 10-Karat Gold, Pearl and Diamond Necklace £365 SHOP NOW I love that you personalise this long pearl necklace with initials.

Completedworks Gold-Plated Pearl Earrings £265 SHOP NOW Completedworks are masters of creative jewellery, as these amazing earrings prove.

Missoma Square Pearl Statement Stud Earrings | 18ct Gold Plated/pearl £149 SHOP NOW You don't have to stick with the traditional pearl shape—these square earrings are such a cool, modern take.

Mejuri Mini Pearl Satellite Bracelet: Handcrafted in 18k Gold Vermeil | Mejuri £98 SHOP NOW For the ultimate delicate look, opt for this elegant bracelet.

3. Big Rings

Style Notes: This year, the bigger the ring, the better. Switch out delicate bands for chunky styles, whether they're elaborate or simple, a single tone or a mix of metals and adornments.

COS Double Droplet Ring £35 SHOP NOW This is sure to spark a lot of conversations.

THE YSSO Cordella Gold-Plated Ring £290 SHOP NOW A sculptural standout.

Daisy London Beloved Bold Green Onyx Band Ring 18ct Gold Plate £199 SHOP NOW This is available with other colour stones, too.

Missoma Molten Gemstone Double Stacking Ring Set | 18ct Gold Plated/chalcedony & Turquoise & Lapis £135 SHOP NOW This is perfect for summer.

& Other Stories Molten Ring £23 SHOP NOW This could easily pass for a designer creation.

4. Woven Basket Bags

Style Notes: If you invest in one bag this summer, make it a raffia tote. These woven bags are a true classic, meaning you can buy one this summer and know you'll get plenty of use out of it for years to come. Yes, they're perfect for taking to the beach, but this quiet luxury staple works just as well for weekend walks or afternoons in the pub.

DeMellier The Capri £295 SHOP NOW The trim, the leather pocket, the brown straps—I love it all.

MANGO Natural Fibre Maxi Tote Bag £50 SHOP NOW No one would guess this is a high street piece.

Whistles Toia Mini Straw Tote £75 SHOP NOW This silhouette is so cool.

LOEWE + Paula's Ibiza Small Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Tote £595 SHOP NOW Loewe woven bags are an influencer favourite, and this version from the Paula's Ibiza collection is such a fun refresh of their signature style.

TOD'S T Timeless Leather-Trimmed Raffia Shoulder Bag £2390 SHOP NOW Peak luxury.

5. Cuff Bracelets

Style Notes: Bracelets have been somewhat overlooked for the past few years, but this season it's very much back in the spotlight. This year, trendsetters are swapping their stacks of delicate chains for statement cuffs. Sculptural and sleek, these add a refined touch to breezy summer styles.

Anthropologie Asymmetrical Metal Cuff Bracelet £48 SHOP NOW This Roman-inspired cuff will go brilliantly with white linen dresses and shorts sets.

THE YSSO Artemis Gold-Plated Cuff £440 SHOP NOW The texture of this cuff is so beautiful.

MANGO Maxi-Leaf Bracelet £50 SHOP NOW Lean into the bohemian mood with this leaf bracelet.

Mejuri Dome Figure Cuff Silver £228 SHOP NOW If you just want to dip your toe in the cuff world, this more modest sculptural style is a great option.

Anthropologie Western Wavy Cuff Bracelet £48 SHOP NOW This would also look great worn high up on the arm.

6. Bead Necklaces

Style Notes: Over the past few weeks, I've spotted so many influencers swapping their layered chains for a single beaded necklace. It feels nostalgic, in the best way. If the chunky round bead style doesn't suit, opt for a more summer holiday mood design of smaller, colourful beads instead.

COS Beaded Pearl Necklace £45 SHOP NOW The ideal pearl-bead crossover.

COMPLETEDWORKS The Depths of Time Recycled Gold Vermeil Rose Quartz Necklace £245 SHOP NOW Perfect for the crystal lover.

SOPHIE BUHAI Mermaid Jade and Pearl Necklace £660 SHOP NOW This would look beautiful with a strapless maxi dress.

House of Olia Guerrera Necklace £368 SHOP NOW The gold medallion gives this necklace a Grecian feel.