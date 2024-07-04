I'm On the Hunt For New Yet Timeless Summer Accessories—These 6 Are at the Top of My Wishlist

By
published

After the initial excitement of a change of season, and the enthusiasm it brings to dig out old favourites and swap the layers for linen, getting dressed everyday can begin to become a bit formulaic. We all start to gravitate towards certain dresses, sets and so on that we know look good, fit well, and suit the occasion, whether that's a day in the office or an afternoon catching up with friends at the pub. And even as I scroll through Instagram, I see my favourite tastemakers turning to the same staples time and time again. This makes sense, and is the kind of sustainable approach we should all be emulating—we don't need to be rushing every season to fill our wardrobe with new styles just because, after all. But how do these stylish faces manage to keep their daily looks feeling fresh and cool, even when rotating the same wardrobe fundamentals?

The answers is: accessories. And this season, there's an exciting slew of new trending pieces that are upgrading even the simplest outfit formulas.

@annabelrosendahl

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

After some extensive scrolling (and people watching—sorry if you caught me staring at your outfit this week), I think I've identified a few key accessory trends that are standing out this season. Some of them are fun revivals of nostalgic trends, such as the Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe-inspired silk scarves tied over the head, or the contemporary twist on the classic pearl necklace. Others are sleek styles that will certainly suit the lifelong minimalist, including sculptural cuff bracelets and the timeless raffia tote, which has been reimagined this season in a range of silhouettes and colours.

If, like me, you're looking for some fun new accessories that feel both classic and on trend, you're in luck—I've done the work for you. Scroll on to discover my top picks for the summer season.

1. Silk Scarves

@monamali_ wearing a silk scarf and sunglasses

(Image credit: @monamali_)

Style Notes: Live out your Old Hollywood dreams this summer with help from a seriously chic silk scarf. Yes, the movie star-worthy accessory is well and truly back in style, bringing an elegant twist to almost any outfit—although we particularly rate tying it around your hair with a linen midi dress or shorts-and-vest combination. Not sure you want to go for the silver screen look? Tie yours around your neck or your handbag handle á la Jane Birkin.

Shop the Look:

Alexa in Waterblossom Ivory
RIXO
Alexa in Waterblossom Ivory

This retro floral print is perfect for summer.

Silk Neck Scarf
COS
Silk Neck Scarf

Part of COS' collaboration with artisan Kazuki Tabata, whose artwork honours the traditional craft of Japanese shibori, this earthy toned silk scarf is big enough to wear as a top as well as a headscarf.

Printed Cotton and Silk-Blend Scarf
TOTEME
Printed Cotton and Silk-Blend Scarf

The minimalist's dream scarf.

Printed Square Scarf
& Other Stories
Printed Square Scarf

This would look great with a white linen set on holiday.

Two-Tone Silk-Jacquard Scarf
VALENTINO GARAVANI
Two-Tone Silk-Jacquard Scarf

I'm obsessed with these colours—this scarf is so quiet luxury.

2. Pearl Jewellery

@isabellecoheen wearing a pearl necklace with a white dress

(Image credit: @isabellecoheen)

Style Notes: Forget the strands your grandmother wore, this year pearl necklaces have had a very modern update. From coquettish necklaces to sculptural earrings that are basically wearable works of art, pearl jewellery is your new season must-have.

Shop the Look:

Pearl Ribbon-Tie Necklace
Arket
Pearl Ribbon-Tie Necklace

Use this bow-adorned necklace to polish up even the most casual outfit.

Initial 10-Karat Gold, Pearl and Diamond Necklace
STONE AND STRAND
Initial 10-Karat Gold, Pearl and Diamond Necklace

I love that you personalise this long pearl necklace with initials.

Gold-Plated Pearl Earrings
Completedworks
Gold-Plated Pearl Earrings

Completedworks are masters of creative jewellery, as these amazing earrings prove.

Square Pearl Statement Stud Earrings | 18ct Gold Plated/pearl
Missoma
Square Pearl Statement Stud Earrings | 18ct Gold Plated/pearl

You don't have to stick with the traditional pearl shape—these square earrings are such a cool, modern take.

Mini Pearl Satellite Bracelet: Handcrafted in 18k Gold Vermeil | Mejuri
Mejuri
Mini Pearl Satellite Bracelet: Handcrafted in 18k Gold Vermeil | Mejuri

For the ultimate delicate look, opt for this elegant bracelet.

3. Big Rings

@amaka.hamelijnck wearing a big ring and chunky chain

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: This year, the bigger the ring, the better. Switch out delicate bands for chunky styles, whether they're elaborate or simple, a single tone or a mix of metals and adornments.

Shop the Look:

Double Droplet Ring
COS
Double Droplet Ring

This is sure to spark a lot of conversations.

Cordella Gold-Plated Ring
THE YSSO
Cordella Gold-Plated Ring

A sculptural standout.

Beloved Bold Green Onyx Band Ring 18ct Gold Plate
Daisy London
Beloved Bold Green Onyx Band Ring 18ct Gold Plate

This is available with other colour stones, too.

Molten Gemstone Double Stacking Ring Set | 18ct Gold Plated/chalcedony & Turquoise & Lapis
Missoma
Molten Gemstone Double Stacking Ring Set | 18ct Gold Plated/chalcedony & Turquoise & Lapis

This is perfect for summer.

Molten Ring
& Other Stories
Molten Ring

This could easily pass for a designer creation.

4. Woven Basket Bags

@anoukyve wearing a basket tote with a top and trouser set

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: If you invest in one bag this summer, make it a raffia tote. These woven bags are a true classic, meaning you can buy one this summer and know you'll get plenty of use out of it for years to come. Yes, they're perfect for taking to the beach, but this quiet luxury staple works just as well for weekend walks or afternoons in the pub.

Shop the Look:

The Capri
DeMellier
The Capri

The trim, the leather pocket, the brown straps—I love it all.

Natural Fibre Maxi Tote Bag
MANGO
Natural Fibre Maxi Tote Bag

No one would guess this is a high street piece.

Toia Mini Straw Tote
Whistles
Toia Mini Straw Tote

This silhouette is so cool.

+ Paula's Ibiza Small Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Tote
LOEWE
+ Paula's Ibiza Small Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Tote

Loewe woven bags are an influencer favourite, and this version from the Paula's Ibiza collection is such a fun refresh of their signature style.

T Timeless Leather-Trimmed Raffia Shoulder Bag
TOD'S
T Timeless Leather-Trimmed Raffia Shoulder Bag

Peak luxury.

5. Cuff Bracelets

@nnennaechem wearing a cuff bracelet with a strapless maxi dress

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: Bracelets have been somewhat overlooked for the past few years, but this season it's very much back in the spotlight. This year, trendsetters are swapping their stacks of delicate chains for statement cuffs. Sculptural and sleek, these add a refined touch to breezy summer styles.

Shop the Look:

Asymmetrical Metal Cuff Bracelet
Anthropologie
Asymmetrical Metal Cuff Bracelet

This Roman-inspired cuff will go brilliantly with white linen dresses and shorts sets.

Artemis Gold-Plated Cuff
THE YSSO
Artemis Gold-Plated Cuff

The texture of this cuff is so beautiful.

Maxi-Leaf Bracelet
MANGO
Maxi-Leaf Bracelet

Lean into the bohemian mood with this leaf bracelet.

Dôme Figure Cuff
Mejuri
Dome Figure Cuff Silver

If you just want to dip your toe in the cuff world, this more modest sculptural style is a great option.

Western Wavy Cuff Bracelet
Anthropologie
Western Wavy Cuff Bracelet

This would also look great worn high up on the arm.

6. Bead Necklaces

@smythsisters wearing a bead necklace with a tank top

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: Over the past few weeks, I've spotted so many influencers swapping their layered chains for a single beaded necklace. It feels nostalgic, in the best way. If the chunky round bead style doesn't suit, opt for a more summer holiday mood design of smaller, colourful beads instead.

Shop the Look:

Beaded Pearl Necklace
COS
Beaded Pearl Necklace

The ideal pearl-bead crossover.

The Depths of Time Recycled Gold Vermeil Rose Quartz Necklace
COMPLETEDWORKS
The Depths of Time Recycled Gold Vermeil Rose Quartz Necklace

Perfect for the crystal lover.

Mermaid Jade and Pearl Necklace
SOPHIE BUHAI
Mermaid Jade and Pearl Necklace

This would look beautiful with a strapless maxi dress.

Guerrera Necklace
House of Olia
Guerrera Necklace

The gold medallion gives this necklace a Grecian feel.

Leeada Beaded Charm Choker
Leeada Jewelry
Leeada Beaded Charm Choker

Guaranteed to brighten up any summer ensemble.

Explore More:
Bracelets
Jess Kelham-Hohler
Freelance Fashion Editor

Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸