Fashion people all agree: a complete wardrobe is built on elevated basics—you know, versatile essentials that make mixing and matching effortless. The style setters I know also agree that J.Crew, Reformation, and COS are three standout retailers that stock these forward yet wearable essentials.
I scrolled through the new arrivals to curate an edit of spring and summer staples that could be styled with a range of different types of pieces. Yes, I'm referring to the coveted J.Crew drawstring pants (cute with a tee or button-up shirt), on-trend tops (ahem, baseball tee), transitional jackets, and more.
J.Crew
You'll get so much wear out of these pants.
J.Crew
Perfect-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt
As the name states, a perfect tee.
J.Crew
Featherweight Ribbed Cashmere Short-Sleeve Sweater-Polo
Cute with everything from a skirt to jeans.
J.Crew
Capri Pant in Four-Season Stretch
A nice pair of white jeans.
J.Crew
Cotton-Blend V-Neck Pullover Sweater
Great for transitional weather.
J.Crew
Pencil Midi Skirt in Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
Audrey Jelly Thong Sandals in Leather
New go-to sandals, anyone?
J.Crew
Garçon Classic Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen
This shirt style is so popular.
Reformation
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
Dress these pants up or down.