I Just Know the Fashion Crowd Will Want to Mix and Match These New Arrivals From J.Crew, Reformation, and COS

Including the pants everyone is wearing.

Bobby Schuessler's avatar
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creative director of j.crew
(Image credit: @olympiamarie)
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Fashion people all agree: a complete wardrobe is built on elevated basics—you know, versatile essentials that make mixing and matching effortless. The style setters I know also agree that J.Crew, Reformation, and COS are three standout retailers that stock these forward yet wearable essentials.

I scrolled through the new arrivals to curate an edit of spring and summer staples that could be styled with a range of different types of pieces. Yes, I'm referring to the coveted J.Crew drawstring pants (cute with a tee or button-up shirt), on-trend tops (ahem, baseball tee), transitional jackets, and more.

J.Crew

Reformation