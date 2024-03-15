Editors Agree These 16 Stylish Picks Will Cure a Boring Wardrobe
Sponsor Content Created With Free People
From time to time, we all enter a dreaded style rut that sneaks up out of nowhere. Luckily, our editors found a reliable source that always cures this fashion dilemma: Free People. The brand's latest This Is Free People campaign features a slew of its most-loved styles including on-trend barrel jeans, bohemian-inspired separates, and effortless striped bottoms. And to top it off, the star of the campaign is Tina Kunakey, who happens to be one of our all-time favorite models. (It's safe to say we're fangirling.) Take a look at our favorite 16 pieces from the collection—we promise they're anything but boring.
Raina Mendonça is an associate fashion editor on the branded content team at sister titles Who What Wear and Marie Claire. Previously, Raina was an editorial assistant at goop.com. When she’s not writing, you’ll find her crafting new playlists, exploring Los Angeles, or making a cup of English breakfast tea.
