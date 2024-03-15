Editors Agree These 16 Stylish Picks Will Cure a Boring Wardrobe

Sponsor Content Created With Free People

free people
(Image credit: Free People)
Raina Mendonça
By Raina Mendonça
published

From time to time, we all enter a dreaded style rut that sneaks up out of nowhere. Luckily, our editors found a reliable source that always cures this fashion dilemma: Free People. The brand's latest This Is Free People campaign features a slew of its most-loved styles including on-trend barrel jeans, bohemian-inspired separates, and effortless striped bottoms. And to top it off, the star of the campaign is Tina Kunakey, who happens to be one of our all-time favorite models. (It's safe to say we're fangirling.) Take a look at our favorite 16 pieces from the collection—we promise they're anything but boring.

Fp One Matilda Tie Tank
FP One
Matilda Tie Tank

We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
We The Free
Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans

We the Free Suzy Linen Jacket
We The Free
Suzy Linen Jacket

We the Free Petal Pusher Tee
We The Free
Petal Pusher Tee

Ultraviolet Dress
Free People
Ultraviolet Dress

Embroidered National Sport Tee
Ragabond
Embroidered National Sport Tee

Get Free Striped Pull-On Shorts
Free People
Get Free Striped Pull-On Shorts

Daylight Cami
Intimately
Daylight Cami

Bohemian Nights Half Slip
Intimately
Bohemian Nights Half Slip

We the Free Sunfade Crewneck
We The Free
Sunfade Crewneck

Hudson Canyon Stripe Pants
Free People
Hudson Canyon Stripe Pants

Slouchy Carryall
FP Collection
Slouchy Carryall

Bop Around Romper
Free People
Bop Around Romper

Olivia Dress
Free People
Olivia Dress

Callista Printed Shorts
Free People
Callista Printed Shorts

We the Free Ever Had Tee
We The Free
Ever Had Tee

Explore More:
Free People
Raina Mendonça
Raina Mendonça
Associate Fashion Editor, Branded Content

Raina Mendonça is an associate fashion editor on the branded content team at sister titles Who What Wear and Marie Claire. Previously, Raina was an editorial assistant at goop.com. When she’s not writing, you’ll find her crafting new playlists, exploring Los Angeles, or making a cup of English breakfast tea.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸