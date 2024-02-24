I Tried On Dozens of Designer Jackets for Spring, But these 7 Were Really Worth Every Penny

It may only be my second year as Who What Wear's fashion editor, but I'd like to think that in that time I've managed to fit in quite a bit of experience when it comes to luxury shopping. Often my role requires me to uncover new trends, put together edits of new-in pieces, and to spot a cult hero at fifty paces, but my own personal goal for 2024 is to invest in forever pieces that really go the distance. Of course, fun and exciting buys have a special place too, but when it comes to recommending where you spend your hard earned money, my focus is solely on the kind of item I hope will work the hardest in your wardrobe without the need to replace them.



With that in mind, I set about searching for what I think is the most sensible purchase right now—the perfect spring jacket. As the weather starts to get milder, it's far too warm for our thick winter coats, but far too cold for no outerwear at all, so a lightweight but practical jacket is a particularly sound investment. From leather jackets to car coats, I searched high and low for the designer pieces that I would really buy if I were on the hunt for something to last me several years (and budget was no object). So, if you're ready to see what made the cut, keep scrolling to see the spring jackets that this editor really rates for spring 2024.

1. Toteme Leather Collar Barn Jacket

(Image credit: @remyfarrell)

Style Notes: Starting with the jacket that easily takes first position, it's no surprise that Toteme scores extremely highly on this list as they have a track record for crowd-pleasing coats. This cool, crisp barn jacket is perfect for spring given how light it is, and it gets extra points for being oversized and roomy enough to fit a chunky jumper underneath for the days you might need it. I'm a UK 12 and the jacket I tried on is is the equivalent of a UK 8 showing you just how generously proportioned this coat really is, and there is something about the putty colour and minimal detailing that makes this feel like a chic upgrade from my usual trench. Just imagine how good this will look with jeans and chunky boots, or a white summer dress and ballet pumps.

Toteme Leather-Collar Cotton Barn Jacket Pebble £1030 SHOP NOW

2. Frankie Shop Quilted Ripstop Jacket

(Image credit: @remyfarrell)

Style Notes: It might not be brand new but, but this bestseller keeps doing the rounds for very good reason (and I knew I was onto a winner when I bumped into someone wearing it as soon as I left the store). Like the Toteme, it's oversized, unlike the Toteme, it's truly massive, but I found comfort in the squishy duvet-ness of of fluffy, cloud-like jacket. And before you ask, it's not packed full of down so you won't overheat, it's more like the kind of layer you could throw on now over a t-shirt and be the perfect temperature. Torn between the cream and the green, and opting for green as the most sensible option, everyone should get to wear this jacket on a bracing, chilly walk at least once in their lives. We told you the country jacket would be everywhere in 2024.

The Frankie Shop Quilted Padded Ripstop Jacket £246 SHOP NOW

3. Raey Boxy Suede Jacket

(Image credit: @remyfarrell)

Style Notes: All you need utter are the words "suede" and "Raey" and I'm already on board, such is the draw of MATCHESFASHION's in-house brand. Straight on the money with a luxurious suede jacket that went live back in autumn, it's sticking around for spring too for those who didn't get snap it up the first time around. Those who love boxy shapes and tailored blazers will appreciate the dressier finish of this jacket, and although I tried it on over a black tank and maxi skirt, I'd be tempted to wear this with blue jeans and a white vest (as seen on the model). Sure, it might be best for spells of rain, but the pleasingly weighty fabric is strong protection against the wind and cold.

Raey Boxy Suede Tailored Jacket £895 SHOP NOW

4. House of Sunny Woven Bomber Jacket

(Image credit: @remyfarrell)

Style Notes: If you love bright colours and tongue-in-cheek design, you'll already be well acquainted with House of Sunny, and the brand's Instagrammble pieces are just what we need for a dopamine hit after a dark and dreary winter. Having spent so long in, well, long coats, there is something so freeing about this cool-girl varsity jacket (I sized up for a little extra slouch). In my head this is the kind of sporty, effortless jacket that would look so cool with the preferred uniform of the off-duty A-lister, i.e a tank top, leggings, and retro trainers. Oh, and don't forget some all-black sunnies. As the most modestly priced jacket on the list, this is worth its weight in cost-per-wear alone.

House Of Sunny Free Falling Contrast-Sleeved Woven Jacket £195 SHOP NOW

5. Kassl Editions Brushed Wool Jacket

(Image credit: @remyfarrell)

Style Notes: When I thought about what would make the ideal spring jacket, this is what I had in mind. A versatile, season-less, anti-trend jacket that doesn't rely on pastels or florals, and will ground floaty dresses and pretty separates. It might be wool, but it definitely isn't a winter coat (its thinner than it looks), but the strokeably soft texture is why it makes the top five at all. Chic, sleek and sophisticated, this jacket is the kind of outfit-elevating wonder that makes the outerwear the hero of the entire look. Just be careful while sipping coffee.

Kassl Editions Brushed-Wool Jacket £610 SHOP NOW

6. Raey Single Breasted Blazer

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: A blazer might not be quite as substantial as leather or suede but its the perfect layer to wear now under a trench coat and on it's own come summer. Nothing says "spring" quite like this happy shade of yellow and although the full suit is well worth seeing, I'd be happy enough to walk away with just the jacket to wear again over dresses and t-shirts with long skirts. The incredible fit is everything here—those shoulders! Another exceptionally tailored piece from Raey, good enough to want to trade in your Frankie Shop Gelso blazer.

Raey Single-Breasted Extended Shoulder Jacket £595 SHOP NOW

7. Notable Mention: Marni Leather Jacket

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: I loved this jacket from the moment I saw it, and unlike bulky biker jackets, it's the kind of soft, flexible leather that doesn't feel cumbersome or restrictive (meaning no spells of overheating). Unfortunately, the moment it came to writing up this review, I couldn't find this jacket anywhere online. Not Selfridges (where I found it IRL), not the Marni website, and most puzzlingly, not the runway either, so for now I consider this a notable mention and as soon as it lands, you can bet I'll be back to let you know. Instead I've chosen to share a similar favourite from the brand below, and, you can keep scrolling to see more of my favourite designer picks for the sunnier months ahead.

Marni Two-Toned Contrast-Stitch Regular-Fit Leather Jacket £2195 SHOP NOW

Shop the Best Designer Jackets for Spring

Celine Chelsea Jacket in Cashmere Bouclette Natté £3550 SHOP NOW Pure cashmere perfection courtesy of Celine.

Loewe Balloon Jacket in Cotton £1950 SHOP NOW You won't find a silhouette like this on the high street.

Polo Ralph Lauren Patch-Pocket Denim Jacket £350 SHOP NOW How to make denim jackets feel premium.

Prada Triangle Logo-Plaque Quilted Re-Nylon Jacket £2350 SHOP NOW Even Prada is in on the quilted jacket trend.

Citizens of Humanity Renata Cropped Denim Jacket £390 SHOP NOW A strong case for white denim.

JW Anderson Neutral Cropped Trench Jacket £690 SHOP NOW Like your regular trench, but better,

Victoria Bekcham Cropped Shell Bomber Jacket £850 SHOP NOW Such a cool shade of green.

ShuShu/Tong Brown Pointed Jacket £845 SHOP NOW It just wouldn't be spring without some gingham.

Rixo Sunday - Petal Embroidery Navy £275 SHOP NOW This has been on my wishlist for months.

Rejina Pyo Johanna Wool-Blend Blazer £651 SHOP NOW Workwear needn't ever be boring again.