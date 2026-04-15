Okay, This New Shopbop Line Has Such Cute Items (Stylish People Will Love)

A collab with Mally K. Goldman!

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Le Bop
(Image credit: Shopbop)

Shopbop is a staple retailer for every stylish person I know. Ahem, it's one I regularly turn to for my wardrobe. In fact, I just bought these Tibi pants. Well, Shopbop's in-house label, Le Bop, is also a favorite. The line offers elevated and modern pieces that are highly wearable. In fact, Le Bop just collaborated with influencer Mally K. Goldman on a capsule collection that's chic, relaxed, and cool—all pieces that align with her style. "I’d describe my style as classic, relaxed, and timeless, with a beachy, West Coast feel. I grew up on the East Coast, so there’s always been that foundation of more polished, traditional dressing, but over time it’s softened into something easier and more effortless," Goldman said.

The collection features everything from adorable dresses to cute jackets—items that would seamlessly work into a curated spring and summer wardrobe. "These are exactly the types of pieces that make up my spring and summer capsule wardrobe. Mini and midi dresses, lightweight cotton pants, and skirts, easy tees, sets, and layers you can throw on without overthinking. Everything feels effortless but still put together," Goldman explained. Below you'll see how Goldman styles the pieces in California. And yes, you can shop the pieces too.

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Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Market Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent 10 years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises.