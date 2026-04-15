Okay, This New Shopbop Line Has Such Cute Items (Stylish People Will Love)

Shopbop is a staple retailer for every stylish person I know. Ahem, it's one I regularly turn to for my wardrobe. In fact, I just bought these Tibi pants. Well, Shopbop's in-house label, Le Bop, is also a favorite. The line offers elevated and modern pieces that are highly wearable. In fact, Le Bop just collaborated with influencer Mally K. Goldman on a capsule collection that's chic, relaxed, and cool—all pieces that align with her style. "I’d describe my style as classic, relaxed, and timeless, with a beachy, West Coast feel. I grew up on the East Coast, so there’s always been that foundation of more polished, traditional dressing, but over time it’s softened into something easier and more effortless," Goldman said.
The collection features everything from adorable dresses to cute jackets—items that would seamlessly work into a curated spring and summer wardrobe. "These are exactly the types of pieces that make up my spring and summer capsule wardrobe. Mini and midi dresses, lightweight cotton pants, and skirts, easy tees, sets, and layers you can throw on without overthinking. Everything feels effortless but still put together," Goldman explained. Below you'll see how Goldman styles the pieces in California. And yes, you can shop the pieces too.
Le Bop X Mally K. Goldman
Bristol Midi Dress
Le Bop X Mally K. Goldman
Kenter Crew Neck Sweatshirt
Le Bop X Mally K. Goldman
Carey Skirt
Le Bop X Mally K. Goldman
Colony Pullover
One of those pullovers you'll want to live in.
Le Bop X Mally K. Goldman
Colony Pants
Le Bop X Mally K. Goldman
Sunset Tee
You'll wear this tee all the time.
Le Bop X Mally K. Goldman
Mally Jacket
The perfect transitional jacket.
Le Bop X Mally K. Goldman
Canon Mini Dress
Darling for spring and summer.
Le Bop X Mally K. Goldman
Montana Button Down
Wear this top on its own or as a set.
Le Bop X Mally K. Goldman
Montana Pants
Here are the coordinating pants.
Le Bop X Mally K. Goldman
Beverly Tee