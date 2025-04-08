I Tried on the 12 Posse Pieces Everyone Wants Right Now—Here's How They Fit

If someone told me to name the five brands I'd wear for the rest of my days if I could only wear five brands, I'd name Posse without hesitation. The Sydney, Australia-based brand has developed a cult following since its debut in 2016. At this point, each new monthly drop sets off a frenzy among its devoted shoppers. And now that major retailers like Shopbop, Net-a-Porter, Mytheresa, and Moda Operandi carry the brand, its profile continues to rise and gain new fans.

I've been adding Posse pieces to my wardrobe each season for several years now and am consistently impressed with the quality and timelessness of every item I invest in. I'm pretty sure I've said this every season since the brand first came on my radar, but I think this one is the best yet. The spring 2025 drop is so good that I did the logical thing that any fashion editor who loves a try-on story would do when given the chance, and tried on some of the most popular pieces from the collection. And I say this without any hyperbole: They're even better IRL.

I'm constantly scouring the internet to see how an item looks on shoppers who aren't models when deciding whether or not to order something, and I don't think I'm alone in that, so I hope my try-on is appreciated. Now that I've seen all of these Posse It items in person, I can confirm that the fit is spot-on, and one of the lovely things about Posse is the fabrics that it uses. Everything I tried was made of linen or cotton and nothing was stiff or scratchy in the least. And as you can see, the prints and colors are stunning and everything can be mixed and matched. I could go on but you probably want me to get to it, so without further ado, keep scrolling to see how some of the stand-outs from Posse's spring collection look on, and shop them for yourself before they're sold out for good.

Posse Matilda Gilet and Aurelia Shorts

Posse has played a big part in the longline vest trend, and this season, they've taken things up a notch and added a pretty ruffled detail at the pockets. And the bright poppy red hue is stunning. There's an adjustable belt at the back for the perfect fit. I wouldn't size up in this style.

The bloomer shorts are a style that Posse first released last year and they were understandably quick to sell out. I don't typically wear ultra-short shorts but these are so flattering and easy to style. (For reference, I'm 5'4".) For spring, they've released them in even more colors and prints, but my black-and-white gingham pair is still shoppable.

Sizes worn: S in the vest and shorts

Posse Coby Strapless Dress

I tend to avoid maxi dresses as I feel like they have the tendency to swallow me, but Posse's are the exception. There's something about the proportions that just work, even though I'm on the petite side. This is one of those dresses that can easily be dressed up or down, making it a great option to pack for spring and summer vacations. (Also, it's extremely comfortable.)

Size worn: XS

Posse

If this set is still available in your size, consider yourself lucky. It's sellling out everywhere. When it's hot outside and I don't know what to wear, this is what I'm going to be reaching for—guaranteed. The cropped, boxy top looks so chic with the high-waist shorts, which have a flattering dolphin hem. Also, can I point out again how good Posse's rich red linen is?

Sizes worn: XS in the top and S in the shorts

Posse Antoinette Tie Top and Skirt

I actually gasped the first time I saw this set—it's that good. The antique-inspired embroidery is elegant and special, which sets them apart from every other white midi skirt and strapless top on the market. The material they're made of is called cotton sheeting, and it's as soft as a pair of expensive sheets, as the name implies. (Also, I can't wait to try the top with jeans.)

Sizes worn: S in the top and XS in the skirt

Posse Lena Shirt

The airy shirt is so special. The softly striped fabric, oversized fit, and ruffles at the sleeve were all I needed to decide I needed it in my life. It's super versatile and I could easily see myself wearing it as a swimsuit cover-up, tucked into jeans, or as I wore it here (with Posse's Mason shorts, another favorite of mine that I ordered the moment I laid eye on them).

Size worn: XS

Posse Alice Mini Dress

The Alice Mini Dress is one of Posse's signature styles, so I was thrilled to get to try it—especially in this fun polka dot print. This is the top of dress that you could wear with everything from flat sandals to sneakers to heels, making it a very versatile investment. While some shift dresses are shapeless, this one nips in a bit at the waist, and the box neckline is chic and modern. And pockets on a dress are always a welcome feature in my book. I give it a 10 out of 10.

Size worn: XS

Posse Alice Mini Skirt

If you've been searching for the perfect white linen mini skirt, this is it. But surprise—it's actually a skort! It's not see-through in the least, and it has pockets (love) and a flattering high-waist fit. It's part of Posse's new L'Essentials collection, which is comprised of every perfect timeless basics your spring and summer wardrobe could need. It also comes in black, which I think I might not be able to pass up either. (FYI: I paired it with my Posse Emma Vest, which is a staple not to be passed up.)

Size worn: S

Posse Rio Top and Perri Shorts

I was initially drawn to this linen top because of the color and the pretty vintage-inspired buttons. When I saw that there were matching shorts, I was sold. The top (which will look good with so many other things in my wardrobe) has a boxy, slightly cropped fit, and the A-line shorts are easy and elegant. Spring dressing doesn't get chicer and simpler than this. (Also, one more shout-out to how supreme Posse's linen is.)

Sizes worn: XS in the top and S in the shorts

