My mom and I can walk into the same store and leave with nothing in common. I'll be holding an edgy leather jacket, and she's three racks over in eyeing a classic pair of gold hoops. We've shopped together long enough that I can call her picks before she even touches the hanger, and she can do the same to me. Although we can disagree on a lot of items, we do occasionally find common ground and gifting is one of those places that we agree. Especially in the midst of Black Friday season.
So when Nordstrom's Cyber Week sale started, I gave us a challenge: find gifts we'd both happily wrap. A few debates got heated, but we ended up with a list that works for the classic dresser and the more daring one in your life. It's all on sale right now, so I wouldn't wait long.
Her Picks:
ST. JOHN
Multicolor Check Tweed Sheath Dress
Tweed is my mom's love language, and this is the dress she'd wear to every holiday dinner on the calendar.
COS
Collarless Wool-Twill Coat
A collarless wool coat is the kind of clean, classic outerwear she reaches for every winter.
Rothy's
The Double Bit Driver
Comfort is non-negotiable for my mom, and this driving loafer checks that box without looking sporty.
Nordstrom
Cashmere Blend Assorted 2-Pack Crew Socks
Two cashmere crewnecks that arrive already boxed, which my mom sees as a major gifting win.
Treasure & Bond
Cable Stitch Pom Beanie
A cable-knit pom beanie is the cozy kind of classic she'll wear on every winter walk.
UGG®
Tasman Ii Slipper
She'd happily live in these slippers all season, from the couch to the coffee shop.
DÔEN
Henri Organic Cotton Voile Top
She lives in blouses like this.
Bombas
Sunday Faux Shearling Slipper
Any shearling slipper made her list.
Tory Burch
Field Sneaker
A bold sneaker with a subtle logo is her idea of a good gift.
My Picks:
Steve Madden
Ronie Leather Loafer
A pointed penny loafer is classic enough for me.
Open Edit
Long Sleeve Polo Sweater
A polo sweater looks a little retro in just the right way.
Thread & Supply
Stretch Cotton Twill Chore Coat
A barn coat is the easy layer to throw on for weekend errands.
Tory Burch
The Eleanor Crystal Bracelet Watch
This watch is pretty enough to wear as a bracelet.
Reformation
Santino Knit Top
A boat-neck knit top is the simple layer to wear this winter with jeans on repeat.
LESET
The Margo Tee
A fun twist on the tee I've been wearing every day.
Tory Burch
Mellow Mule
A soft slip-on I'd wear around the house or out to brunch.
Lafayette 148 New York
Charles Cotton & Linen Wide Leg Pants
My Mom does swear by a good wide-leg trouser, but this one is my pick.
7 For All Mankind
Calie Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
A straight-ankle jean I'd wear with loafers, sneakers, or boots depending on the day.
Princess Polly
Brieanna Cropped Trench Coat
Anything under $100 on sale is going in my cart.
Vince
Cameron Genuine Shearling Boot
Sleek enough for dinner and warm enough for a New York winter.
UGG®
Tazzette Genuine Shearling Collar Slipper
I keep seeing these on my feed, and one wear explains why.
Reformation
Olina Wide Leg Cropped Pants
The pant trend I'm into right now.
Jeffrey Campbell
Fathom Flat
These flats are too edgy for my Mom but perfect for me.
All in Favor
Stretch Faux Suede Bomber Jacket
A suede bomber gives an instant vintage feel.
Sam Edelman
Summer Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump
Kitten heels are my everyday shoe right now, finding one with a Cyber Week price tag is a real win.
Where we agree:
MOTHER
The Hustler Roller Sneaker Flare Leg Jeans
The full flare is the real selling point for us both on these jeans.
Rains
The Dry High Waterproof Rain Boot
Rain boots can be cool, and this glossy pair is proof.
Free People
Quick Step Drawstring Flare Track Pants
Track pants are having a moment.
WAYF
X Rose Lola Bleecker Bouclé Jacket
This is the playful take that helps us meet in the middle on tweed.
Treasure & Bond
Favorite T-Shirt
A relaxed cotton tee at under $20 is an easy one to buy in multiples this time of year.
L'AGENCE
Tyler Silk Blouse
A silk blouse that goes from work to dinner. I'd wear it with leather pants all holiday season.
WAYF
X Rose Lola Lucille Minidress
A black minidress with feather trim is my holiday party uniform this year.
Treasure & Bond
Scallop Wool & Cashmere Cardigan
A ruffle-trim cardigan is the sweet, slightly unexpected knit everyone needs.
Nike
Essentials W Barrel Pants
Barrel-leg track pants are the comfy option I'd actually wear on a flight.
Madewell
V-Neck Lace Cotton Blend Tank
This is something I'd gift to my Mom to make her match my personal style.
7 For All Mankind
The Slim Slim Straight Jeans
A slim straight jean is a denim shape my mom and I both agree on.
NAADAM
Lightweight Cashmere Quarter Zip Sweater
A cashmere quarter zip is cozy enough for her and cool enough for me.
Beyond Yoga
Rest Day Waffle Stitch Wrap Cardigan
A waffle-knit wrap cardigan for lazy Sundays is something we can both get behind.
Rothy's
The Teddy Slipper
We can debate a lot of things, but never a teddy slipper.
Nordstrom
Draped Cowl Neck Halter Top
A cowl-neck halter looks dressy for the holidays without trying too hard, so it made both of our lists.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.