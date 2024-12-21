Mango's New Drop Will Make You Feel Like a Parisian It Girl
It's all about leopard print.
Of all the collections, I am most impressed by Mango’s new-in section, as the on-site styling gives me so many ideas for how to get dressed right now. The overall aesthetic looks like it has been inspired by French It girls’ Instagram feeds. Leopard print is worn in an effortless fashion that is less "mob wife" and more "Parisian local in the 3rd arrondissement."
Animal prints have been a staple for French style icons such as Lou Doillon, Brigitte Bardot, and Vogue France's former editor Carine Roitfeld, and they tend to be styled as one statement piece with the rest kept quite simple. On Mango, a gray crewneck sweater is layered over a white tee, which creeps out at the bottom and is paired with a leopard pencil skirt and slingback heels. We would bet that the mood board included at least a handful of French Instagrammers. Other key pieces from the collection include a single-breasted coat with a matching miniskirt and a calf-skimming dress with ruching along the waist. Both have a laidback '90s look.
Jenna Lyons once said that leopard print is neutral, and we have to agree with her, as these pieces all have classic, pared-back silhouettes that make them appealing to minimalists and maximalists alike. Keep scrolling to see our favorite pieces from the collection.
More From the Collection
Riding boots are having a moment, and these look particularly elevated.
The detailing along the trim makes this more than just a simple cardigan.
Either wear alone or with the matching tailored pants as a full suit.
-
From Barranquilla to Milan, Colombian Fashion Weaves a Rich Tapestry of Personal Culture—Inside the Atelier of Francesca Miranda
By Ana Escalante
-
After 15 Years as a Fashion Writer, I Know These Free Style Tweaks Will Make a Big Impact
How to give your wardrobe a new lease on life.
By Emma Spedding
-
I'm a Professional Revolve Shopper—31 Elegant Dresses, Basics, and Coats I'm Eyeing From the Cyber Monday Sale
I guarantee you'll love them.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
4 Dated Sweater Trends I'm Purging From My Small NYC Closet by the Year's End
And the chic knitwear I'm making room for.
By Natalie Cantell
-
36 Black Dresses From Zara, Mango, and J.Crew That'll Rake In the Compliments
Can't go wrong.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Sofia Richie Grainge Just Wore 2025's Most-Wanted Sweater Trend
Elegant, not frumpy.
By Eliza Huber
-
Walmart's Cyber Monday Fashion Finds Are So Good—I'd Prioritize These 30 Chic Sale Items
I'm officially a Walmart fashion fan.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I Just Found the Chicest Sweaters, Coats, and Boots From Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale—Enjoy
These finds will sell out by December 1.
By Nikki Chwatt