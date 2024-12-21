Mango's New Drop Will Make You Feel Like a Parisian It Girl

It's all about leopard print.

Mango gray sweater and leopard print skirt
(Image credit: Mango)
Emma Spedding
By
published
in News

Of all the collections, I am most impressed by Mango’s new-in section, as the on-site styling gives me so many ideas for how to get dressed right now. The overall aesthetic looks like it has been inspired by French It girls’ Instagram feeds. Leopard print is worn in an effortless fashion that is less "mob wife" and more "Parisian local in the 3rd arrondissement."

Animal prints have been a staple for French style icons such as Lou Doillon, Brigitte Bardot, and Vogue France's former editor Carine Roitfeld, and they tend to be styled as one statement piece with the rest kept quite simple. On Mango, a gray crewneck sweater is layered over a white tee, which creeps out at the bottom and is paired with a leopard pencil skirt and slingback heels. We would bet that the mood board included at least a handful of French Instagrammers. Other key pieces from the collection include a single-breasted coat with a matching miniskirt and a calf-skimming dress with ruching along the waist. Both have a laidback '90s look.

Jenna Lyons once said that leopard print is neutral, and we have to agree with her, as these pieces all have classic, pared-back silhouettes that make them appealing to minimalists and maximalists alike. Keep scrolling to see our favorite pieces from the collection.

Leopard-Print Straight-Fit Coat
MANGO
Leopard-Print Straight-Fit Coat

The straight fit has a 1960s quality to it.

Leopard Midi Skirt
MANGO
Leopard Midi Skirt

A fun twist on a pencil skirt.

Leopard Print Blouse
MANGO
Leopard Print Blouse

Wear with the matching top for a coordinated look.

Leopard-Print T-Shirt With Ruffled Detail
MANGO
Leopard-Print T-Shirt With Ruffled Detail

The ruffle detail adds something extra.

Leopard-Print Dress With Ruffled Details
MANGO
Leopard-Print Dress With Ruffled Details

The gathering down the seam is really flattering.

Leopard-Print Wideleg Jeans
MANGO
Leopard-Print Wideleg Jeans

Wear with a matching T-shirt and sweater

Pockets Denim Jacket
MANGO
Pockets Denim Jacket

Pair with tights and boots.

Leopard Double Zipper Jacket
MANGO
Leopard Double Zipper Jacket

We love how this looks with dark indigo denim.

More From the Collection

Leather Boots With Decorative Buckle
MANGO
Leather Boots With Decorative Buckle

Riding boots are having a moment, and these look particularly elevated.

Pinstriped Suit Vest
MANGO
Pinstriped Suit Vest

Office styling has been given the fashion treatment.

100% Wool Cardigan With Decorative Stitching
MANGO
100% Wool Cardigan With Decorative Stitching

The detailing along the trim makes this more than just a simple cardigan.

100% Wool Cardigan With Buttons
MANGO
100% Wool Cardigan With Buttons

This would look amazing paired with a leopard-print skirt.

100% Wool Sweater
MANGO
100% Wool Sweater

Everybody needs a navy-blue sweater.

Brigitte High-Rise Wideleg Jeans
MANGO
Brigitte High-Rise Wideleg Jeans

Dark denim is classic for a reason.

Chiffon Lace Blouse
MANGO
Chiffon Lace Blouse

Celery green is a trending color.

100% Leather Jacket With Buttons
MANGO
100% Leather Jacket With Buttons

The silhouette of this makes it a minimalist classic.

Pockets Cotton Parka
MANGO
Pockets Cotton Parka

Barn jackets are trending this year.

Structured Jacket With Buttons
MANGO
Structured Jacket With Buttons

Either wear alone or with the matching tailored pants as a full suit.

Long Dress With Open Back
MANGO
Long Dress With Open Back

We saved the best for last.

Explore More:
Emma Spedding
Emma Spedding
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸