Mango's New Drop Will Make You Feel Like a Parisian It Girl

Of all the collections, I am most impressed by Mango’s new-in section, as the on-site styling gives me so many ideas for how to get dressed right now. The overall aesthetic looks like it has been inspired by French It girls’ Instagram feeds. Leopard print is worn in an effortless fashion that is less "mob wife" and more "Parisian local in the 3rd arrondissement."

Animal prints have been a staple for French style icons such as Lou Doillon, Brigitte Bardot, and Vogue France's former editor Carine Roitfeld, and they tend to be styled as one statement piece with the rest kept quite simple. On Mango, a gray crewneck sweater is layered over a white tee, which creeps out at the bottom and is paired with a leopard pencil skirt and slingback heels. We would bet that the mood board included at least a handful of French Instagrammers. Other key pieces from the collection include a single-breasted coat with a matching miniskirt and a calf-skimming dress with ruching along the waist. Both have a laidback '90s look.

Jenna Lyons once said that leopard print is neutral, and we have to agree with her, as these pieces all have classic, pared-back silhouettes that make them appealing to minimalists and maximalists alike. Keep scrolling to see our favorite pieces from the collection.

MANGO Leopard-Print Straight-Fit Coat $160 $100 SHOP NOW The straight fit has a 1960s quality to it.

MANGO Leopard Midi Skirt $60 $40 SHOP NOW A fun twist on a pencil skirt.

MANGO Leopard Print Blouse $50 $40 SHOP NOW Wear with the matching top for a coordinated look.

MANGO Leopard-Print T-Shirt With Ruffled Detail $40 $26 SHOP NOW The ruffle detail adds something extra.

MANGO Leopard-Print Dress With Ruffled Details $60 $40 SHOP NOW The gathering down the seam is really flattering.

MANGO Leopard-Print Wideleg Jeans $90 $60 SHOP NOW Wear with a matching T-shirt and sweater

MANGO Pockets Denim Jacket $100 $70 SHOP NOW Pair with tights and boots.

MANGO Leopard Double Zipper Jacket $100 $70 SHOP NOW We love how this looks with dark indigo denim.

More From the Collection

MANGO Leather Boots With Decorative Buckle $270 $180 SHOP NOW Riding boots are having a moment, and these look particularly elevated.

MANGO Pinstriped Suit Vest $70 $50 SHOP NOW Office styling has been given the fashion treatment.

MANGO 100% Wool Cardigan With Decorative Stitching $100 $60 SHOP NOW The detailing along the trim makes this more than just a simple cardigan.

MANGO 100% Wool Cardigan With Buttons $100 $60 SHOP NOW This would look amazing paired with a leopard-print skirt.

MANGO 100% Wool Sweater $80 $46 SHOP NOW Everybody needs a navy-blue sweater.

MANGO Brigitte High-Rise Wideleg Jeans $90 $61 SHOP NOW Dark denim is classic for a reason.

MANGO Chiffon Lace Blouse $140 $100 SHOP NOW Celery green is a trending color.

MANGO 100% Leather Jacket With Buttons $400 $230 SHOP NOW The silhouette of this makes it a minimalist classic.

MANGO Pockets Cotton Parka $160 $120 SHOP NOW Barn jackets are trending this year.

MANGO Structured Jacket With Buttons $100 $70 SHOP NOW Either wear alone or with the matching tailored pants as a full suit.

MANGO Long Dress With Open Back $130 $80 SHOP NOW We saved the best for last.