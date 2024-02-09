I Want a Wealthy-Looking Wardrobe—40 Nordstrom Sale Finds That Look Like Pure Luxury

Luxurious looking fashion influencer

I'm not going to lie: I love a luxurious wardrobe, even though my bank account doesn't always agree with it! That's why I get quite the rush when I find a seriously chic item—especially one that's on sale—that oozes wealth and elegance but actually rings in at a more affordable price point.

Sales are, of course, the best time to take advantage of building a rich-looking wardrobe without having to pay full price. Luckily, Nordstrom's big winter sale is taking place right now through February 20, where you can score up to 50% off designer and contemporary brands and items we love. I'm talking elegant wool coats, sumptuous cashmere sweaters, and sleek leather boots that will elevate your outfits in an instant. I've already scoured the sale from top to bottom to find plenty of these luxe-looking gems, and below I'm sharing some of my favorites you definitely won't regret adding to cart. The best part? All my luxe-looking picks clock in under $250. 

Relaxed Fit Blazer
River Island
Relaxed Fit Blazer

You can't go wrong with a chic beige blazer.

Legend Rib Turtleneck Top
Faherty
Legend Rib Turtleneck Top

There's something about a white turtleneck that always looks so luxe.

Warren 54mm Gradient Polarized Rectangular Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Warren 54mm Gradient Polarized Rectangular Sunglasses

The silhouette of these shades is perfection.

Ruched Mock Neck Sleeveless Top
Wayf
Ruched Mock Neck Sleeveless Top

For your next dinner and drinks.

Small Robinson Pebble Leather Tote
Tory Burch
Small Robinson Pebble Leather Tote

Upper East Side vibes.

Berber Quilted Jacket
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Berber Quilted Jacket

Nothing says wealthy like a quilted Ralph Lauren jacket.

Everly Wide Leg Pants
Sophie Rue
Everly Wide Leg Pants

Crisp tailored white trousers are the key to a rich-looking wardrobe.

Bold 3 Dots 60mm Gradient Flat Top Sunglasses
CELINE
Bold 3 Dots 60mm Gradient Flat Top Sunglasses

Something tells me these Celine sunglasses will sell out fast.

Soho Wool & Silk Sweater Tank
Sophie Rue
Soho Wool & Silk Sweater Tank

I've been waiting for this chic shell sweater to go on sale. Add to cart!

Franci Kitten Heel Pump
Sam Edelman
Franci Kitten Heel Pump

The perfect kitten-heel pumps.

Twist Neck Cutout Top
ELOQUII
Twist Neck Cutout Top

From work to wine bar in style.

Off the Shoulder Notch Neck Midi Dress
Topshop
Off the Shoulder Notch Neck Midi Dress

An elegant black dress for your next special soirée.

Chino Stretch Cotton Trench Coat
Good American
Chino Stretch Cotton Trench Coat

A chic trench is an absolute must.

Wool & Mohair Blend Cardigan
& Other Stories
Wool & Mohair Blend Cardigan

Guaranteed you'll be reaching for this year-round.

52mm Oval Sunglasses
Dolce & Gabbana
52mm Oval Sunglasses

Run, don't walk, when designer sunglasses go on sale.

Crewneck Cashmere Sweater
Nordstrom
Crewneck Cashmere Sweater

A Who What Wear best seller.

Relaxed Waist Wide Leg Trousers
Open Edit
Relaxed Waist Wide Leg Trousers

I can personally attest these look and fit even better in person.

Woodhall Quilted Jacket
Barbour
Woodhall Quilted Jacket

Posh British countryside vibes.

Whipstitch Trim Polo Sweater
River Island
Whipstitch Trim Polo Sweater

The sweater you'll reach for when you don't know what to wear.

Morgan Chain Necklace
Jenny Bird
Morgan Chain Necklace

Our editors love Jenny Bird.

Sleeveless Ribbed Sweater Dress
Topshop
Sleeveless Ribbed Sweater Dress

This sleek knit dress can be easily dressed up or down.

Pauline Collarless Blazer
Sophie Rue
Pauline Collarless Blazer

A collarless blazer oozes elegance.

Longline Faux Shearling Coat
Via Spiga
Longline Faux Shearling Coat

A good investment coat.

Oversize Button-Up Shirt
ASOS
Oversize Button-Up Shirt

Pair with similar ivory hues for a luxe-looking outfit.

Kira Imitation Pearl Layered Necklace
Tory Burch
Kira Imitation Pearl Layered Necklace

Add elegance to your outfit in an instant.

Oversize Johnny Collar Sweater
Treasure & Bond
Oversize Johnny Collar Sweater

This rich-green hue looks so expensive.

medium knott pebbled leather satchel
kate spade new york
Medium Knott Pebbled Leather Satchel

Burgundy is the color of 2024.

Textured Tie Waist Shirt
Topshop
Textured Tie Waist Shirt

Oh, she's pretty.

Covered Buckle Leather Belt
Madewell
Covered Buckle Leather Belt

A chic belt will make any outfit more polished.

Rock the Boat Neck Top
Naked Wardrobe
Rock the Boat Neck Top

Love a chic boatneck.

V-Neck Cocoon Cardigan
Caslon
V-Neck Cocoon Cardigan

A basic you won't regret.

Lennox Ballet Flat
Open Edit
Lennox Ballet Flat

Classic ballet flats at an extremely good price point.

'90s Tailored Skirt
Topshop
'90s Tailored Skirt

Lean into the minimalist '90s trend.

Bianka Slingback Pump
Sam Edelman
Bianka Slingback Pump

Wear with jeans and dresses alike.

Belted Wool Blend Longline Coat
Bernardo
Belted Wool Blend Longline Coat

A camel coat will be your wardrobe hero.

Angelic Round Crystal Stud Earrings
Swarovski
Angelic Round Crystal Stud Earrings

Complete your outfit with these luxe-looking studs.

Double Breasted Blazer
Topshop
Double Breasted Blazer

I'll be wearing this blazer on repeat come spring.

Perrine Square Toe Loafer
Tory Burch
Perrine Square Toe Loafer

Chic loafers will never go out of style.

Quarter Zip Sweatshirt
Topshop
Quarter Zip Sweatshirt

How cool is this sweatshirt though?

Caroline Faux Fur Collar Longline Puffer Jacket
Save The Duck
Caroline Faux Fur Collar Longline Puffer Jacket

Stay warm in style.

Judith Jones
Judith Jones
Market Editor

Hello! I’m Judith, Who What Wear's fashion market editor. I joined the company four years ago, when I started on the Shop Who What Wear team, creating content and managing a team of merchandisers for our shopping app. I crossed over to the edit team two years later, where I now share my love and expertise on the most sought-after shopping picks and trends on the market. I came to the fashion world a little later in my career. (I like to call it my “second life” à la Hillary Kerr’s podcast!) Prior to joining Who What Wear, I worked as a writer and TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker, and before that, I studied dramatic arts in London and New York. I’m a British-Paraguayan mix, and grew up in Wales and Newcastle in the UK. I now call Santa Monica home. When it comes to my personal style, you’ll find me wearing blazers, blouses, and jeans on any given day. I love relaxed-tailored separates for work and can’t resist a pretty floral frock. When I’m not writing about fashion (or shopping!), I can be found snuggling and dancing with my wonderful son, eating my way through L.A’s restaurants, and dreaming up my next trip around the world.

