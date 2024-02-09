I Want a Wealthy-Looking Wardrobe—40 Nordstrom Sale Finds That Look Like Pure Luxury
I'm not going to lie: I love a luxurious wardrobe, even though my bank account doesn't always agree with it! That's why I get quite the rush when I find a seriously chic item—especially one that's on sale—that oozes wealth and elegance but actually rings in at a more affordable price point.
Sales are, of course, the best time to take advantage of building a rich-looking wardrobe without having to pay full price. Luckily, Nordstrom's big winter sale is taking place right now through February 20, where you can score up to 50% off designer and contemporary brands and items we love. I'm talking elegant wool coats, sumptuous cashmere sweaters, and sleek leather boots that will elevate your outfits in an instant. I've already scoured the sale from top to bottom to find plenty of these luxe-looking gems, and below I'm sharing some of my favorites you definitely won't regret adding to cart. The best part? All my luxe-looking picks clock in under $250.
There's something about a white turtleneck that always looks so luxe.
The silhouette of these shades is perfection.
Crisp tailored white trousers are the key to a rich-looking wardrobe.
Something tells me these Celine sunglasses will sell out fast.
I've been waiting for this chic shell sweater to go on sale. Add to cart!
I can personally attest these look and fit even better in person.
The sweater you'll reach for when you don't know what to wear.
Hello! I’m Judith, Who What Wear's fashion market editor. I joined the company four years ago, when I started on the Shop Who What Wear team, creating content and managing a team of merchandisers for our shopping app. I crossed over to the edit team two years later, where I now share my love and expertise on the most sought-after shopping picks and trends on the market. I came to the fashion world a little later in my career. (I like to call it my “second life” à la Hillary Kerr’s podcast!) Prior to joining Who What Wear, I worked as a writer and TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker, and before that, I studied dramatic arts in London and New York. I’m a British-Paraguayan mix, and grew up in Wales and Newcastle in the UK. I now call Santa Monica home. When it comes to my personal style, you’ll find me wearing blazers, blouses, and jeans on any given day. I love relaxed-tailored separates for work and can’t resist a pretty floral frock. When I’m not writing about fashion (or shopping!), I can be found snuggling and dancing with my wonderful son, eating my way through L.A’s restaurants, and dreaming up my next trip around the world.
