I Want a Wealthy-Looking Wardrobe—40 Nordstrom Sale Finds That Look Like Pure Luxury

I'm not going to lie: I love a luxurious wardrobe, even though my bank account doesn't always agree with it! That's why I get quite the rush when I find a seriously chic item—especially one that's on sale—that oozes wealth and elegance but actually rings in at a more affordable price point.

Sales are, of course, the best time to take advantage of building a rich-looking wardrobe without having to pay full price. Luckily, Nordstrom's big winter sale is taking place right now through February 20, where you can score up to 50% off designer and contemporary brands and items we love. I'm talking elegant wool coats, sumptuous cashmere sweaters, and sleek leather boots that will elevate your outfits in an instant. I've already scoured the sale from top to bottom to find plenty of these luxe-looking gems, and below I'm sharing some of my favorites you definitely won't regret adding to cart. The best part? All my luxe-looking picks clock in under $250.

River Island Relaxed Fit Blazer $130 $91 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with a chic beige blazer.

Faherty Legend Rib Turtleneck Top $98 $59 SHOP NOW There's something about a white turtleneck that always looks so luxe.

Ray-Ban Warren 54mm Gradient Polarized Rectangular Sunglasses $195 $156 SHOP NOW The silhouette of these shades is perfection.

Wayf Ruched Mock Neck Sleeveless Top $55 $25 SHOP NOW For your next dinner and drinks.

Tory Burch Small Robinson Pebble Leather Tote $398 $239 SHOP NOW Upper East Side vibes.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Berber Quilted Jacket $180 $150 SHOP NOW Nothing says wealthy like a quilted Ralph Lauren jacket.

Sophie Rue Everly Wide Leg Pants $168 $92 SHOP NOW Crisp tailored white trousers are the key to a rich-looking wardrobe.

CELINE Bold 3 Dots 60mm Gradient Flat Top Sunglasses $460 $190 SHOP NOW Something tells me these Celine sunglasses will sell out fast.

Sophie Rue Soho Wool & Silk Sweater Tank $98 $59 SHOP NOW I've been waiting for this chic shell sweater to go on sale. Add to cart!

Sam Edelman Franci Kitten Heel Pump $140 $98 SHOP NOW The perfect kitten-heel pumps.

ELOQUII Twist Neck Cutout Top $70 $56 SHOP NOW From work to wine bar in style.

Topshop Off the Shoulder Notch Neck Midi Dress $94 $35 SHOP NOW An elegant black dress for your next special soirée.

Good American Chino Stretch Cotton Trench Coat $229 $126 SHOP NOW A chic trench is an absolute must.

& Other Stories Wool & Mohair Blend Cardigan $129 $77 SHOP NOW Guaranteed you'll be reaching for this year-round.

Dolce & Gabbana 52mm Oval Sunglasses $345 $200 SHOP NOW Run, don't walk, when designer sunglasses go on sale.

Nordstrom Crewneck Cashmere Sweater $150 $80 SHOP NOW A Who What Wear best seller.

Open Edit Relaxed Waist Wide Leg Trousers $62 $44 SHOP NOW I can personally attest these look and fit even better in person.

Barbour Woodhall Quilted Jacket $325.5 $227 SHOP NOW Posh British countryside vibes.

River Island Whipstitch Trim Polo Sweater $76 $45 SHOP NOW The sweater you'll reach for when you don't know what to wear.

Jenny Bird Morgan Chain Necklace $130 $65 SHOP NOW Our editors love Jenny Bird.

Topshop Sleeveless Ribbed Sweater Dress $85 $38 SHOP NOW This sleek knit dress can be easily dressed up or down.

Sophie Rue Pauline Collarless Blazer $228 $125 SHOP NOW A collarless blazer oozes elegance.

Via Spiga Longline Faux Shearling Coat $321 $170 SHOP NOW A good investment coat.

ASOS Oversize Button-Up Shirt $40 $21 SHOP NOW Pair with similar ivory hues for a luxe-looking outfit.

Tory Burch Kira Imitation Pearl Layered Necklace $148 $89 SHOP NOW Add elegance to your outfit in an instant.

Treasure & Bond Oversize Johnny Collar Sweater $65 $39 SHOP NOW This rich-green hue looks so expensive.

kate spade new york Medium Knott Pebbled Leather Satchel $378 $226 SHOP NOW Burgundy is the color of 2024.

Topshop Textured Tie Waist Shirt $55 $22 SHOP NOW Oh, she's pretty.

Madewell Covered Buckle Leather Belt $50 $40 SHOP NOW A chic belt will make any outfit more polished.

Naked Wardrobe Rock the Boat Neck Top $46 $30 SHOP NOW Love a chic boatneck.

Caslon V-Neck Cocoon Cardigan $79 $59 SHOP NOW A basic you won't regret.

Open Edit Lennox Ballet Flat $60 $24 SHOP NOW Classic ballet flats at an extremely good price point.

Topshop '90s Tailored Skirt $85 $34 SHOP NOW Lean into the minimalist '90s trend.

Sam Edelman Bianka Slingback Pump $140 $77 SHOP NOW Wear with jeans and dresses alike.

Bernardo Belted Wool Blend Longline Coat $240 $132 SHOP NOW A camel coat will be your wardrobe hero.

Swarovski Angelic Round Crystal Stud Earrings $99 $79 SHOP NOW Complete your outfit with these luxe-looking studs.

Topshop Double Breasted Blazer $45.9 SHOP NOW I'll be wearing this blazer on repeat come spring.

Tory Burch Perrine Square Toe Loafer $328 $213 SHOP NOW Chic loafers will never go out of style.

Topshop Quarter Zip Sweatshirt $65 $32 SHOP NOW How cool is this sweatshirt though?