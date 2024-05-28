Anne Hathaway Made This $158 Gap Dress Sell Out in Record Time

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hot off the heels of a successful collaboration with L.A. brand Dôen, Gap has hit another homerun. Gap Inc.'s creative director, Zac Posen, custom-designed a white shirt dress for Anne Hathaway and made a version available for pre-order on its website today. Predictably, the dress sold out almost immediately.

"Designing this custom white shirt dress was an exciting opportunity to reimagine Gap's classic white shirt," Posen said in a press release. "By incorporating elements like the shirt's collar and placket, and adding feminine touches with darting at the waist, we created a modern look that pays homage to the elegance of Audrey Hepburn in Roman Holiday. It's a connection of timeless style with contemporary fashion." Scroll down to see the sold-out dress and shop excellent alternatives from Gap.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Anne Hathaway: Gap by Zac Posen dress

