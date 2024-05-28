Anne Hathaway Made This $158 Gap Dress Sell Out in Record Time

By
published

Anne Hathaway wears a diamond necklace with an off-the-shoulder white dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hot off the heels of a successful collaboration with L.A. brand Dôen, Gap has hit another homerun. Gap Inc.'s creative director, Zac Posen, custom-designed a white shirt dress for Anne Hathaway and made a version available for pre-order on its website today. Predictably, the dress sold out almost immediately.

"Designing this custom white shirt dress was an exciting opportunity to reimagine Gap's classic white shirt," Posen said in a press release. "By incorporating elements like the shirt's collar and placket, and adding feminine touches with darting at the waist, we created a modern look that pays homage to the elegance of Audrey Hepburn in Roman Holiday. It's a connection of timeless style with contemporary fashion." Scroll down to see the sold-out dress and shop excellent alternatives from Gap.

Anne Hathaway wears a white off-the-shoulder dress with a diamond necklace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Anne Hathaway: Gap by Zac Posen dress

Poplin Shirtdress Created by Zac Posen
Gap
Poplin Shirtdress Created by Zac Posen

I'm crossing my fingers for a restock.

Shop Alternative Gap Dresses

a model wears a short-sleeve white midi dress
Gap
Eyelet Maxi Dress

Linen-Blend Midi Dress
Gap
Linen-Blend Midi Dress

a model wears a sleeveless white midi dress
Gap
Mixed Media Midi Dress

a model wears a sleeveless white eyelet midi dress
Gap
x Dôen Eyelet Midi Dress

a model wears a white floral midi dress with Mary Jane flats
Gap
x Dôen Floral Midi Dress

a model wears an off-white strapless midi dress
Gap
Linen-Blend Midi Dress

a model wears a Crinkle Gauze Belted Midi Dress in white
Gap
Crinkle Gauze Belted Midi Dress

a model wears a short white dress with a white belt
Gap
Crinkle Gauze Embroidered Mini Dress

a model wears a white V-neck pleated midi dress
Gap
Pleated Tiered Maxi Dress

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 12 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

Latest