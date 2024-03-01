I'm a Fine Jewelry Expert—These Are the Key Trends to Know for 2024
While jewelry comes in and out style pretty regularly, diamonds and fine jewelry kind of exist in a category all their own. They count as the kind of investments that you're not making all the time, whether it's a pair of diamond earrings to celebrate a birthday, a watch that signifies a big promotion, or, of course, an engagement ring. Not that buying jewelry needs to have any big justification behind it—if you've never gone diamond shopping just for the pure thrill of it, let me tell you, you haven't lived.
If and when you do find yourself in the market for a major jewelry purchase, I bet you're going to want some guidance. That's where Material Good's Director of Marketing and Fine Jewelry, Teresa Panico, comes in. Panico tells me that she's been in love with fine jewelry since day one and immediately knew she needed to be involved with Material Good the moment she stepped into the heavenly SoHo space back in 2016. Even if you're not the most familiar with Material Good, you've definitely seen their work. Alix Earle recently wore their jewelry on the 2024 Grammy Awards red carpet, and Hailey Bieber's Philippe Patek watch was sourced from them, among many of its other celebrity clients. With boutiques in New York, Miami, and Dallas, MG is considered one of the premier sources for fine jewelry and watches and it's unquestionably where all the cool insiders are sourcing their luxury pieces.
Given that it's still early in the year and the seasons are headed toward a change, we thought it would be a good time to discuss the current fine jewelry trends in case you happen to be looking to make an investment. Ahead, Panico filled us in on which seven fine jewelry trends are already dominating in 2024. Keep scrolling for our intel and to shop the pieces we're gravitating toward.
Bezel Sets
Panico mentioned that's she's a huge fan of yellow gold and almost every piece she owns outside of those from Material Good are vintage. "A chunky yellow gold chain, a thick collar necklace, or a stack of rings are always in my daily rotation," she shared, and noted that bezel-set styles pair especially well with her vintage pieces because of their chunkier, antique look.
Shop
This would look just as stunning on its own as it would in a ring stack.
The lab-grown diamond brand I can't stop seeing on Instagram.
Emeralds will always have my heart.
Gemstone Duos
Much of what Panico does at Material Good involves working 1:1 with clients to create custom pieces. "The opportunity to make something uniquely theirs is not only fun, but truly fulfilling," she gushed, noting that one of her latest creations, The Muse Duo Pendant, is designed to be just that. "This pendant can be made extra special with a birthstone or favorite stone, becoming a personal memento and future heirloom."
Shop
Reimagined Classics
Reimagined classics are another big theme Panico is passionate about. Whether it's a pair of antique cushion cut drop earrings or a tennis necklace done with an updated setting, Panico loves that these fresh updates are still classic, yet so special and eye-catching. "At Material Good, we are passionate about sourcing the most unique stones from all over the world and incorporating new, interesting stone cuts into classic designs," she continues. "This is ingrained in our thought process when we design for our signature Made by Material Good collections."
Shop
Pear Shapes
"Edgy yet chic, I love the look of the pear-shaped stones in our signature Maeve earrings," Panico says. "We've been gravitating towards pear shapes in our new designs, and our clients love how unique of a look it is."
Shop
"The scale and contrast between the rich green of the emeralds and the brilliant white of the diamonds really makes this pair pop," Panico notes.
Fancy Yellow Diamonds
Panico says that her clients have been gravitating towards bold stone colors right now, especially fancy yellow diamonds that make a unique, but still wearable, statement. Mixing fancy yellows with white diamonds is especially chic, she insists, and points out the brand's Muse Pendant that perfectly showcases the vivid stone.
Shop
I could stare at this intertwined silhouette all day.
Bold Cluster Earrings
"Who doesn't love a cluster earring?," Panico inquires. "I think they are going to come back in a big way this year, so e decided to make two new gorgeous styles. The Luxe Two-Tone Diamonds Cluster Earrings are our latest creation, where we seamlessly mixed in fancy yellow diamonds."
Shop
Ready your RSVPs because these earrings deserve a proper occasion to be seen and admired.
The cluster design with the drop stone is really something else.
Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.
-
Lab Diamonds! Moissanite! Mined Stones! What's Worth It (and Not) in 2024
Welcome to diamonds 101.
By Ana Escalante
-
Sustainability, Community, Storytelling: The Rising Designers Defining Luxury's New Era
Names to know.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
Lily James Debuted Prada's 2024 It Bag in the Departure Area of Milan's Airport
Consider it TSA approved.
By Eliza Huber
-
35 Tory Burch Sale Finds That I'm Low-Key Freaking Out About
Can you blame me?
By Eliza Huber
-
4 Editor-Approved Outfit Combinations You'll Never Get Bored Of
Sponsor Content Created With Net-a-Porter
By Raina Mendonça
-
6 Ageless Trends That Will Elevate Your Capsule Wardrobe This Year
Timeless pieces you'll love forever.
By Jess Kelham-Hohler
-
I Can't Think of Anything More Elegant Than These 12 Spring Outfit Ideas
Nothing.
By Eliza Huber
-
5 Buzzy Shoulder Bags That Are Both Trend-Forward and Timeless
Yes, they exist.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman