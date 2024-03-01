I'm a Fine Jewelry Expert—These Are the Key Trends to Know for 2024

While jewelry comes in and out style pretty regularly, diamonds and fine jewelry kind of exist in a category all their own. They count as the kind of investments that you're not making all the time, whether it's a pair of diamond earrings to celebrate a birthday, a watch that signifies a big promotion, or, of course, an engagement ring. Not that buying jewelry needs to have any big justification behind it—if you've never gone diamond shopping just for the pure thrill of it, let me tell you, you haven't lived.

If and when you do find yourself in the market for a major jewelry purchase, I bet you're going to want some guidance. That's where Material Good's Director of Marketing and Fine Jewelry, Teresa Panico, comes in. Panico tells me that she's been in love with fine jewelry since day one and immediately knew she needed to be involved with Material Good the moment she stepped into the heavenly SoHo space back in 2016. Even if you're not the most familiar with Material Good, you've definitely seen their work. Alix Earle recently wore their jewelry on the 2024 Grammy Awards red carpet, and Hailey Bieber's Philippe Patek watch was sourced from them, among many of its other celebrity clients. With boutiques in New York, Miami, and Dallas, MG is considered one of the premier sources for fine jewelry and watches and it's unquestionably where all the cool insiders are sourcing their luxury pieces.

Given that it's still early in the year and the seasons are headed toward a change, we thought it would be a good time to discuss the current fine jewelry trends in case you happen to be looking to make an investment. Ahead, Panico filled us in on which seven fine jewelry trends are already dominating in 2024. Keep scrolling for our intel and to shop the pieces we're gravitating toward.

Bezel Sets

Panico mentioned that's she's a huge fan of yellow gold and almost every piece she owns outside of those from Material Good are vintage. "A chunky yellow gold chain, a thick collar necklace, or a stack of rings are always in my daily rotation," she shared, and noted that bezel-set styles pair especially well with her vintage pieces because of their chunkier, antique look.

Shop

Material Good The Alexa Eternity Band $14000 SHOP NOW This would look just as stunning on its own as it would in a ring stack.

Dorsey James Bezel White Sapphire Gold RiviÈre Necklace $580 SHOP NOW The lab-grown diamond brand I can't stop seeing on Instagram.

Alison Lou Bezel Basket 14-Karat Gold, Emerald and Enamel Necklace $2385 SHOP NOW Emeralds will always have my heart.

Gemstone Duos

Much of what Panico does at Material Good involves working 1:1 with clients to create custom pieces. "The opportunity to make something uniquely theirs is not only fun, but truly fulfilling," she gushed, noting that one of her latest creations, The Muse Duo Pendant, is designed to be just that. "This pendant can be made extra special with a birthstone or favorite stone, becoming a personal memento and future heirloom."

Shop

Material Good The Muse Duo Pendant $6300 SHOP NOW So striking.

Aurelia Demark Fleur Toi Et Moi Ring $3981 SHOP NOW Small stones that make a big statement.

Shay Mixed 18-Karat Gold, Emerald and Diamond Earrings $25800 SHOP NOW I'm swooning.

Reimagined Classics

Reimagined classics are another big theme Panico is passionate about. Whether it's a pair of antique cushion cut drop earrings or a tennis necklace done with an updated setting, Panico loves that these fresh updates are still classic, yet so special and eye-catching. "At Material Good, we are passionate about sourcing the most unique stones from all over the world and incorporating new, interesting stone cuts into classic designs," she continues. "This is ingrained in our thought process when we design for our signature Made by Material Good collections."

Shop

Material Good The Ferra Diamond Necklace $25800 SHOP NOW The classic tennis necklace, reimagined.

VRAI Mixed Drop 14k Gold Vrai Created Diamond Earrings $5100 SHOP NOW Drop earrings that feel especially 2024.

Pomellato Sabbia 18-Karat Rose Gold Diamond Ring $2450 SHOP NOW Love this round shape.

Pear Shapes

"Edgy yet chic, I love the look of the pear-shaped stones in our signature Maeve earrings," Panico says. "We've been gravitating towards pear shapes in our new designs, and our clients love how unique of a look it is."

Shop

Material Good The Maeve Emerald & Diamond Earrings $185500 SHOP NOW "The scale and contrast between the rich green of the emeralds and the brilliant white of the diamonds really makes this pair pop," Panico notes.

Material Good The Muse Diamond Pendant $2900 SHOP NOW She's iconic.

Octavia Elizabeth Pear Nesting Gem 18-Karat Recycled Gold Diamond Earrings $1500 SHOP NOW Not your average studs.

Fancy Yellow Diamonds

Panico says that her clients have been gravitating towards bold stone colors right now, especially fancy yellow diamonds that make a unique, but still wearable, statement. Mixing fancy yellows with white diamonds is especially chic, she insists, and points out the brand's Muse Pendant that perfectly showcases the vivid stone.

Shop

Material Good The MG Muse Fancy Yellow Diamond Pendant $71000 SHOP NOW Ladies and gentlemen, her.

Gemella Jewels Intertwin 18k Yellow and White Gold Diamond and Sapphire Ring $14460 SHOP NOW I could stare at this intertwined silhouette all day.

De Beers Aura Yellow Diamond Eternity Band in Yellow Gold $2600 SHOP NOW For a little something different.

Bold Cluster Earrings

"Who doesn't love a cluster earring?," Panico inquires. "I think they are going to come back in a big way this year, so e decided to make two new gorgeous styles. The Luxe Two-Tone Diamonds Cluster Earrings are our latest creation, where we seamlessly mixed in fancy yellow diamonds."

Shop

Material Good Luxe Two-Tone Diamond Cluster Earrings $32600 SHOP NOW Ready your RSVPs because these earrings deserve a proper occasion to be seen and admired.

VRAI Cluster Pear Drop Vrai Created Diamond Earrings $11900 SHOP NOW The cluster design with the drop stone is really something else.