My Spring Wardrobe Needs a Refresh—29 J.Crew Sale Items I'm Trusting for the Job

By Eliza Huber
published

Black and white photo of a model wearing a J.Crew shirt and linen trousers.

I don't know about you, but the closets in my New York City apartment are nowhere near big enough to store both my out-of-season and in-season wardrobe at the same time. To combat this, I use a Tetris-like bin configuration that I'll be the first to admit isn't great. For starters, when a season starts early, it takes forever to switch over, and also, it tends to leave all of my stored-away pieces feeling musky and undesirable when I need them to instead excite me about the period of change ahead. I don't want my system to take all of the blame, but it's often the reason I go off in the shopping department whenever there's a drastic shift in the year, such as the transition from winter to spring. I want my wardrobe to feel fresh, not dusty. And with sales like the one going on right now at J.Crew, I can have that without having to dry-clean every last non-winter item I already own.

From now until Thursday (yes, it's a short one), J.Crew has marked down most of its site by 40%, making it impossible for me to resist introducing a touch of newness into my spring closet upon the imminent season switchover. And now that I've gone through every last sale item, let me tell you: It's going to be more than a touch. From both day and night dresses to lightweight outerwear and designer-looking sandals and kitten heels, J.Crew's limited-time sale is simply too tempting to resist. Scroll down to see which items I'm trusting to shake up my spring wardrobe this year.

Stretch Linen-Blend Crewneck Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
J.Crew
Stretch Linen-Blend Crewneck Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

I'm loving this Miu Miu–inspired styling.

Wren Slim Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen
J.Crew
Wren Slim Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen

Duh.

String Bikini Top in white
J.Crew
String Bikini Top

I have a weakness for simple string bikinis.

Shop the matching String Hipster Bikini Bottoms ($30).

Soleil Pant in Striped Linen
J.Crew
Soleil Pant

Any excuse I can find to wear white linen pants, I'll take.

Ankle-Strap Flats in Leather
J.Crew
Ankle-Strap Flats in Leather

Just what I need: Another new pair of flats to add to my collection.

Gwyneth V-Neck Slip Dress in Cupro Blend
J.Crew
Gwyneth V-Neck Slip Dress in Cupro Blend

A classic choice.

Relaxed Heritage Trench Coat in Chino
J.Crew
Relaxed Heritage Trench Coat in Chino

A new trench for spring? Shocking.

Lady Jacket Sweater-Dress
J.Crew
Lady Jacket Sweater-Dress

If you're a super fan of J.Crew's Lady Jacket, you'll love this dress version.

Carrie V-Neck Camisole in Silk
J.Crew
Carrie V-Neck Camisole in Silk

For a more elegant look, swap out your ribbed tanks for this silk one.

Cardigan Sweater in Tencel™-Lyocell
J.Crew
Cardigan Sweater in Tencel-Lyocell

A touch of red can make any outfit feel special.

Tortoise Headband
J.Crew
Tortoise Headband

CBK-approved.

Denim Maxi Skirt in Washed Black
J.Crew
Denim Maxi Skirt in Washed Black

Denim maxi skirts went from trendy to timeless very quickly.

Leona Ankle-Strap Heels in Croc-Embossed Leather
J.Crew
Leona Ankle-Strap Heels in Croc-Embossed Leather

I'm in desperate need of a dressy heel that I can also pair with jeans and a blazer.

Off-The-Shoulder Long-Sleeve Shirt in Striped Stretch Cotton
J.Crew
Off-The-Shoulder Long-Sleeve Shirt in Striped Stretch Cotton

C'est chic!

Point Sur Loose Straight Jean
J.Crew
Point Sur Loose Straight Jean

Good jeans.

Textured Metallic-Stud Earrings
J.Crew
Textured Metallic-Stud Earrings

Obsessed.

Slim-Fit Tuxedo Vest in City Crepe
J.Crew
Slim-Fit Tuxedo Vest in City Crepe

Always say yes to a new waistcoat.

Short-Sleeve Keyhole Sweater in Merino Wool Blend
J.Crew
Short-Sleeve Keyhole Sweater in Merino Wool Blend

This sweater looks so expensive.

Tapered Essential Pant in Drapey Viscose
J.Crew
Tapered Essential Pant in Drapey Viscose

It's white-pants season, everyone.

New Capri Thong Sandals in Leather
J.Crew
New Capri Thong Sandals in Leather

I'm smitten with the idea of wearing tailored suits with leather flip-flops lately.

Squareneck One-Piece Swimsuit
J.Crew
Squareneck One-Piece Swimsuit

A black one-piece swimsuit will never go out of style.

Croc-Embossed Leather Headband
J.Crew
Croc-Embossed Leather Headband

Chic headbands are the solution for a bad hair day.

Berkeley Bucket Bag in Italian Croc-Embossed Leather
J.Crew
Berkeley Bucket Bag in Italian Croc-Embossed Leather

No more dirty canvas tote bags.

Louisa Lady Jacket in Maritime Tweed
J.Crew
Louisa Lady Jacket in Maritime Tweed

Just add jeans and some black pumps.

Zadie Double Ankle-Strap Heels in Leather
J.Crew
Zadie Double Ankle-Strap Heels in Leather

I would still buy these if they were three times the price.

Heritage Barn Jacket™ in Waxed Cotton Twill
J.Crew
Heritage Barn Jacket in Waxed Cotton Twill

Kate Middleton loves jackets like this one.

Cropped Garçon Shirt in Chambray
J.Crew
Cropped Garçon Shirt in Chambray

A good chambray shirt is essential in the spring.

Balconette Underwire Bikini Top in Dot Print
J.Crew
Balconette Underwire Bikini Top

For the summer vacation I've yet to start planning.

Shop the matching '90s No-Tie String Bikini Bottom ($30).

Venezia Cat-Eye Sunglasses
J.Crew
Venezia Cat-Eye Sunglasses

I refuse to leave the house without sunglasses.

