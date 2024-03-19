My Spring Wardrobe Needs a Refresh—29 J.Crew Sale Items I'm Trusting for the Job

(Image credit: J.Crew)

I don't know about you, but the closets in my New York City apartment are nowhere near big enough to store both my out-of-season and in-season wardrobe at the same time. To combat this, I use a Tetris-like bin configuration that I'll be the first to admit isn't great. For starters, when a season starts early, it takes forever to switch over, and also, it tends to leave all of my stored-away pieces feeling musky and undesirable when I need them to instead excite me about the period of change ahead. I don't want my system to take all of the blame, but it's often the reason I go off in the shopping department whenever there's a drastic shift in the year, such as the transition from winter to spring. I want my wardrobe to feel fresh, not dusty. And with sales like the one going on right now at J.Crew, I can have that without having to dry-clean every last non-winter item I already own.

From now until Thursday (yes, it's a short one), J.Crew has marked down most of its site by 40%, making it impossible for me to resist introducing a touch of newness into my spring closet upon the imminent season switchover. And now that I've gone through every last sale item, let me tell you: It's going to be more than a touch. From both day and night dresses to lightweight outerwear and designer-looking sandals and kitten heels, J.Crew's limited-time sale is simply too tempting to resist. Scroll down to see which items I'm trusting to shake up my spring wardrobe this year.

J.Crew Stretch Linen-Blend Crewneck Long-Sleeve T-Shirt $60 $35 SHOP NOW I'm loving this Miu Miu–inspired styling.

J.Crew Wren Slim Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen $98 $70 SHOP NOW Duh.

J.Crew String Bikini Top $45 $30 SHOP NOW I have a weakness for simple string bikinis. Shop the matching String Hipster Bikini Bottoms ($30).

J.Crew Soleil Pant $98 $80 SHOP NOW Any excuse I can find to wear white linen pants, I'll take.

J.Crew Ankle-Strap Flats in Leather $178 $110 SHOP NOW Just what I need: Another new pair of flats to add to my collection.

J.Crew Gwyneth V-Neck Slip Dress in Cupro Blend $128 $65 SHOP NOW A classic choice.

J.Crew Relaxed Heritage Trench Coat in Chino $248 $200 SHOP NOW A new trench for spring? Shocking.

J.Crew Lady Jacket Sweater-Dress $198 $155 SHOP NOW If you're a super fan of J.Crew's Lady Jacket, you'll love this dress version.

J.Crew Carrie V-Neck Camisole in Silk $128 $65 SHOP NOW For a more elegant look, swap out your ribbed tanks for this silk one.

J.Crew Cardigan Sweater in Tencel-Lyocell $118 $90 SHOP NOW A touch of red can make any outfit feel special.

J.Crew Denim Maxi Skirt in Washed Black $128 $65 SHOP NOW Denim maxi skirts went from trendy to timeless very quickly.

J.Crew Leona Ankle-Strap Heels in Croc-Embossed Leather $178 $85 SHOP NOW I'm in desperate need of a dressy heel that I can also pair with jeans and a blazer.

J.Crew Off-The-Shoulder Long-Sleeve Shirt in Striped Stretch Cotton $90 $65 SHOP NOW C'est chic!

J.Crew Point Sur Loose Straight Jean $198 $140 SHOP NOW Good jeans.

J.Crew Slim-Fit Tuxedo Vest in City Crepe $90 $53 SHOP NOW Always say yes to a new waistcoat.

J.Crew Short-Sleeve Keyhole Sweater in Merino Wool Blend $90 $70 SHOP NOW This sweater looks so expensive.

J.Crew Tapered Essential Pant in Drapey Viscose $198 $125 SHOP NOW It's white-pants season, everyone.

J.Crew New Capri Thong Sandals in Leather $98 $65 SHOP NOW I'm smitten with the idea of wearing tailored suits with leather flip-flops lately.

J.Crew Squareneck One-Piece Swimsuit $98 $45 SHOP NOW A black one-piece swimsuit will never go out of style.

J.Crew Croc-Embossed Leather Headband $40 $30 SHOP NOW Chic headbands are the solution for a bad hair day.

J.Crew Berkeley Bucket Bag in Italian Croc-Embossed Leather $228 $175 SHOP NOW No more dirty canvas tote bags.

J.Crew Louisa Lady Jacket in Maritime Tweed $278 $165 SHOP NOW Just add jeans and some black pumps.

J.Crew Zadie Double Ankle-Strap Heels in Leather $198 $120 SHOP NOW I would still buy these if they were three times the price.

J.Crew Heritage Barn Jacket in Waxed Cotton Twill $198 $100 SHOP NOW Kate Middleton loves jackets like this one.

J.Crew Cropped Garçon Shirt in Chambray $98 $57 SHOP NOW A good chambray shirt is essential in the spring.

J.Crew Balconette Underwire Bikini Top $75 $45 SHOP NOW For the summer vacation I've yet to start planning. Shop the matching '90s No-Tie String Bikini Bottom ($30).