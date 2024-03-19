My Spring Wardrobe Needs a Refresh—29 J.Crew Sale Items I'm Trusting for the Job
I don't know about you, but the closets in my New York City apartment are nowhere near big enough to store both my out-of-season and in-season wardrobe at the same time. To combat this, I use a Tetris-like bin configuration that I'll be the first to admit isn't great. For starters, when a season starts early, it takes forever to switch over, and also, it tends to leave all of my stored-away pieces feeling musky and undesirable when I need them to instead excite me about the period of change ahead. I don't want my system to take all of the blame, but it's often the reason I go off in the shopping department whenever there's a drastic shift in the year, such as the transition from winter to spring. I want my wardrobe to feel fresh, not dusty. And with sales like the one going on right now at J.Crew, I can have that without having to dry-clean every last non-winter item I already own.
From now until Thursday (yes, it's a short one), J.Crew has marked down most of its site by 40%, making it impossible for me to resist introducing a touch of newness into my spring closet upon the imminent season switchover. And now that I've gone through every last sale item, let me tell you: It's going to be more than a touch. From both day and night dresses to lightweight outerwear and designer-looking sandals and kitten heels, J.Crew's limited-time sale is simply too tempting to resist. Scroll down to see which items I'm trusting to shake up my spring wardrobe this year.
I have a weakness for simple string bikinis.
Shop the matching String Hipster Bikini Bottoms ($30).
Just what I need: Another new pair of flats to add to my collection.
If you're a super fan of J.Crew's Lady Jacket, you'll love this dress version.
For a more elegant look, swap out your ribbed tanks for this silk one.
Denim maxi skirts went from trendy to timeless very quickly.
I'm in desperate need of a dressy heel that I can also pair with jeans and a blazer.
I'm smitten with the idea of wearing tailored suits with leather flip-flops lately.
I would still buy these if they were three times the price.
For the summer vacation I've yet to start planning.
Shop the matching '90s No-Tie String Bikini Bottom ($30).
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
