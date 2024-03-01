J.Crew's Entire Sale Section Is an Extra 50% Off RN—Run to Shop These 18 Finds

J.Crew doesn't mess around when it comes to sales—ever. Unlike at some retailers, you won't find one rack of measly 10%-off makeup-stained or holy tops and dresses, but rather, hundreds of ready to wear right now items, all of which are severely marked down to the point of being irresistible. And one such epic J.Crew sale just so happens to be going on right now.

As we speak, everything in J.Crew's existing sale section, which currently houses over 1,000 pieces, is subject to an additional 50%-off discount when you apply the code SALETIME at checkout. As such, all of the lady jackets, elegant outerwear, skirts, dresses, and sweaters that have been sitting in your cart at the retailer while you wait for a dip in price are severely marked down, with the selected items below starting at just $20. But this deal won't last long. Before it ends, run—don't walk—to J.Crew to score a deal while you still can.

Cotton Turtleneck Sweater
J.Crew
Cotton Turtleneck Sweater

This is the type of sweater you'll grab for at least three times a week.

Premium Jersey Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt
J.Crew
Premium Jersey Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt

A layering essential.

Heritage Quilted Barn Jacket™ With Primaloft®
J.Crew
Heritage Quilted Barn Jacket™ With Primaloft®

Barn coats are having a moment right now, even on the runways.

Wide-Leg Essential Pant in City Crepe
J.Crew
Wide-Leg Essential Pant in City Crepe

For work and beyond.

J.crew Field Sneakers
J.Crew
Field Sneakers

If you've been searching for a logo-less sneaker, your search is over.

Villa Coat in Italian Stadium-Cloth
J.Crew
Villa Coat in Italian Stadium-Cloth

An Italian-made coat for $164? Don't miss this opportunity.

Chunky Crewneck Sweater in Supersoft Yarn
J.Crew
Chunky Crewneck Sweater in Supersoft Yarn

Good sweaters are always a smart purchase.

Wide-Leg Essential Pant in Italian City Wool Blend
J.Crew
Wide-Leg Essential Pant in Italian City Wool Blend

If your closet's already stocked up with black trousers, try this navy pair next.

Pointed-Toe Flats in Metallic Leather
J.Crew
Pointed-Toe Flats in Metallic Leather

How pretty are these?

Bustier Top in Stretch Satin
J.Crew
Bustier Top in Stretch Satin

If it's satin, I want it. Period.

Warwick Topcoat in Italian Stadium-Cloth Wool Blend
J.Crew
Warwick Topcoat in Italian Stadium-Cloth Wool Blend

The fashion world is falling hard for gray in 2024.

V-Neck Lady Jacket in Maritime Tweed
J.Crew
V-Neck Lady Jacket in Maritime Tweed

This jacket will make every outfit more impressive.

Teddy Sherpa Lady Jacket
J.Crew
Teddy Sherpa Lady Jacket

When in doubt, pick the coziest option.

Collection Feather-Trim Wrap Skirt
J.Crew
Collection Feather-Trim Wrap Skirt

Prepare for the compliments to roll in.

Piper Knee-High Boots in Croc-Embossed Leather
J.Crew
Piper Knee-High Boots in Croc-Embossed Leather

My jaw is on the floor.

Collection Nipped-In Blazer in Pinstripe Italian Wool Blend With Lurex® Metallic Threads
J.Crew
Collection Nipped-In Blazer in Pinstripe Italian Wool Blend With Lurex® Metallic Threads

Suiting this good deserves more attention.

Collection Full-Length Sydney Wide-Leg Pant in Pinstripe Italian Wool Blend With Lurex® Metallic Threads
J.Crew
Collection Full-Length Sydney Wide-Leg Pant in Pinstripe Italian Wool Blend With Lurex® Metallic Threads

The pinstripes have metallic touches that make this suit sparkle—literally.

Palais Topcoat in Italian Melton Wool Blend
J.Crew
Palais Topcoat in Italian Melton Wool Blend

Hello, gorgeous.

