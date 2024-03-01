J.Crew's Entire Sale Section Is an Extra 50% Off RN—Run to Shop These 18 Finds
J.Crew doesn't mess around when it comes to sales—ever. Unlike at some retailers, you won't find one rack of measly 10%-off makeup-stained or holy tops and dresses, but rather, hundreds of ready to wear right now items, all of which are severely marked down to the point of being irresistible. And one such epic J.Crew sale just so happens to be going on right now.
As we speak, everything in J.Crew's existing sale section, which currently houses over 1,000 pieces, is subject to an additional 50%-off discount when you apply the code SALETIME at checkout. As such, all of the lady jackets, elegant outerwear, skirts, dresses, and sweaters that have been sitting in your cart at the retailer while you wait for a dip in price are severely marked down, with the selected items below starting at just $20. But this deal won't last long. Before it ends, run—don't walk—to J.Crew to score a deal while you still can.
This is the type of sweater you'll grab for at least three times a week.
Barn coats are having a moment right now, even on the runways.
An Italian-made coat for $164? Don't miss this opportunity.
If your closet's already stocked up with black trousers, try this navy pair next.
The fashion world is falling hard for gray in 2024.
Suiting this good deserves more attention.
The pinstripes have metallic touches that make this suit sparkle—literally.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
-
I Tried the Viral J.Crew Pants Everyone's Buying Instead of That $890 It Pair
And they're just as good.
By Allyson Payer
-
H&M's Chicest Collection of the Year Is Out, and It's Even Better Than Usual
This collection *will* sell out.
By Eliza Huber
-
No Seriously, These 6 Elevated Spring Pieces Always Get Me Compliments
From stellar dresses to pretty tops.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Every Chic Item Fashion People Would Buy From Nordstrom, H&M, and Zara
Trust me.
By Eliza Huber
-
I'm Making Some Designer Investments This Year—30 Items I'm Eyeing From MyTheresa
No gatekeeping here.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
2024's Viral Shoe Trends Have Arrived—These 20 Are Worth the Hype
Someone stop me from buying them all.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Did a Sweep Through Zara, H&M, and Urban—30 Cool Finds I Highly Recommend
From pretty tops to retro sneakers.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
Before Yesterday, I Had 50+ Pairs of Shoes—11 Styles I Got Rid of and 13 I Kept
It was quite the clean-out.
By Eliza Huber