I Haven't Shopped at J.Crew in Months—These Elegant Picks Are Now in My Cart
I'll admit that J.Crew and I have a hot-and-cold relationship. I go from checking the brand's site and Instagram account daily to taking a pause and going in an edgier direction. Currently, J.Crew and I are hot and heavy. This spring, I'm planning on stepping it up with all of my warmer-weather outfits and started my shopping at J.Crew. To my delight, I found most of the things on my "must buy for spring" list at one retailer—chic flats to wear for work and the weekend, dresses for brunches and day events, elevated basics, and, of course, a few jewelry pieces to tie everything together. My J.Crew cart was overflowing, but I narrowed it down to 30 super-elevated picks.
Keep scrolling to take a look.
The perfect fitted take on a classic button-down.
This belt comes in a few colors, but the brown croc is so chic to me.
This comes in black-and-white, too, but I'm a sucker for the pink.
I'm obsessed with everything from the J.Crew x Anna October collab, especially this skirt.
I can't wait to put away my pants and jeans and start wearing shorts like these.
The perfect daytime spring/summer dress.
This denim jacket is the perfect lightweight layer to throw on in the spring.
The type of dress I live in during the warmer months.
I'm just itching to wear this to a spring brunch.
These cap-toe pumps are perfect for when you want a little height at the office.
Copy (200 words): Originally from Chicago, Illinois, Grace has always been a lover of all things fashion and beauty. Upon receiving her first degree in visual communications from FIDM in Los Angeles, she moved to New York City and continued her education at LIM College, majoring in fashion media with a minor in society and culture. Grace has worked for PhotoBook magazine, Insider, and Harper's Bazaar. As a writer, Grace has had pieces published covering topics including racial justice, fashion, politics, and current events. During her free time, she loves wine tasting, creating content for her social media, spending time with friends, traveling to new places, and Pilates, and has a love for reality television, especially The Real Housewives. Grace is the person in your friend group everyone goes to for recommendations for the best place to grab drinks in NYC on a Friday night or the best hotels and restaurants to try when traveling to a new city. While fashion is her main love, she loves all things wellness and lifestyle as well. Her ideal sunday is brunching with friends then walking around furniture shopping and listening to a podcast. As the assistant shopping editor at Who What Wear, Grace loves finding the best buys out there for the WWW readers.
