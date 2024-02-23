I Haven't Shopped at J.Crew in Months—These Elegant Picks Are Now in My Cart

By Grace O'Connell Joshua
published

I'll admit that J.Crew and I have a hot-and-cold relationship. I go from checking the brand's site and Instagram account daily to taking a pause and going in an edgier direction. Currently, J.Crew and I are hot and heavy. This spring, I'm planning on stepping it up with all of my warmer-weather outfits and started my shopping at J.Crew. To my delight, I found most of the things on my "must buy for spring" list at one retailer—chic flats to wear for work and the weekend, dresses for brunches and day events, elevated basics, and, of course, a few jewelry pieces to tie everything together. My J.Crew cart was overflowing, but I narrowed it down to 30 super-elevated picks. 

Keep scrolling to take a look.

Bungalow Cat-Eye Sunglasses
J.Crew
Bungalow Cat-Eye Sunglasses

These come in black and tortoiseshell as well.

Wren Slim Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen
J.Crew
Wren Slim Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen

The perfect fitted take on a classic button-down.

Oversized Metallic-Ball Stud Earrings
J.Crew
Oversized Metallic-Ball Stud Earrings

Now, I need these.

Classic Belt in Croc-Embossed Leather
J.Crew
Classic Belt in Croc-Embossed Leather

This belt comes in a few colors, but the brown croc is so chic to me.

Denim Mini Skirt in Resin Wash
J.Crew
Denim Mini Skirt in Resin Wash

I'm so into denim miniskirts for spring.

Zoe Cap Toe Ballet Flats in Washed Denim
J.Crew
Zoe Cap Toe Ballet Flats in Washed Denim

Denim ballet flats? How adorable.

Sophia Sleeveless Dress in Tweed
J.Crew
Sophia Sleeveless Dress in Tweed

This comes in black-and-white, too, but I'm a sucker for the pink.

Hinge Cuff Bracelet
J.Crew
Hinge Cuff Bracelet

I have this cuff, and I wear it all the time.

Limited-Edition Anna October X J.crew Sequin Skirt
ANNA OCTOBER x J.Crew
Limited-Edition Sequin Skirt

I'm obsessed with everything from the J.Crew x Anna October collab, especially this skirt.

Pleated Capeside Chino Short
J.Crew
Pleated Capeside Chino Short

I can't wait to put away my pants and jeans and start wearing shorts like these.

Rounded Chainlink Earrings
J.Crew
Rounded Chainlink Earrings

J.Crew's earring game is strong.

Long-Sleeve Button-Up Shirtdress in Striped Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
Long-Sleeve Button-Up Shirtdress in Striped Cotton Poplin

The perfect daytime spring/summer dress.

Berkeley Bucket Bag in Italian Croc-Embossed Leather
J.Crew
Berkeley Bucket Bag in Italian Croc-Embossed Leather

Current bag crush: this bucket bag.

Cargo Jacket in Indigo Ripstop Cotton
J.Crew
Cargo Jacket in Indigo Ripstop Cotton

This denim jacket is the perfect lightweight layer to throw on in the spring.

Leona Ankle-Strap Heels in Patent Leather
J.Crew
Leona Ankle-Strap Heels in Patent Leather

I can't believe these are under $100.

Baroque Pearl Necklace
J.Crew
Baroque Pearl Necklace

This necklace would be perfect for a beach vacation.

Edie Structured Bag in Italian Leather
J.Crew
Edie Structured Bag in Italian Leather

How chic is this bag?

Scoopneck A-Line Midi Dress in Matte Jersey
J.Crew
Scoopneck A-Line Midi Dress in Matte Jersey

The type of dress I live in during the warmer months.

Sophia Sleeveless Midi Dress in Tweed
J.Crew
Sophia Sleeveless Midi Dress in Tweed

I'm having such a tweed obsession lately.

Short-Sleeve Maxi Slip Dress in Luster Crepe
J.Crew
Short-Sleeve Maxi Slip Dress in Luster Crepe

A great work-to-weekend look.

Limited-Edition Anna October© X J.crew Layered Sequin Slip Dress
ANNA OCTOBER x J.Crew
Limited-Edition Layered Sequin Slip Dress

I'm obsessed with this party dress.

Tweed Lady Jacket
J.Crew
Tweed Lady Jacket

How adorable is this jacket-and-shorts set?

Limited-Edition Patch-Pocket Suit Short in Tweed
J.Crew
Limited-Edition Patch-Pocket Suit Short in Tweed

I'm just itching to wear this to a spring brunch.

Cashmere Relaxed Cropped V-Neck Sweater
J.Crew
Cashmere Relaxed Cropped V-Neck Sweater

A dreamy lightweight knit sweater.

Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater
J.Crew
Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater

File this under "sweaters you'll love forever."

High-Rise Superwide-Leg Cargo Jean in Dark Wash
J.Crew
High-Rise Superwide-Leg Cargo Jean in Dark Wash

Cargo jeans I surprisingly love.

Tiered Shirtdress in Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
Tiered Shirtdress in Cotton Poplin

Saving for summer.

Layne Cap Toe Heels in Spanish Canvas
J.Crew
Layne Cap Toe Heels in Spanish Canvas

These cap-toe pumps are perfect for when you want a little height at the office.

Étienne Oversized Shirt in Lightweight Oxford
J.Crew
Étienne Oversized Shirt in Lightweight Oxford

A pop of pink.

Fine-Rib Fitted Boatneck T-Shirt in Stripe
J.Crew
Fine-Rib Fitted Boatneck T-Shirt in Stripe

It's the neckline for me.

Explore More:
J.crew Style Tips New Arrivals What To Buy Now
Grace O'Connell Joshua
Assistant Editor

Copy (200 words): Originally from Chicago, Illinois, Grace has always been a lover of all things fashion and beauty. Upon receiving her first degree in visual communications from FIDM in Los Angeles, she moved to New York City and continued her education at LIM College, majoring in fashion media with a minor in society and culture. Grace has worked for PhotoBook magazine, Insider, and Harper's Bazaar. As a writer, Grace has had pieces published covering topics including racial justice, fashion, politics, and current events. During her free time, she loves wine tasting, creating content for her social media, spending time with friends, traveling to new places, and Pilates, and has a love for reality television, especially The Real Housewives. Grace is the person in your friend group everyone goes to for recommendations for the best place to grab drinks in NYC on a Friday night or the best hotels and restaurants to try when traveling to a new city. While fashion is her main love, she loves all things wellness and lifestyle as well. Her ideal sunday is brunching with friends then walking around furniture shopping and listening to a podcast. As the assistant shopping editor at Who What Wear, Grace loves finding the best buys out there for the WWW readers.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸