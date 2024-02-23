I Haven't Shopped at J.Crew in Months—These Elegant Picks Are Now in My Cart

I'll admit that J.Crew and I have a hot-and-cold relationship. I go from checking the brand's site and Instagram account daily to taking a pause and going in an edgier direction. Currently, J.Crew and I are hot and heavy. This spring, I'm planning on stepping it up with all of my warmer-weather outfits and started my shopping at J.Crew. To my delight, I found most of the things on my "must buy for spring" list at one retailer—chic flats to wear for work and the weekend, dresses for brunches and day events, elevated basics, and, of course, a few jewelry pieces to tie everything together. My J.Crew cart was overflowing, but I narrowed it down to 30 super-elevated picks.

Keep scrolling to take a look.

J.Crew Bungalow Cat-Eye Sunglasses $80 SHOP NOW These come in black and tortoiseshell as well.

J.Crew Wren Slim Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen $85 SHOP NOW The perfect fitted take on a classic button-down.

J.Crew Oversized Metallic-Ball Stud Earrings $40 SHOP NOW Now, I need these.

J.Crew Classic Belt in Croc-Embossed Leather $60 SHOP NOW This belt comes in a few colors, but the brown croc is so chic to me.

J.Crew Denim Mini Skirt in Resin Wash $98 SHOP NOW I'm so into denim miniskirts for spring.

J.Crew Zoe Cap Toe Ballet Flats in Washed Denim $96 SHOP NOW Denim ballet flats? How adorable.

J.Crew Sophia Sleeveless Dress in Tweed $248 SHOP NOW This comes in black-and-white, too, but I'm a sucker for the pink.

J.Crew Hinge Cuff Bracelet $33 SHOP NOW I have this cuff, and I wear it all the time.

ANNA OCTOBER x J.Crew Limited-Edition Sequin Skirt $248 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with everything from the J.Crew x Anna October collab, especially this skirt.

J.Crew Pleated Capeside Chino Short $57 SHOP NOW I can't wait to put away my pants and jeans and start wearing shorts like these.

J.Crew Rounded Chainlink Earrings $43 SHOP NOW J.Crew's earring game is strong.

J.Crew Long-Sleeve Button-Up Shirtdress in Striped Cotton Poplin $87 SHOP NOW The perfect daytime spring/summer dress.

J.Crew Berkeley Bucket Bag in Italian Croc-Embossed Leather $228 SHOP NOW Current bag crush: this bucket bag.

J.Crew Cargo Jacket in Indigo Ripstop Cotton $148 SHOP NOW This denim jacket is the perfect lightweight layer to throw on in the spring.

J.Crew Leona Ankle-Strap Heels in Patent Leather $95 SHOP NOW I can't believe these are under $100.

J.Crew Baroque Pearl Necklace $78 SHOP NOW This necklace would be perfect for a beach vacation.

J.Crew Edie Structured Bag in Italian Leather $268 SHOP NOW How chic is this bag?

J.Crew Scoopneck A-Line Midi Dress in Matte Jersey $98 SHOP NOW The type of dress I live in during the warmer months.

J.Crew Sophia Sleeveless Midi Dress in Tweed $268 SHOP NOW I'm having such a tweed obsession lately.

J.Crew Short-Sleeve Maxi Slip Dress in Luster Crepe $228 SHOP NOW A great work-to-weekend look.

ANNA OCTOBER x J.Crew Limited-Edition Layered Sequin Slip Dress $398 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with this party dress.

J.Crew Tweed Lady Jacket $268 SHOP NOW How adorable is this jacket-and-shorts set?

J.Crew Limited-Edition Patch-Pocket Suit Short in Tweed $148 SHOP NOW I'm just itching to wear this to a spring brunch.

J.Crew Cashmere Relaxed Cropped V-Neck Sweater $138 SHOP NOW A dreamy lightweight knit sweater.

J.Crew Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater $128 SHOP NOW File this under "sweaters you'll love forever."

J.Crew High-Rise Superwide-Leg Cargo Jean in Dark Wash $168 SHOP NOW Cargo jeans I surprisingly love.

J.Crew Tiered Shirtdress in Cotton Poplin $138 SHOP NOW Saving for summer.

J.Crew Layne Cap Toe Heels in Spanish Canvas $198 SHOP NOW These cap-toe pumps are perfect for when you want a little height at the office.

J.Crew Étienne Oversized Shirt in Lightweight Oxford $80 SHOP NOW A pop of pink.