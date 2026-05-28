It's Official: H&M's Incredibly Chic Summer Collection Is All I'm Wearing This Season

With summer fast approaching, my hunt for the chicest wardrobe staples has officially begun. It’s all well and good to follow the latest fad or trend, but in my opinion, looking polished and put-together will always be difficult if you don't have the basics in place. And as someone with high-end taste on a very high-street budget, H&M is my first port of call for expensive-looking pieces season after season. Perfectly balancing on-trend appeal with an equally timeless aesthetic, I consistently come back to this high-street hero for elegant staples that will stand the test of time in my capsule wardrobe.
So, of course, when I found out that H&M launched its new summer 2026 edit, I knew I had to browse online to find the new pieces I’d be adding into my warm-weather outfit rotations. Almost immediately, my basket was filled with a myriad of H&M buys that are stylish, easy to style and most importantly, look way more expensive than their affordable price tags. Luckily for you, I’ve rounded up the very best from the edit right here.
From elegant midi dresses to summer-appropriate shell jewellery, keep scrolling to shop the 18 best items from H&M’s 2026 summer collection.
The 18 Most Expensive-Looking Buys from H&M's Summer Collection