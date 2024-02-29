H&M's Chicest Collection of the Year Is Out, and It's Even Better Than Usual

By Eliza Huber
published

Supermodel Vittoria Ceretti wearing a snakeskin dress and necklace from H&M Studio's spring summer 2024 collection

(Image credit: H&M/Dan Jackson)

H&M's drops are large and frequent, with hundreds of items arriving every week. Because of that, it's understandable if you can't keep up with it all. (That's why we're here to always keep you up to date on the best new items from each one!) But when the Stockholm-based brand releases its biannual Studio collection, that's an entirely different story. With just 47 pieces total—each of which is designed with precision by H&M's head of womenswear design and creative advisor, Ann-Sofie Johansson—the curated collection isn't one that's acceptable to say "maybe later" about, especially because it's notorious for selling out on the day it launches. Today, my friends, is that day.

For spring 2024, Johansson tells Who What Wear that her and the design team found inspiration in the 1970s, when musicians traveled around the world in a free-and-easy manner, "borrowing things from friends, stopping off at a thrift store, using a necklace as a belt, [and] being creative with [their] clothing but also wearing old favorites in refreshing new ways," she says. "Overall, we wanted to capture a sense of freedom." As a result, the silhouettes featured in the collection are long and lean, with a dusty, earthy color palette mixed in with soft blues reminiscent of desert skies. "We were thinking about the ease and relaxation that the 1970s ushered in for fashion, where pieces were comfortable to wear and made a subtle statement at the same time," she explains. "We always focus on versatility, and creating looks that can be worn in lots of different combinations." Thus, you can expect to find languid dresses and separates that while tailored, are done so in a roomy, flexible way that makes them comfortable enough to travel in but also elevated and impressive.

Supermodel Vittoria Ceretti modeling for H&M's SS24 Studio Collection wearing a camel coat belted with a leather cord.

(Image credit: H&M/Dan Jackson)

Supermodel Vittoria Ceretti modeling for H&M's SS24 Studio Collection wearing a striped oxford shirt with dark jeans and white boots.

(Image credit: H&M/Dan Jackson)

The collection's campaign, which debuted earlier this month, featured Italian supermodel Vittoria Ceretti and was shot in the hills of California by photographer Dan Jackson. "Vittoria sums up the free-spirited energy of this collection," says Johansson, "with an innate confidence and unique sense of poise that shows off the versatile potential of the looks." In it, you'll find her posed against a scenic backdrop at dusk in a floor-sweeping, camel-colored duster belted with a leather cord; lounging on a chair outside of a concrete building in a utility vest and bootcut leather pants; and donning snakeskin mules with a leather shorts-and-top set near a plot of boulders. And those are just the highlights.

According to Johansson, the striped oversized shirt with a white collar is set to be *the* item of the collection due to its versatility: "It’s a really hard-working wardrobe piece that makes you feel and look pulled together," she says. "I also think the sky-blue leather coat will be popular, as it’s the kind of piece you will love and wear forever, and the burnt-orange maxi dress which is a very flattering silhouette." Shop her picks and more of the spring 2024 Studio collection below. And don't wait. These are all sure to sell out in no time.

