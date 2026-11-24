As a seasoned fashion writer, trust me when I say that some sale periods are better than others. Black Friday, the annual shopping event when most retailers generously discount their products for a limited time, is one of those deals that's simply too good to miss.
Coincidentally, it comes at the time of the year when I’m paying closer attention to the crevices in my winter wardrobe, contemplating what presents I’m going to be gifting my loved ones over the holidays and spending far too much time hibernating at home, so lusting over an LED mask, chic duvet cover or vacuum cleaner is all within the realm of possibility.
Still, I’m ever the pragmatist, so I know that in order to capitalise on the savings, I have to be incredibly particular about my investments. That brings me to my incredibly curated wish-list of expensive-looking high-street buys.
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Retailers like H&M, COS and Zara are amongst my go-to for finding trend-forward staples that don’t break the bank. However, shopping these brands can sometimes feel a little overwhelming when you consider how many new-in items they release.
Navigating between cult best-sellers and viral must-have pieces whilst being tempted by reduced price points is quite the challenge, which is why I also write myself a specific wish list of items to shop when Black Friday eventually comes.
H&M, COS and Zara offer some of the best basics on the market, so this year I’ve paid extra mind to the cashmere and wool knits that you can shop for a fraction of their traditional retail price. Tailoring is also a category to consider, from polished blazers to classic trousers that can serve as the cornerstone of your refined office outfits. Outerwear is a big one for me this season, especially given how stylish the selection of coats and jackets is this year.
And as someone who always gets compliments on their Black Friday finds—the flattery of my hard work alone is priceless, let alone getting to wear these coveted pieces—it’s nice to know my effort doesn’t go unnoticed.
So, whether you’re curious to know what I’m adding to cart or are simply looking for a place to start, scroll through to see the pieces a fashion writer has wish-listed from H&M, COS and Zara for Black Friday 2026.
Shop a Fashion Editor's H&M, COS and Zara Black Friday 2026 Wish List:
ZARA
Reversible Double-Sided Coat
Two for the price of one is a phrase that was obviously going to pique my interest. Still, this reversible, double-sided coat is one of the chicest things Zara has produced all year. With a leather outer and a chocolate-coloured shearling interior, you'll maximise cost-per-wear with the multiple styling options available.
COS
Rounded Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
Elegant and refined, this is something you could dress up with a statement skirt for a cocktail hour or easily crawl under the covers in, simply for the fact that it's incredibly sumptous.
H&M
Oversized Wool Jumper
This style is a certified best-seller. Call it lunacy, but I'm taking Black Friday as an opportunity to stock up on more before they're gone for good.
COS
Belted Herringbone Wool Funnel-Neck Coat
Grey coats are a London staple, but it's not a silhouette that really resonates with me. That was until I cast my eyes upon this belted style from COS. Between the bright shade, belted finish and high funnel neck, this is a piece that can both shield me from the elements and keep me looking slick.
H&M
Knot-Button Cardigan
Frog fastenings have officially transcended micro-trend status. With their longevity proven, now is the time to invest in one at a more affordable price point.
ZARA
Faux Fur Puffer Jacket
Belted bomber jackets, especially when rendered in this lavish, satin finish, have become my object of affection lately. With an inky, olive hue, this is the type of thing I envision layering with both leggings and stovepipe jeans alike.
COS
Argyle Brushed Pure Cashmere Funnel-Neck Jumper
Ask anyone who knows me, and they'll tell you how I'm enamoured with preppy dress codes. Between the brushed fabric and the argyle print, this is a style I'll be wearing well into late February.
H&M
Tie-Belt Funnel-Collar Coat
Funnel necklines are one of the chicest things a style can possess, in my opinion. This mole brown is a lighter neutral that still sits nicely against black trousers and blue jeans, whilst still feeling fresh and sprightly for the colder climate.
ZARA
Check Shirt With Beaded Collar
Checked shirts are a bona fide autumn classic, but the styling of this piece against a pair of white jeans makes it feel both contemporary and slightly French-inspired. A win-win.
COS
Pleated Modal Wide-Leg Trousers
Winter whites are one of my favourite styling techniques to ward off seasonal depression, and this ultra-wide pair of trousers makes layering feel enjoyable. Because what's not to love when you can look like you've just stepped off a Bottega Veneta runway?
H&M
Brushed Turtleneck Jumper
Texture is a surefire way to make you look more thoughtful this winter. Balancing the tough, mock croc trousers with a soft-as-butter jumper is a great way to excell at this.
ZARA
Faux Fur Jacket
The high collar is something you'll find at so many pioneering outerwear brands, from Nour Hammour to Carelli.
COS
Brushed-Wool Blazer
Brushed fabrics are all the rage this season. This style, especially when accented with an ultra-slim belt, looks like something you'd find in Michael Rider's collections of
ZARA
Faux Fur Coat With Frog Fastening
Party season is upon us. But rather than spending a fortune on a dress you'll only wear once, level up your festive wardrobe with a stunning coat you can style with statement tights.
ZARA
Double-Breasted Blazer
Sculpting and sleek, this single-breasted blazer will set your workwear wardrobe up for success in the year ahead.
COS
Chunky Pure Cashmere Funnel-Neck Jumper
Cashmere is notoriously one of the most expensive fabrics on the market. Now, Black Friday offers the perfect opportunity to stock up on some of your favourites without breaking the bank.
H&M
Jacquard-Weave Knot-Button Jacket
As my collection of opera coats can attest, I'm partial to a jacquard effect. This is the type of jacket that can elevate any pair of trousers, taking my off-duty uniform up a notch.
ZARA
Zw Collection Contrast Sash Trousers
After writing about the rise of cummerbunds, I've been desperate to get my hands on one. This built-in trouser style suits me well, as it takes the trouble out of styling it, thanks to the straight-leg trousers they're attached to.
COS
Leather Funnel-Neck Jacket
Having just taken stock of my winter wardrobe (something I highly urge everyone to do before making any purchases), I noticed I'm surely lacking a leather jacket. Though incredibly pricey now, it's more enticing with 20% shaved off come Black Friday.
H&M
Brushed Turtleneck Jumper
This style is a bestseller. With ribbed sleeves and a jaw-grazing neckline, you'll be living in this roomy staple
H&M
Bouclé-Knit Cardigan
The contrast buttons adds a nice element of intrigue that it's accessible price point would otherwise betray. Style this over the top of a thermal basic and underneath an oversized jacket for a true editorial effect.
COS
Chord Straight-Leg Jeans
As a surprise to know one, COS's denim has made my list. Whilst there are so many pairs of jeans to lust over, this straight-leg paid has to be my favourite thanks to its whiskered effect and lived-in polish.
H&M
Oversized Jacquard-Knit Jumper
It wouldn't be winter without bringing out the Fair Isle knit, and this style renders the classic print in a way that makes it feel like kitsch and more chic.
What is Black Friday?
Black Friday is an annual shopping event when brands and retailers offer discounts across fashion, beauty, homeware, technology and more. Originating in the United States, it takes place the day after Thanksgiving and has become one of the biggest shopping events of the year in the UK. Today, Black Friday sales often begin weeks before the official date, giving shoppers the opportunity to find deals on everything from wardrobe staples to Christmas gifts.
When is Black Friday 2026?
Black Friday 2026 falls on Friday 27 November. However, many brands launch their Black Friday sales in the weeks leading up to the date, with some offers available throughout November. The Black Friday shopping period typically continues over the weekend and into Cyber Monday on Monday 30 November.
When Do Black Friday Sales Start in 2026?
Black Friday sales in 2026 are expected to begin at different times depending on the brand or retailer. While Black Friday itself takes place on Friday 27 November, many brands launch early offers in the weeks beforehand. Check back regularly for the latest Black Friday deals from your favourite fashion and beauty retailers.
When Do Black Friday Sales End in 2026?
There is no official end date for Black Friday sales. Many retailers extend their offers throughout the Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday on Monday 30 November 2026, while others may end their promotions earlier or continue discounting into December. Always check individual retailers for confirmed sale dates and terms.
Which Brands Are Taking Part in Black Friday 2026?
A number of fashion and beauty brands are expected to take part in Black Friday 2026, with discounts on everything from wardrobe basics to jewellery and skincare. In previous years, we've seen brands including DeMellier, Missoma, Dyson and Elemis offer Black Friday deals, so we're keeping an eye out for their return this year. We might even have a few exclusive discounts up our sleeves for you, too! We'll be rounding up the brands to know and the offers worth shopping as more sales are announced.
What Should I Buy During the Black Friday Sales?
Black Friday is a good opportunity to invest in fashion and beauty pieces you've had your eye on, replenish everyday essentials or get ahead with Christmas shopping. Look out for discounts on winter coats, boots, cashmere, bags, skincare, make-up and fragrance. Before buying, compare prices and check the terms of each offer to make sure you're getting a worthwhile deal.
Are Black Friday Deals Worth It?
Black Friday can be a useful time to shop for fashion and beauty at reduced prices, but not every offer represents the best value. If there's a particular item you've been considering, check its price before the sale begins and compare offers across retailers. Shopping with a wish list in mind can also help you prioritise pieces you'll genuinely wear or use. Our recommendations are selected by our editors who weigh up all the options for you, so you can trust their selections are, in their opinion, worth it.
Where Can I Find the Best Black Friday Fashion and Beauty Deals?
For the best Black Friday fashion and beauty deals, start with the brands and retailers you already love, then compare prices across different stockists. Who What Wear UK will be rounding up standout discounts, editor-approved buys and the fashion and beauty pieces worth shopping. Check our latest Black Friday coverage for updates on the best deals.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's Fashion Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.